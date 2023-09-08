The Best Bridal Salons In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Style & Beauty Style fashion

The date has finally been set, and now it’s time to address the elephant in the room: wedding dress shopping. Every bride deserves to feel her absolute best on her special day; after all, she’s the star of the show. Finding the perfect dress can be daunting, however, which is where these five bridal salons enter the picture. May the best dress win.

Ever After

Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera are the name of the game at Coconut Grove’s Ever After, where on-site seamstresses dote on your every need to ensure your old-school couture gown fits like a glove. The experience is high-end and personalized from start to finish at this luxury bridal boutique.

Chernaya Bridal House

Overlooking Biscayne Bay, the full-service Chernaya Bridal House delivers a five-star browsing experience with an in-house custom collection by Elie Youssef, in addition to bridal fashion designers like Marchesa, Angel Sanchez, Pamella Rolland, Ersa Atelier and more. The 5,500-square-foot salon and showroom also houses professional atelier services, including dress alterations, bustle additions, wedding day dressing and refurbishments.

Lovely Bride

This plush pink Wynwood bridal shop offers a range of dress options from modern to classic, many of which are exclusive to the shop. Adriana Madrid, Alexandra Grecco, Louvienne and Lovers Society are some of the Miami bridal designers on display. Try on your princess gown in an Instagram-worthy aesthetic where dresses are artfully dangling from the ceiling and a glowing neon sign reads, “This Is What You Came For.”

Merlili Bridal Boutique

The inventory at this elegant Coral Gables bridal salon has been handpicked by the experienced staff with every detail accounted for. Choose from racks filled with hundreds of wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and accessories in a range of colors and sizes from top designers. Upon making an appointment, owner Lilly and her team of stylists and seamstresses will shower you with personalized attention, drawing from their collective experience in everything bridal related.

Chic Parisien

Fox’s Chic Parisien prides itself in serving “more than 50 years of bridal chicness,” transforming Miracle Mile into a coveted destination for bridal fashion. Helmed by the daughter of the original founders, Chic Parisien sits on the cutting-edge of bridal fashion with connections to major fashion houses abroad.