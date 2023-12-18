The Best Charcuterie Boards In Miami

By: Grier Calagione By: Grier Calagione | | Food & Drink Lifestyle Eat

Whether it’s a hot girl dinner, casual appetizer or full-blown meal, charcuterie has taken over the world of grazing. Charcuterie is a French word for an assortment of different cold meats, but the culture of charcuterie has broadened from the historical specifics. Now, trays of fruits and vegetables, vegetarian snacking spreads and complex creations all fall under the French title. Miami restaurants and grocers offer a wide range of dine-in and delivery charcuterie options that will satisfy every interpretation of the dish.

Lagniappe

3425 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

Lagniappe is a jazz and wine garden with do-it-yourself charcuterie creation. Select your favorite meats, cheese and wine from a fridge inside, bring it to the check-out desk and patiently await a personalized board. The outdoor patio has an eclectic combination of couches and tables, all of which are first-come, first-serve.

The Miami Larder

Website

If you want all the pleasures of grazing with no hassle, the Miami Larder is a charcuterie catering service designed to make your life easier and more aesthetic. Pick one of the many sizes and content packages available, book at least 48 hours before your special event and enjoy!

Doma

35 NE 26th St. / Website

Doma brings Italian heritage and Mediterranean recipes into the playful area of Wynwood. The romantically-lit outdoor patio is the perfect date night spot for intimate conversation. Sip on wine and order the small or large Tagliere plate for a curated assortment of meats and cheeses.

BOHO House Miami

111 NE 20th St. / Website

At BOHO House, nature, music and spirit come together to create a truly unique Miami experience. Enjoy tapas and a wide menu of experimental cocktails, but start with the Cold Cuts Board which comes with a sampling of meats, grapes and a cheese.

Happy Wine in the Grove

​​2833 Bird Ave. / Website

Happy Wine offers six different boards on the menu, each with its own unique flair. The classic Assorted Cheeses and Charcuterie Board is made up of all the charcuterie go-tos, but the specialized choices, like the Truffle Burrata Caprese Board, allow guests more of their favorites.

Farinelli 1937

3197 Commodore Plaza / Website

Choose from a list of three prosciutto options, seven meats and five cheeses to design your own custom charcuterie at Farinelli 1937. The Italian pizza bistro, located in the heart of the Grove, is well-known for the wood-fired pies, but the charcuterie appetizer is not to be missed.

Beauty & The Board

Website

Founded by Elle Mawardi, Beauty & The Board offers catered luxe grazing boards and hands-on workshops all in the name of charcuterie. It offers six different board delivery options and do-it-yourself packages, the perfect gift for any charcuterie lover in your life and the ultimate statement at your next holiday gathering.

North Italia

900 S Miami Ave. / Website

North Italia has a diverse menu of all the Italian classics and even offers a daily new dish designed by the Chef to keep customers on their toes. Charcuterie has its own place on the menu, with two boards on offer. The Classico serves up meats, cheeses and fruit with a side of grilled bread, while the Farmers Market strays from charcuterie traditions, opting for fruits, vegetables and pesto, served with a hearth bread.