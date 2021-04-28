The Editors | April 28, 2021 | Food & Drink

A shared plate of French toast, endless mimosas and so much coffee. This is what great brunch is made of. It's not a meal you rush, but rather a two hour-plus experience that gathers friends and family over a table for laughs and bloody marys.

It's our favorite meal of the week, so we asked our editors across the country to name the best brunch spots in their cities. Here, we gather a name from each, so you can enjoy top-tier brunch no matter where life takes you.

From Los Angeles to New York City, Chicago to Miami, these are 20 of the best brunch spots across America.

Atlanta - Buttermilk Kitchen

4425 Roswell Road NE. / Website

Situated in an old Buchkead home, Suzanne Vizethann's breakfast and lunch concept is in increasingly high demand. Because of the no-reservation policy, true Atlantans know to arrive early if they want to enjoy fave menu items like the short rib hash, best washed down with a few carrot ginger mimosas. Check our full list of Atlanta brunch spots for Greek flavors, American favorites and more.

Aspen - White House Tavern

302 E. Hopkins Ave. / Website

Residing in the historic A.G. Sheppard House, White House Tavern serves up shareable sandwiches and brunch staples in an intimate setting. Enjoy house-smoked salmon and southern-style brussels sprouts with lemon aioli and grated Reggiano in the tavern’s ambient, gothic dining room. Pair your savory breakfast with the tavern’s signature “kickstart” bloody mary, which is made with a choice of vodka or tequila. Still hungry? Check out Aspen's full brunch list for all-day breakfast, decadent menus and more.

Boston - Cafe Beatrice

100 N. First St., Cambridge / Website

Located in Cambridge Crossing, Cafe Beatrice is the brainchild of Puritain & Co. Chef Will Gilson. The indoor-outdoor cafe welcomes customers to enjoy luscious brunch bites from sweet pastries like salted hazelnut sticky buns to savory items, such as the smoked salmon everything danish, egg sandwiches on a brioche roll or breakfast tacos with veggie eggs, avocado and green chili on flour tortillas. For Iranian flavors, organic bites and more, check the full Boston brunch list.

Chicago - The Bandit

841 W. Randolph St. / Website

This rambunctious newcomer from DineAmic Hospitality has become an instant West Loop brunch fave with offerings like chicken and waffles, cinnamon rolls, “red flannel” hash amped up with roasted beets and dill hollandaise, and the already-iconic Diplomat: a shareable feast of pull-apart Slagel Farms beef sliders with all the fixings. Brunch is actually a Chicago staple, and our full list includes 25 incredible brunch spots for you to explore.

Dallas - Nine at the National

1401 Elm St. / Website

Dripping in old-school glitz and glamour, Dallas’ buzziest hotel is one of several key investments aimed at revitalizing the city’s downtown landscape. Thompson Dallas is the place to see and be seen. Now offering an exquisite brunch at Nine at The National housed within this hot spot, you can enjoy a multi-course breakfast while overlooking the 9th floor deck. Still hungry? Check out the full list of Dallas brunch delights.

The Hamptons - COWFISH

258 E. Montauk Highway / Website

From brunch to dinner, the menu hits all the right spots with burgers, sushi and more. FYI, the patio tables are the best spot in the house for views of the canal. Looking for something else? Our full Hamptons list offers 10 more delicious brunch spots.

Hawai'i - Koko Head Cafe

1145 12th Ave. Ste. C, O'ahu / Website

Here, celeb chef Lee Anne Wong (who made a name for herself on the first season of Top Chef) features all-day brunch favorites with a creative local twist, such as breakfast bibambap, congee, dumplings and other Pan-Asian eats. Dine like a local and order “secret” menu items like the mega hash browns and fried tofu salad. Island hop your way to even more great brunch with our full Hawai'i list.

Houston - Backstreet Cafe

1103 S. Shepherd Dr. / Website

Famous for its Sunday brunch, complete with live Jazz, great food, and eye-opening cocktails, Backstreet Cafe is Houston's first al fresco restaurant serving seasonal American bistro fare by award-winning chef Hugo Ortega. Enjoy brunch on its legendary patio, under the spreading camphor tree in the midst of flowering shrubbery. Houston offers four more great brunch spots on its full list.

Las Vegas - Lavo

The Palazzo Tower / Website

The TAO group’s Italian child LAVO is known for its over-the-top brunch presentation. Now offering an all-inclusive Italian Brunch with unlimited outdoor dining, spend your Sundays indulging in the restaurant and lounge's alluring brunch offerings, which basically equates to every mouthwatering brunch dish imaginable. Savor made-to-order Lobster and Truffle fettuccini prepared in a Parmigiano wheel; a selection of artisanal hand-made pastries; bottomless cocktails and so much more. No Sunday scaries in sight. Make sure to peruse the full Vegas brunch list!

Los Angeles - The Draycott

15255 Palisades Village Ln., Pacific Palisades / Website

The brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Matt and Marissa Hermer (named after London's Draycott Avenue, where the couple first met), the California-esque Brasserie is known for its enticing lunch and dinner menus—and, in true Draycott fashion, its brunch menu follows suit, boasting seasonal fare with a British twist. A beautiful mix of savory—think venison scotch egg; smoked salmon with a cornbread pancake and soft-poached eggs; and the wagyu beef Draycott burger (a feast for the eyes and belly)—and sweet—notables being the blueberry pancakes and brown sugar pudding—this is one menu you simply can't refuse. And don't forget a libation to pair, with staple mimosas and Bloody Marys featured alongside the Brit-favorite Pimm's cup and refreshing Gin Rickey. Check out the other six brunch spots on our L.A. list.

