6 Over-The-Top Cakes You Need For Your Next Celebration

One thing we all know is that Miami knows how to make a celebration both grand and exciting. Every celebration must have a cake, so we have rounded up the best over-the-top, yes some being taller than you, cake shops in Miami to help you celebrate!
By award-winning pastry chef, Ingrid Herrera, these cakes are truly works of art! Whether you’re looking to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, wedding, or more, T’antay Miami will make the occasion as special as possible. Specializing in single-tier cakes, tiered cakes, monogram cakes, alfajores and cupcakes, these baked goods not only look amazing but taste even better!
If you’ve seen a celebrity get a custom cake in Miami, it’s most likely Divine Delicacies Cakes! With an amazing custom cake menu, you are able to choose both the cake and filling with delicious options such as vanilla rum, cookies and cream, Nutella and so much more - not to mention the magnificent designs on the outside.
With a variety of signature and specialty cake options, you will be sure to find the perfect fit for your occasion. If you like sprinkles, carrot cake, cookies and cream, strawberry shortcake, or pistachio, this cake menu is for you. With over 14 signature cakes, there is one for everyone!
Not only are these cakes absolutely stunning and delicious, but they are also vegan and gluten-free - talk about a win, win situation! With an emphasis on clean yet delicious cakes, these cakes are made free of artificial sugars while still getting that sweet kick.
This is elegancy to the max! These cakes are spectacular, made with extreme detail for every little design. Whether you’re looking for a simple cake or a Disney-themed cake, Elegant Temptations Bakery knows how to customize every cake exactly to your event’s wants and needs.
If you’re looking to shy away from classic cakes, Frudeco Miami is the spot for you. With a focus on number, letter and special shape cakes, these beautiful and delicious cakes will help you celebrate!
Happy celebrating!
