The 6 Best Concierge Doctors in Miami

Discover Miami’s six top concierge doctors providing personalized, world-class care with unmatched convenience and tailored services.

STARDOC Pediatrics, Dr. Jared Friedman

Founder Dr. Jared Friedman of STARDOC Pediatrics is redefining the meaning of pediatric concierge. This bespoke house-call-based practice blends personalized attention with expert medical guidance, offering various services ranging from in-home procedures to point-of-care testing and global telemedicine consultations. As an emergency room attending at one of South Florida’s largest children’s hospitals, Dr. Jared offers his exclusive members various perks like pediatric ER knowledge, advanced clinical skills and a global network of specialists. At this members-only practice, families can benefit from 24/7/365 access, private CPR/emergency workshops, travel medical bags, and so much more. Dr. Jared, a Father of three, likes to say, “You’re not just a member; you become a Family member.” Miami Beach / Website



The Helia House, Dr. Elizabeth Trattner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Trattner (@dreliztratts)

At Helia House, the first nontoxic healing center in the country, Dr. Elizabeth Trattner embodies the philosophy that true beauty, health and wellness originate from within. A distinguished specialist in women’s health, weight management, autoimmune conditions and more, Dr. Trattner delivers various tailored services designed to address each individual’s unique needs. Embracing the principles of Chinese and integrative medicine, she empowers her patients to take charge of their health and achieve their highest state of well-being. At Helia House, clients experience a transformative journey, emerging with a renewed sense of vitality and inner radiance. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach / Website

Privamedis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PrivaMedis Concierge Medicine (@privamedis_conciergemed)

Led by Dr. Valle and Dr. Merlino, Privamedis is one of Miami Beach’s most prominent internal medicine practices. Located at Mount Sinai Medical Center, Privamedis is renowned for its expertise in a range of specialties, from cutting-edge diagnostics to comprehensive wellness management, offering a bespoke approach to medicine. Its dedication extends beyond traditional care, providing a seamless, high-touch experience that prioritizes patient convenience and individualized attention. With 24/7 access, personalized treatment plans, and more, Privamedis redefines the patient experience with services ranging from general and preventative healthcare to assisted living guidance and more. 4308 Alton Road #STE. 310, Miami Beach / Website

Miami Comprehensive Medicine Group

Committed to delivering the highest standard of care, Miami Comprehensive Medicine Group stands at the forefront of personalized healthcare. The esteemed team of specialists and physicians offers a broad spectrum of services tailored to individual needs. From advanced diagnostic testing to comprehensive treatment plans, the group excels in merging cutting-edge medical technology with compassionate care. Miami Comprehensive Medicine Group provides its patients with direct after-hour access, 24/7 accessibility to a doctor, easily attainable electronic records, and more. 345 Palermo Ave., Coral Gables / Website

Dr. Elliot Dinetz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timeless Health (@drdinetz)

With a profound dedication to individualized patient care, Dr. Dinetz integrates cutting-edge diagnostic techniques with a holistic approach to health. His practice offers a range of personalized services, from advanced metabolic assessments to tailored wellness plans designed to address each patient’s unique needs, targeting issues at their root causes. Known for his meticulous attention to detail and commitment to optimizing patient outcomes, Dr. Dinetz provides a concierge experience that emphasizes accessibility, comprehensive care and a deep understanding of each patient's health journey. As a part of Dr. Dinetz’s “Live Better Longer” philosophy, his concierge service has access to comprehensive testing and screening, cutting-edge medical devices, unlimited office visits, and more. 3661 S Miami Ave., Ste #604, Miami / Website

Coral Gables Executive Physicians

Coral Gables Executive Physicians serves as a premier destination for exceptional, all-encompassing primary medical care under the leadership of board-certified internist Dr. Robert H. Thomas. With a steadfast commitment to a patient-centered approach, the team designs personalized treatment plans tailored to each individual's needs. Their offerings include thorough diagnostic and laboratory testing, along with 24/7 access, same-day appointments—even on Saturdays—and appointments customized to fit each patient’s schedule. 800 Douglas Rd, Ste #125, Coral Gables / Website