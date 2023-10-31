The Most Decadent All-You-Can-Eat Brunches In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Food & Drink

Brunching is one of the most essential weekend activities in Miami. From bottomless mimosas to all-you-can-eat buffets, restaurants across Miami know how to make your weekend mornings that much better. While buffets might be corny to some, there is truly nothing better than brunch buffets with copious amounts of food from sweet to savory. Endless amounts of bacon, eggs, pancakes and pastries are the best way to start your day.

Prime Fish

100 Collins Ave. / Website

Myles Restaurant Group knows how to deliver some of the best culinary experiences in the city, and Prime Fish’s weekend brunch is one you don’t want to miss. With a room full of gourmet buffet stations, this brunch is all you could ask for and more, including bottomless spirits from bellinis to mimosas! The buffet serves up a variety of high-quality fish options while also focusing on go-to brunch items like eggs and frittatas. The brunch buffet is priced at $59 per person and takes place every Saturday and Sunday morning through the afternoon.

Jaya at The Setai

2001 Collins Ave. / Website

Jaya at The Setai hosts a popular Sunday Jazz Brunch every Sunday, known as one of the most extravagant buffets in Miami. Sweet, salty and almost everything in between, this brunch offers a wide variety of options for every single diner. From rotisserie, seafood, Asian-style and a dessert station, there is no doubt you are going up for seconds. Diners can also indulge in bottomless Roederer Champagne throughout the meal. The buffet is priced at $105 per adult and $75 per child aged 5 through 12.

Cecconi's Miami

4385 Collins Ave. / Website

Cecconi’s refers to its weekend brunch as a “feast” and that it is! Exlusively on Sundays, guests can indulge in some of the most decadent buffet food for a price of $85 per person, while having an amazing experience in the epicenter of Miami Beach’s Soho Beach House. With a variety of breakfast options from eggs, pastries, breakfast meat and more, to even lunch options such as pasta and sandwiches, this brunch buffet covers all of the bases. Guests can also add on bottomless cocktails including prosecco, mimosa, bellini, rose, or draft Peroni to their dining experience.

Nikki Beach Miami

1 Ocean Drive / Website

Sundays are for Nikki Beach Miami! Best known for their indulgent Sunday Brunch, Nikki Beach is meant for spending the final day of the weekend in the sand and surrounded by delicious food. The brunch buffet offers almost every station you could imagine from omelet, waffle, crepe, pasta, stir-fry, paella, salmon, sushi, carving, salad, dessert and more, serving the best of breakfast and lunch classics.

Zuma Miami

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way / Website

Zuma is by far one of Miami’s most popular weekend brunches. The meal brings diners the ultimate display of unlimited self-serve robata and sushi alongside jazz performers and a never-ending flow of cocktails.

Quinto La Huella

788 Brickell Plaza / Website

Inspired by Uruguay’s beachfront dining, Quinto La Huella brings all of the flavors to its Sunday Brunch de Barria. For $75 per person, guests can indulge in the delicious offerings from wood-fired fish, meat and vegetables to fresh zesty flavors.