8 Memorable Margot Robbie Looks From 'Barbie'

By: Denise Warner
July 28, 2023
Greta Gerwig's Barbie is not only a box office wonder but also a fashion delight.
Costume designer Jacqueline Durran dressed star Margot Robbie in many memorable looks throughout the film. Whether she's taking over the dance floor, driving out of town or in the real world, Barbie's fits are always on point.
See our favorites below!
