The 12 Best Beaches In Miami For Every Sun-Worshipper

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Community

It’s easy to get lost in the noise when Miami offers just about every aspect of the good life—world-class restaurants, 24/7 nightclubs and award-winning beverage programs, scenic routes for a dose of movement, a bustling arts and culture scene and a community for just about every passion. At the core of it all, though, are the beautiful beaches our city is naturally blessed with for the perfect sweet escape or quite the opposite, if that’s your prerogative. The best part is you don’t need to be a hotel guest or member at a private beach club to access coveted strips of sand and sparkling waters. Here are the 12 best beaches in Miami for every kind of sun-worshipper.

Mid-Beach (23rd to 46th Street)

South Pointe Park Pier

Lummus Park Beach

Haulover Beach

North Beach (63rd-87th Street)

Surfside

Bal Harbour

Sunny Isles Beach



Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park

Crandon Park

Hollywood Beach

Fort Lauderdale Beach