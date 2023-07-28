8 Memorable Margot Robbie Looks From 'Barbie'

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Style & Beauty Entertainment

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is not only a box office wonder but also a fashion delight.

See Also: 7 Stunning Looks From The 'Barbie' Pink Carpet

Costume designer Jacqueline Durran dressed star Margot Robbie in many memorable looks throughout the film. Whether she's taking over the dance floor, driving out of town or in the real world, Barbie's fits are always on point.

See our favorites below!

Cowgirl Barbie

Disco Barbie

The Original Barbie



Gingham Barbie

Roller Skating Barbie

Flat-Footed Barbie

Barbie In Chanel

Getaway Car Barbie