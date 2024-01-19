The 4 Best Brickell Happy Hour Spots For A Post-Work Treat

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Brickell is teeming with young professionals at every corner, whether they’re working in the sleek offices of the high rises or living out their remote work life dreams from a sidewalk café. After these professionals work hard, they play hard at these lively Brickell watering holes (which also happen to offer tempting food menus). Join the corporate crowds in their quest for happiness when the clock strikes five and you’ll see what the hype is all about.

Moxie’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moxies USA (@moxiesusa)

900 S Miami Ave. / Website

Not too casual and not too fancy, Moxie’s hits the spot just right. It’s an energetic sports bar, midday people-watching destination and late-night hangout spot combined, with the happy hour of your dreams from 3 to 6 p.m. Munch on potstickers and kick back with an $11 cocktail or a $6 local craft draft in the heart of the action in Mary Brickell Village.

Baby Jane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Jane (@babyjanemiami)

500 Brickell Ave. / Website

Baby Jane is a happening Japanese-inspired bar with belly-warming ramen offerings and neon-lit signs. Make yourself at home with some $4 finger food during happy hour, ranging from edamame and shishito to tuna poke tacos and a pork bun. Top it off with a sake bomb for $7.

The River Oyster Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The River Oyster Bar (@riveroysterbar)

33 SE 7th St. / Website

For an upscale take on happy hour, grab a seat at the bar here and order some of the freshest cold-water oysters in the game, then wash it down with refreshing $8 white wine or prosecco. That’s not even including the goat cheese croquettes, baked clams and jamon Serrano toast—some of the additional bar snacks to nibble on.

Batch Gastropub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Batch Gastropub - Brickell (@batchmiami)

30 SW 12th St. / Website

Go to Batch for the classic, old-school feel of chugging back a few beers in a tavern setting with the game on in the background. Look out for their daily specials and wings, of course, but pay particular attention to their expansive whiskey menu, with some of the highlights being bourbon, rye and American versions, as well as single malt and blended scotch.