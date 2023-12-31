A Look Back On The Creative Collabs Of Miami Art Week 2023

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Lifestyle Celebrity fashion Entertainment Community

The cultural phenomenon that is Art Basel came to Miami Beach twenty years ago, arguably playing a major role in establishing our city as an international hub of art, cuisine, fashion and luxury. While the power of art across dimensions and its ability to shape the future is indeed at the forefront of this week-long extravaganza, it’s easy to get lost in the noise—and by that we mean the abundance of art-themed party offshoots that everyone in the know is buzzing about. To close out the year, we're looking back on some of the buzziest collaborations and launches to take place during this year's Basel season.

FARFETCH X Dolce & Gabbana

FARFETCH, the global online destination for designer fashion and emerging brands, and Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana hosted a party at the Faena Theater in Miami Beach to celebrate the house’s Flower Power Pre-Spring 2024 women’s collection, which launched with exclusive early access on Farfetch.com.

The affair was a celebration of the ultimate cosmopolitan woman, adorned in bright roses, anemones and bouquets on everything from stretch satin sheath dresses to full-length gowns. Victoria Monét, Isabela Grutman, Valentina Ferrer, Lily Chee, Alton Mason, Gabbriette Bechtel, Lais Riberio, Lindsey Vonn, Selah Marley, Saint Jhn and Jordyn Woods were some of the notable figures in attendance.

Langosteria Pop-Up x The Raleigh

Architect Peter Marino, developer Michael Shvo, Rosewood Hotel Group President Radha Arora and restauranteur Enrico Buonocore of Milan's beloved Langosteria hosted an exclusive, invitation-only Langosteria pop-up at The Raleigh, the upcoming five-star beach resort and residences that is destined to be the new hotspot to see-and-be-seen. Known as the sceney seafood and pasta mecca in Milan, Paris and St. Moritz, Langosteria carries a notable legacy and will set foot in the U.S. for the first time in Miami as a restaurant and private club.

The dinners included high-profile guests such as fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger and his fashion designer wife Dee Ocleppo, Fauda actress Rona-Lee Shimon, renowned artist Daniel Arsham, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud, supermodel Karolína Kurková, real estate leader Oren Alexander and his Brazilian model wife Kamila Hansen.

Lladró 70th Anniversary x Javier Calleja

Marquez Art Projects (MAP) saw the exclusive launch of a limited-edition collaboration between heritage Spanish porcelain brand Lladró and critically acclaimed Spanish artist Javier Calleja. The night kicked off Lladró’s first-ever contemporary art collection, Art Editions, transitioning from the world of porcelain to the contemporary art circuit. A series of high-end art collaborations will continue in 2024, featuring pieces from the Javier Calleja collaboration retailing for $40,000.

The celebration brought together top influencers across art and fashion for a night of dancing with DJ CECE and passed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Art-world connoisseurs such as John Marquez, Javier Calleja, Marina Vranappoulou, Kickie Chudikova, Sergio Sancho, Ronald Harrar and Tina Nicole, the designer for Nathan Anthony, were in attendance.

Vintage Frames x Trouble Andrew with PATRON

Trouble Andrew partnered with street-style eyewear brand Vintage Frames on a first of its kind project to transform the VF Miami at The Goodtime Hotel into a Bodega-style art installation called Underground Snax, in celebration of the artist's creative collab with VF. PATRÓN served as the exclusive spirit at the event, a stalwart at some of the most talked-about parties during Miami Art Week 2023. Guests in attendance included Tyga, Nore, Bobbi Althoff, CeeLo Green and Jonathan Cheban (aka FOODGOD).

Givenchy x Bentley Residences

Guests such as Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks, New England Patriots' Davon Godchaux and WAGS Miami alum Ashley Nicole Robert mingled with Bentley Residences developer Gil Dezer at the world's first Bentley Motors-branded tower, featuring a state-of-the-art car elevator known as the "Dezervator." Attendees browsed the Givenchy Spring 2024 collection and the pristine Bentley collection on display at the over-the-top model unit of Bentley Residences.

Babor x Cevin Parker "Welcome to Dreamland" Launch

Revered beauties such as supermodel Elsa Hosk, model and actress Karolina Kurkova, Sports Illustrated 2023 cover model Brooks Nader, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein, American-Brazilian fashion and beauty entrepreneur Camila Coelho, fitness model Jen Selter, Bachelor Nation star Kelley Flanagan, model and entrepreneur Devon Windsor and more attended the launch of "Welcome to Dreamland," an Art Week collaboration between high performance skincare brand BABOR and German abstract artist Cevin Parker. The event unveiled BABOR's new 14-day limited edition Ampoule Serum Concentrates "The Art of Beauty Collection" set, complemented by the artist's signature artwork. As guests wandered through art, style and beauty dreamland, they enjoyed craft cocktails, mini-customized skin revitalization experiences, IV drips, makeup touch up stations and many aesthetic photo opps. Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:wild " Art of Nature" x Superblue

Leonardo DiCaprio's Re:wild, a global environmental nonprofit that works to protect and restore the wild, hosted the "Art of Nature" event during Art Basel at Superblue Miami. The event marked the biggest Re:wild success to date, raising over $9 million total in support of local partners and communities that protect and restore biodiversity.

The night featured an immersive art experience, live auction, a special “Heaven After Dark” curation by Jane’s Addiction frontman and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell, his wife and creative partner Etty Lau Farrell and manager Michael James, as well as a special performance by Cat Power and DJ Maceo Plex. Auctioneer Simon de Pury directed a live auction that showcased three unique electric cars designed by Armani, Kartell and Bvlgari, succesfully sold at a collective $600,000. Meanwhile, DiCaprio outbid himself for a package to meet Usher.

Ornare Tastemakers x Vogue Brazil

Tastemakers, founded by the CEO of Ornare Miami, Claudio Faria, honored its 15th annual celebration in collaboration with Junkers Aircraft, La Cuisine Appliances, Shades By Design, Tania Bulhões and Vogue Brazil. This year marked the first time the celebration left the Brazilian interiors showroom in Miami Design District and hosted its cocktail event at a scenic waterfront location on Watson Island, which was exclusively attended by influential members of the design community including designers, architects, brokers and developers. The top design talent in attendance showcased extravagant activations onsite, providing an immersive and intriguing experience for guests who mingled with Grand Brulot: Cognac & French Brandy espresso Liqueur, Valdo Italian Prosecco and Quinta do Paral Vinery from Portugal in hand.