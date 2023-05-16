7 Celebrity Whiskeys For A Star-Studded Bar Cart

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink

When it comes to the spirits business, more than tequila is a celebrity playground. Set your sights on the world of whiskey and you might find yourself your new favorite Hollywood export. From A$AP Rocky to Bob Dylan, see below for the seven best celebrity whiskey brands.

Mercer + Prince- A$AP Rocky

You were correct to assume Rakim Athelaston Mayers— a.k.a A$AP Rocky— would produce only the coolest whiskey. In geometrically unique bottle, the Harlem-native blended Candian whisky is influenced by Japanese Mizunara Oak, resulting in a robust flavor profile characterized by baked spice notes. It is named after his favorite intersection in New York City and is distilled twice and aged for a minimum of four years in ex-bourbon, American white oak barrels.

Sláinte Irish Whiskey- Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber is practically begging you to cheers your libation of choice (though he’d probably want you to op for his whiskey). Colloquially meaning “cheers” (it technically translates to “health” in Irish and Scottish Gaelic), Sláinte Irish Whiskey is triple-barreled, triple-distilled and aged in bourbon casks for a true golden liquid. What’s more, in a nod to its communal spirit, Sláinte gives back 100 percent of the proceeds of the limited edition 18-year-old single malt to Bluecheck, a humanitarian organization that supports Ukraine.

Heaven's Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey- Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan’s whiskey is the ultimate collector's item for anyone who considers themselves both a music savant and connoisseur. A collection of whiskies, each bottle features the welded iron gates he created in his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks. Whether you opt for the straight bourbon or rye, you’ll be in for an award-winning spirit. However, we recommend considering The Bootleg Series. The lineup includes rare whiskeys and each annual release is made distinct by a handmade ceramic bottle that comes illustrated with one of Dylan’s paintings.

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey- Conor McGregor

A champion only offers the best. Distinguished by notes of crisp Irish Apple, Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey slowly ages to produce tastes of vanilla, honey and toasted wood. It’s ideal for both craft cocktails and sipping neat.

Blackened American Whiskey- Metallica

Why just listen to Metallica when you can have the band’s music invigorate what you drink too? That’s the case for Blackened American Whiskey, a collaboration betweenMetallica and the late master distiller Dave Pickerell. During the whiskey’s final distilling phase, each batch is sonically enhanced by a special Metallica playlist.

Virginia Black- Drake

Drake knows how to bring the party, and not just because he’s put out so many dancefloor-inducing hits. In partnership with DeLeón Tequila founder Brent Hocking, the Canadian rapper/ pop’s favorite sad boi came together over a love for style and music. Promising decadence, Virginia Black includes two, three and four-year-old bourbon whiskeys.

Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey- Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley

The Vampire Diaries actors bonded over whiskey on and off screen, so they decided to make it official with a spirit of their own. Determined to present a balanced taste profile that is smooth and complex, Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged in virgin American white oak barrels.