Miami - Siltisville

1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach / Website

Located in Sunset Harbor, Siltisville is the perfect weekend brunch spot. Highlighting both fresh and locally sourced seafood, Miami food influencer the Naughty Fork recommends the Big Lobster Roll. Not only is it delicious, but it’s also massive—think a brioche bread stuffed with a half-pound lobster! Make sure to take advantage of their weekend special by ordering a $25 bottle of La Fete du Rose. Your meal at Stiltsville will be delicious, decadent and a great time! See the rest of her brunch recs on Miami's full list.

New York City - Tavern on the Green

67th St. & Central Park West / Website

An iconic NYC restaurant, Tavern on the Green is nestled into the middle of Central Park and offers the most delicious weekend brunch. For appetizers, they serve buttermilk biscuit & sausage gravy, potato pancakes and maple brown sugar bacon. For main courses? Avocado poached eggs, brioche French toast, Scottish salmon and more. Due to COVID-19, Tavern on the Green is temporarily closed, but will be opening soon. Reservations will be able to be made online, but make sure you check the other nine spots on NYC's full brunch list.

Orange County - Marche Moderne

7862 Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach / Website

Come hungry: Beloved French bistro Marché Moderne is infamous for its Sunday brunch (11am-2pm)—and there's good reason. Full of decadent delights, you can't go wrong with any of the husband-and-wife chef duo's creations, ranging from the savory—see the potato crisp with smoked salmon or the deviled eggs four ways (the black and white truffle scented is a must-order)—to the sweet—don’t miss the Everything Coconut brioche French toast with coco-mango gelato. Chef-owner Florent Marneau and his wife, Amelia, the brilliant pastry chef who’s whipping up memorable croissants and heavenly blueberry clafoutis brulée (complete with the maple syrup ice cream of your dreams), continue to outdo themselves. Leave room for more from Orange County's full brunch list.

Palm Beach - Le Bilboquet

245A Worth Ave., Palm Beach / Website

Highly anticipated Le Bilboquet opened to much fanfare on Worth Avenue’s Via Encantada this spring. Taste signature dishes such as foie gras, tuna tartare, endives Roquefort and day-fresh PEI steamed mussels with garlic and crispy fries among the local glitterati at this see-and-be-seen spot. Still hungry? Check one of the other 12 spots on our full list for Palm Beach.

Philadelphia - Rosalie

139 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne / Website

Located in Wayne, this recently-opened restaurant revolves its dishes around Italian soul cuisine. Begin brunch with one of Rosalie’s aperitivos, like the arancini made with saffron risotto and fresh mozzarella. From chicken live mousse crostini to mushroom gnocchi, there’s no shortage of fabulous flavor at this brunch. French-inspired dishes, Spanish tastes and more await on Philly's full brunch list.

San Diego - Trust

3752 Park Blvd. / Website

Trust—the anchor tenant in architect and developer Jonathan Segal’s Mr. Robinson building in Hillcrest—has become a brunch stalwart, bringing its brand of urban-rustic charm to the neighborhood. Already a great happy hour and dinner place, Trust shines on Saturdays and Sundays during its brunch, when diners descend on the stylish restaurant (its aesthetic, with industrial ceilings, mid-mod accents and quartz communal bar, matches the menu’s theme) for a locally sourced American menu. Look for classics like smoked salmon toast with all the accouterments, but also for some over-the-top dishes like the ultimate sticky bun and hamachi tartare. Order everything the “Trust way,” with house-cured braised bacon and a sunny-side egg. Enjoy three more great brunches from San Diego's full list.

San Francisco - Kantine

1906 Market St. / Website

Chef Nichole Accettola from Denmark is bringing simple and delicious Scandinavian food to San Francisco. Organic, farm-friendly and one of only 10 Certified California Green Businesses, Kantine is serving brunch for five days a week. Kantine offers customizable brunch plates, where you pick multiple items to try, so forget about missing any of the goodness. Breakfast dishes include porridge, soup, salad and sandwiches. Kantine has plenty of outdoor seating, little indoor seating and offers take out. Plus, all of their take out materials are recyclable. Now, mosey over to the other six brunch spots on SF's full list.

Scottsdale - Breakfast Club

4400 N. Scottsdale Road, Old Town Scottsdale / Website

Whether you're starting the day with friends, family or business associates, Breakfast Club offers a tasty selection of sweet and savory brunch options. With a menu of waffles, benedicts, specialty omelets and even Southwest-style offerings, this popular spot also realizes nobody builds a better omelet, pancake, salad or sandwich better than you. Choose your favorite fresh ingredients and enjoy. Don't miss out on the rest of Scottsdale fine brunch flavors! See the full list.

Silicon Valley - Johnston’s Saltbox

1696 Laurel St., San Carlos / Website

This highly Instagrammable eatery—run by San Carlos native Jennifer McAteer Johnston and her husband, Sean—is easy to find: Just look for the crowds during weekend brunch hours, when the kitchen churns out delectable dishes such as a fried chicken sandwich and an avocado tartine. Don’t miss the bakeshop specials, like fruit-laden scones accompanied by housemade jam. Adults can also enjoy a range of loacal family-owned wines from Bay Area vineyards, while the kiddos chow down on buttermilk pancakes. Don't miss out on the fine flavors from Silicon Valley's full brunch list.

Washington D.C. - Primrose

3000 12th St. NE / Website

Under ostrich-feathered chandeliers, weathered teal walls and a patterned ceiling at this Parisian-inspired spot, customers can spend the day brunching with friends and savoring delectable dishes. Start the meal with a French 75, or order a carafe of mimosas for the table. The go-tos, including smoked salmon eggs benedict and brioche French toast, are sure to excite the taste buds, or request the spicy chicken sandwich with Antonito sauce, bacon jam, herbs and mayo. More international flavors await on D.C.'s full list.