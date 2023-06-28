By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Food & Drink

Although Miami is known for its wild clubs and funky cocktail bars, South Florida does not disappoint in the brewery and winery department. Enjoy a crisp, cold beer in the Florida heat with a few friends, or relax with a glass of wine to feel all the Napa Valley vibes. Perhaps you'd rather partake in a wine tasting at a locally owned shop or neighborhood haunt—that's certainly an option, too. Here are some of the best breweries, wineries and wine tasting experiences close to home!

Beat Culture

7250 NW 11th St. / Website

Miami made and owned, Beat Culture has a relaxed atmosphere perfect for winding down with friends after a long day. Beat Culture has a wide menu and sources all of its brews locally. Focusing on “all things fermentable,” this brewery believes in small batches over mass production, creating an authentic, one-of-a-kind experience. Don’t forget to order from their food menu where you'll find a fusion of local cultures.

Schnebly Redland’s Winery

30205 SW 217th Ave / https://schneblywinery.com

A tropical paradise tucked away in Miami’s countryside, Schnebly Redland’s Winery is an experience that can't be missed. Its lush courtyards and natural coral waterfalls will transport you to Florida’s Redlands, where Schnebly’s gets their fruits. Don’t expect a typical grape wine, as the Redlands produce the finest fruit wines in the United States' southernmost region. Owner Peter Schnebly curates his wines with unique fruits like mangoes, passion fruits, starfruit and avocados. Enjoy wine tastings, tours and farm-to-table food with family and friends. Be careful; you may never want to leave!

Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co.

7360 SW 41st St. / Website

Located in Miami’s Bird Road Art District, Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co. quickly became the hub for locals after being introduced in May 2016. John Falco is the man behind this industrial space packed with culture and delicious brews. You can’t get tired of the menu as their house-brewed beers are always on rotation. Pair your cold one with a bite from the Latin cuisine of Tacos and Tattoos on the outside back patio. Adorned with disco balls, a 15-foot skeleton and a cut-out of Danny Devito, its ambiance cannot be beaten. Sing alongside patrons at the weekly karaoke fundraisers on Wednesdays, or jam out with tons of live entertainment offered each weekend.

A Love Story Winery and Bistro

8800 SW 56th St. / Website

Elevate your Instagram at the influencer heaven, A Love Story Winery and Bistro. This recently-opened South Florida spot by Cuban husband-and-wife duo Roger and Betty Marson is embellished with plush furnishings, a pink telephone booth and plenty of neon signs perfect for snapping a pic with your girls. Live out your romantic dreams with a glass in hand from an adventurous bottle list sourced from all over the country. Hang out at the full bar and lounge, dine on Latin cuisine in the pink main room or come during brunch to enjoy treats from the restaurant’s dedicated pastry chef.

Funky Buddha Brewery

1201 NE 38th St. / Website

Funky Buddha is one of the most recognizable names in the beer world of South Florida and for a good reason. What was once a tiny brewhouse at a hookah bar and tea lounge in Boca Raton is now the largest craft brewery in South Florida. Founder Ryan Sentz took a gamble and started brewing his unorthodox beers with experimental creations like their famous Maple Bacon Coffee Porter and Sweet Potato Casserole. These aren’t the beers your grandparents drank, and that’s what the people of South Florida like about them. Don’t worry; the wild flavors are still delicious and refined. You can even enjoy their brews at the beach, as many fan favorites are canned and ready for purchase.

The Tank Brewing Co.

5100 NW 72nd Ave / Website

The Tank Brewing Co. has got it all going on. With 16 beers on tap and 25,000 square feet of brewery space, this Doral brewery is a do-not-miss. Take a tour of the facility, or chill out at the taphouse. These brews are packed with culture, created by a mash-up of a few at-home brewers and a seasoned cigar industry vet. Patrons can enjoy their favorite La Playita brew at a local Total Wine & More.

Cervecería La Tropical

42 NE 25th S / Website

Cuba’s first 1888 brewery is now one of Miami’s youngest. Recently opened at the heart of Wynwood this year, Cervecería La Tropical offers 20 handcrafted beers, including IPAs, lagers, sours, barrel-aged and ale-infused. Whatever you’re craving, Cervecería La Tropical probably has it. With indoor or outdoor seating and a clean interior design, this is a great place to sip.