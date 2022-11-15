6 Great Black Friday And Cyber Monday Deals For The Beauty Queen, World Traveler & More

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Lifestyle Presented By

With the looming approach of Thanksgiving comes the best time to start looking for gifts for your loved ones, and there's no bigger holiday shopping season than the weekend of Black Friday to Cyber Monday, which this year falls from Friday to Monday, Nov. 25 to 28.

Searching for deals is hard, sometimes just by the sheer number of how many deals you're being bombarded with, so we've compiled some exciting sales from for every interest on your list.

See also: The Ultimate 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Whether you value travel or active wear, beauty or a cozy night at home, our list has a Black Friday deal for you.

Koral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KORAL (@koral)

Website

If you’re looking for activewear, Koral is the place to shop. For Black Friday, the brand has decided to give you a discount on some of its signature leggings—and an early leg up on the sale. From Monday to Friday, Nov. 20 to 25, select leggings are 40 percent off. You can also get 40 percent off your entire order on Cyber Monday, Nov. 28. That sale is only applicable online, and you must use the code CYBER40 on your order.

Lancome

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lancôme Official (@lancomeofficial)

Website

Lancome makes self-care shopping easy with its tiered discounts and site-wide sales. From now until Monday, Nov. 21, the beauty giant is offering 30 percent off its entire online inventory, aside from the sets and beauty box. To add a cherry on top, from Tuesday to Saturday, Nov. 22 to 29, shoppers can get 50 percent off the entire site with the same exclusions. Cyber Monday is the perfect day to get that special someone an exclusive six-piece gift, though, because if you purchase $200 or more, the set is free!

Pat McGrath Labs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAT McGRATH LABS Customer Care (@patmcgrathlabs_contact)

Website

More makeup? Pat McGrath Labs has special deals on some of its fan-favorites. From now until Saturday, Nov. 26, you can use a tiered discount to get up to 40 percent off when you spend $250 or more. You can also get the FetishEYES Mascara and Lip Legends for just $12. Obviously the brand is also partaking in the cyber Monday specials. The tiered sales continue online from Sunday, Nov. 27, through Sunday Dec. 4.

Nest New York

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEST New York (@nestfragrances)

Website

Black Friday is a great time to pick up some of your favorite scented candles and really get into the cozy holiday spirit. Nest New York is hosting a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on its Grapefruit Classic Candles. From November Tuesday to Monday, Nov. 22 to 28, you can get 25 percent off your entire order. If your order is $200 or more, Nest will throw in a complimentary Grapefruit Classic Candle. If you’re ordering online, just use the code "FRIDAY" at checkout.

Borgo San Vincenzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borgo San Vincenzo (@borgosanvincenzo)

Website

Now if experiences are more your thing, you’re in luck. Borgo San Vincenzo has an amazing Black Friday deal on a multi-day trip to Tuscany, Italy. The "Escape to Tuscany" package includes 20 percent off of suites during any season, daily breakfast for two, complimentary e-bike rentals for two, and 100 euros for Food and Beverage. The "Sangiovese by Air, Land and Trail" package offers the beauty of Tuscany through a helicopter ride, a five-night stay for two with daily breakfast, and one-day trip to Chianti Classico with tastings for two.

Malin+Goetz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALIN+GOETZ (@malinandgoetz)

Website

Circling back to self care, Malin+Goetz is giving you the chance to lay back and relax with one of its clarifying face masks. Take 20 percent off your entire purchase online and in-store from Friday to Monday, Nov. 25 to 28. Now is your chance to get your hands on a new facial serum or a candle to set the self-care mood. Some Malin+Goetz items will also be discounted up to 30 percent on Amazon from Thursday to Monday, Nov. 24 to 28.

Didn't find anything that tickled your fancy on this list of great deals? Shop our ultimate gift guides to find the perfect present for anyone in your family or friend circle—and maybe something for yourself, too.