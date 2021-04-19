The 9 Best Brunches in Miami, According to The Naughty Fork

Alexa Shabinsky | April 19, 2021 | Food & Drink Lifestyle

Treat yourself this weekend and explore the delicious brunches Miami has to offer.

Miami native, Samantha Schnur, also known as, The Naughty Fork (@thenaughtyfork) is the food expert of Miami. As a social media sensation and food influencer, Schnur shares her favorite restaurants, insider order tips, drinks and more with her one million Instagram followers daily. Not only does she know how to get the perfect food picture, she knows the best restaurants for every occasion—from sweet to salty, healthy to indulgent, Schnur has the dining map of the city. So of course, going back to our expert, we’ve teamed up with Schnur to highlight Miami’s best brunches.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Located in Sunset Harbor, Siltisville is the perfect weekend brunch spot. Highlighting both fresh and locally sourced seafood, Schnur’s recommendation is to order the Big Lobster Roll. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also massive—think a brioche bread stuffed with a half-pound lobster! Make sure to take advantage of their weekend special by ordering a $25 bottle of La Fete du Rose. Your meal at Stiltsville will be delicious, decadent and a great time!

Prime Fish

100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach / Website

According to Schnur, Prime Fish offers one of the best brunch plates in the game. Brunch is offered both Saturday and Sunday, and not only is the food inviting, but the drinks are too! The bottomless drinks include mimosas, bellinis and bloody marys, and are a must for the full brunch experience. The diverse menu offers something for everyone, with sweet options such as the Stuffed Brioche Nutella French Toast, to savory Spicy Poke Toast with Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna.

MILA

1636 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach / Website

MILA’s beautiful rooftop and MediterrAsian menu offer a decadent brunch on Sundays, featuring dancers, good vibes and of course a fun time. The Sunday brunch is a $75/person experience and includes a sweet and savory 5-course assortment of appetizers, egg dishes, robata, a signature entrée and dessert. Not only is everything picture-perfect, but the dishes also taste absolutely amazing!

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Schnur coins Yardbird as the best hangover cure. The menu features many southern classics to fuel your body and soul like the crispy chicken biscuit, five-cheese mac and cheese, skillet cornbread and so much more. If you’re looking for a meal on the lighter side, the menu also offers delicious and fresh hand-pressed juices and quinoa egg white omelets.

Zuma

270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Brickell / Website

Watching beautiful boats pass through Biscayne Bay while enjoying some of the best Asian dishes in Miami seems like the perfect weekend plan. Zuma’s prix-fixe brunch menu starts at $98/person and includes an extensive selection of hot and cold appetizers, an entrée and a delicious dessert platter, with of course bottomless champagne, wine and beer. Schnur’s favorite Aperol Spritz in Miami is from Zuma, which is also a must-order!

CHICA

5556 NE 4th Ct., Miami / Website

Another Sunday Funday-centric brunch spot, CHICA brings you the music, the dancing, the drinks and food! Schnur’s insider tip is to order mouth-watering dishes such as the rum caramel sticky buns topped with pistachio cream cheese frosting, classic Cubano sandwich and guava cornflake french toast. CHICA celebrates delicious Latin cuisine and culture with every bite.

American Social

690 SW 1st Ct., Brickell / Website

With the best views of the Miami River, this Brickell brunch hot spot is a weekend go-to. Whether you want to watch a big sports game on the TVs or enjoy bottomless mimosas, American Social is the place to go. The menu features classic brunch items such as chicken and waffles—but with a twist—made with Fruity Pebbles waffles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch iced coffee.

R House Drag Brunch

2727 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood / Website

Brunch meets entertainment at R House! Schnur’s insider tip is that if you’re trying to have a Sunday Funday, this is exactly where you need to be. The Drag Brunches hosted by Athena Dion happen between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., so make sure to snag a reservation. R House offers different packages to guests, starting at $50/person, which includes the amazing drag show, bottomless drinks and a family-style brunch meal.