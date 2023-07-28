8 Best Barbie Looks From The Movie: Photos

    

8 Memorable Margot Robbie Looks From 'Barbie'

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | July 28, 2023 | Culture Style & Beauty Entertainment

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is not only a box office wonder but also a fashion delight.

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran dressed star Margot Robbie in many memorable looks throughout the film. Whether she's taking over the dance floor, driving out of town or in the real world, Barbie's fits are always on point.

See our favorites below!

Cowgirl Barbie

Cowgirl Barbie

Disco Barbie

Disco Barbie

The Original Barbie

The Original Barbie

Gingham Barbie

Gingham Barbie

Roller Skating Barbie

Roller Skating Barbie

Flat-Footed Barbie

Barbie

Barbie In Chanel

Barbie In Chanel

Getaway Car Barbie

Getaway Car Barbie


Photography by: Courtesy Of Warner Bros. Pictures, Atsushi Nishijima, Courtesy Of Chanel