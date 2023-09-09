The 10 Best Places To Take A Date In Miami

By Annie Kurnick By Annie Kurnick | | Food & Drink Feature

Finding the best place to take a date comes with a lot of pressure, and this Miami-based roundup of hidden gems, hot spots and romantic activites invites you to put on your best dress while we take care of the rest.

Casa Tua Restaurant

Maybe it’s the beauty of its cozy indoor library, or perhaps it’s the glow of the lantern-lit trees in a lush outdoor garden. However one may define romance, Miami Beach’s Casa Tua restaurant crafts the perfect atmosphere for an intimate night out. From Italian-based, ethically-sourced bites to a refined wine selection, the prestigious hospitality and selection of fine art seen throughout the restaurant embodies true elegance at its finest. Being the epitome of charm, the Italian gem sweeps diners off their feet while impressing any guest with a timeless experience. 1700 James Ave, Miami @casatualife

Zucca

There isn’t a better way to a loved one’s heart than through the stomach. If you’re looking to impress an appetite, Zucca exceeds expectations with its extensive offerings of authentic Italian food and passionate atmosphere. Kicking off your culinary journey with a premier selection of Italian meats and appetizers, the lineup of pasta offerings will leave you with no choice but to split a few dishes. While the richness seen in each plate is sure to make an impression, the restaurant’s award-winning wine cellar turns the night into an unforgettable memory. 162 Alcazar Ave, Coral Gables @zuccamiami

Lido at The Surf Club

Located inside of the prestigious Four-Seasons Hotel exists an enchanting oceanfront oasis offering authentic Mediterranean cuisine. As the atmosphere mimics the leisurely lifestyle of an Italian summer, Lido at The Surf Club guides you and your date through a charming culinary experience. Being intimate by nature, diners will be immersed in a effortlessly romantic excursion at any point during the day. Whether it be lunch on the terrace, a delicious dinner or an evening nightcap, this sophisticated option will be put on your personal leaderboard of most epic date nights. 9011 Collins Ave, Surfside @lidoatthesurfclub

Basement at EDITION

For those looking for the perfect first date spot, breaking the ice has never been so easy with the unique ice-skating and bowling experience offered by Basement at the EDITION. Through being immersed in a series of upbeat activities, the unique hub for Miami nightlife removes first-date jitters and replaces them with the feeling of light-hearted romance. With its impressive range of environments, the multidimensional nightclub is a one-stop-shop for an event-filled date night. 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach @basementmiami

Mezcalista

To take a date into a hidden speakeasy is a bold and unique statement, but to incorporate a mezcal tasting into the art of a lounge experience is an undeniably sexy move. Nothing screams cultured, trendy and sophisticated like a date night filled with an array of distinctive mezcal-based cocktails in an intimately dimmed space. From a mezcal twist on an old-fashioned to a mezcal-based punch, all specialty cocktails are generously crafted by award-winning mixologist Christian Rubio. With each exotic drink carrying a unique edge, a new and exciting conversation sparks with each round. 921 Washington Ave, Miami @mezcalista_miami

Oasis

One of the most challenging parts of planning the perfect date night is trying to reach a consensus on what type of grub you and your partner want to splurge on. Wynwood’s Oasis squashes the beef while offering a plethora of premiere food vendors, serving as a one-stop-shop as the kick to all cravings. From New York’s famous Prince St. Pizza to Miami’s most beloved Greek bites by Mr. Mandolin, the cultural epicenter filled with live performances and two vibrant bars provides guests with a unique culinary experience. 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami @oasiswynwood

Socialista

Indulge in the perfect romantic nightcap while tucked away in Giuseppe Cipriani’s secret speakeasy. Located under the famous Cipriani restaurant in Brickell, guests will be tucked away in a posh lounge filled with French antiques and plantation style furniture covered in rich velvets. Inspired by the eclectic architecture of old Havana, the elite cocktail lounge features music and flavors of the Cuban socialite culture. From Cuban-style drinks to Socialista signatures, the humble abode is the perfect way to kickstart intimacy and good conversation. 465 Brickell Ave, Miami @socialistalounge

Lagniappe

As Miami continues to boom and securing a reservation becomes almost impossible, the Lagniappe House welcomes walk-ins to its elegant destination where fine wine meets live music. Located in Midtown, the isolated house of charm transports guests to a European getaway with its casual outdoor dining area, where the trees are draped with dimmed lighting and nostalgia is always a given. The seat-yourself utopia serves guests with a unique wine and cheese selection, creating a trendy-yet-classic experience with its home-away-from-home aura. 3425 NE 2ndAve, Miami @lagniappe_house

Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Summer season tis’ the season where we all sit on the sidelines while scrolling through our Instagram feeds filled with picture-perfect romantic Greece getaways. Although we may be on the other side of the screen of things, we can still partake in the next best thing at the charmingly authentic Mandolin restaurant. Located in the Design District, the Aegean Bistro is famed for effortlessly mimicking the charm of Greece within every detail. Entering the blue gates and passing through the bougainville, enjoy genuine Mediterranean cuisine in Miami’s own little Greek village, where the magical garden and outdoor patio space creates a place for couples to fall in love all over again. 4312 NE 2ndAve, Miami @mandolinmiami

Miami Pizza School

While Miamians are constantly exposed to a taste of some of the most delicious culinary experiences the world has to offer, it’s time to put our money where our mouth is and get involved in the process. Mister 01’s Miami Pizza School serves as the perfect fun-loving activity to share with your significant other as it is committed to connecting people through the art of good pizza. While being guided by the teachings of Master Pizza Chef Renato Viola, enjoy complimentary beer and wine throughout the 3-hour course. Whether looking to change your game or trying to impress with an out-of-the-box date night concept, getting your hands dirty in the kitchen of a Master Chef is the smoothest of all moves. 2315 N Miami Ave, Miami @miamipizzaschool