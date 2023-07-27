The 12 Most Fashionable Concerts Of The Year So Far

By: Denise Warner
July 27, 2023
Culture Style & Beauty Entertainment
It's been quite a year for concerts—and while music is the focus, the stars have definitely been putting on a fashion show while performing.
With huge sets from Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Elton John and more, here are our favorite on-stage looks!
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Phoebe Bridgers (@phoebebridgers)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @harrystyles
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by P!NK (@pink)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by SZA (@sza)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
Photography by: Mat Hayward, TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management