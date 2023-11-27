The Best Christmas Tree Farms In Miami

Lifestyle, Holiday, Community,

Christmas spirit may not naturally infiltrate the season in South Florida, rather it's packaged in the form of decorations and festivities. The simplest way to channel holiday energy? Fill your home with the evergreen scent of Christmas. Shop for your Christmas tree at one of these several festive locations throughout Miami.

Jack's Christmas Trees

2000 SW 107th Ave. / Website

Jack’s Christmas Trees has a thick forest of Fraser Fir Christmas Trees and a ready team to help make your shopping experience as seamless as possible. Let their staff fully prepare your tree and attach it to your car—all you have to do is unload and decorate. Pick out your lush evergreen from a wide selection, ranging from six to 14 feet tall.

Firefighters Christmas Trees

5501 Granada Blvd. / Website

Firefighters Christmas Trees offers all of the Christmas magic served up with smiles from a friendly staff. Choose from a wide selection of premium grade Fraser Fir trees, fresh wreaths and an exceptional poinsettia display. Open seven days a week, stop by the tented forest to pick out your perfect holiday tree. Addresses in Coral Gables and Pinecrest can opt for their delivery and set up service for a truly effortless experience.

Thoma Bravo Christmas Tree Lot

2805 SW 32nd Ave. / Website

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade opened their Christmas tree lot for the season, open seven days a week until each tree is sold out. Thoma Bravo is this year's tree lot sponsor, and proceeds from each $65+ tree sale benefit Miami-Dade youth by going toward the Clubs' crucial programs and services at its six Clubs, including educational after school programs.

Santa's Garden

5051 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

Take away all the hassle of Christmas tree shopping when you shop at Santa’s Garden. Santa’s helpers will help you out at every step of the process, from selection to delivery. The elves will even help you put up your lights and decorations. As a family business started in the ‘80s by John Martinez and now run by his two grandsons, Santa’s Garden is dedicated to keeping the magic in Christmas.

SoFlo Christmas Trees

10999 Biscayne Blvd. / 305.713.5302

SoFlo Christmas Trees has lots of yuletide cheer and even more parking. Decorated from the outside with festive inflatables, shop their classic and specialty Christmas options. Spruce up your home with their stock of real flocked trees (doused with fake snow) as well as pink, blue and white color options.