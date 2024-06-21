The 4 Best Blowouts In Miami

Lifestyle, Style & Beauty,

Peter Alexander Salon

Nothing has a girl feeling like a million bucks more than a fresh blowout. Whether it’s for a night out on the town or simply motivation to leave the house, bouncy blowouts are a girl’s best friend. Here’s where to find the best blowouts in Miami to suit every occasion.

1614 Alton Road Suite 20 / Website

Peter Alexander by 20-year industry veteran Peter Moodley is your destination for luxury haircare, ranging from color and balayage to extensions and cuts. Book a blowout with Peter or any of the experienced professionals (many of them having worked in editorial and fashion shows) and you’re bound to leave the chair feeling like the best version of yourself. An earthy interior design sets the tone for relaxation while your locks get pampered.

Dafne Evangelista Beauty Lounge

3401 N Miami Ave. Unit 215 / Website

Located in Midtown Miami, Dafne’s salon is a must-visit for all things hair-related. With experience working with international celebrities and influencers such as Candice Swanepoel and Camila Coelho, Dafne has built a name for herself in the beauty industry. You’ll want to book an appointment for that signature ‘90s blowout stat.

Drybar

701 S Miami Ave Suite 320A / Website

With blowouts as the singular focus at this chain salon, it’s guaranteed you’ll leave the chair with luscious, windswept locks. Bring your laptop to respond to emails on the bar counter as your hair gets all the love, and why not sip on some champagne while you’re at it? The Brickell City Centre location is extra convenient if you want to hit the shops after.

IGK

4240 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

This trendy hair salon by celebrity stylists Franck and Leo Izquierdo tends to attract an elite clientele. Known for their effortless beach waves, IGK will have you feeling ready to strut the runway.