New Miami Dining And Shopping Destinations For The Season

SWEET DREAMS

KNOWN FOR LUXURY LINENS, FRETTE EXPANDS ITS FRETTE-TO-WEAR OFFERINGS IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS.

Frette’s Flow Naturale pajama set PHOTO COURTESY OF FRETTE

Historically devoted to the finest bedding and bath items, Frette has expanded its offerings, becoming a lifestyle brand, bringing luxury outside the four walls of our homes. The gorgeous collection of Frette-to-Wear offers a sophisticated tonal palette of powdery hues, while the new bedding and bath collection features colors such as midnight blue, storm gray and dusk pink, each striking shade offering plenty of options to personalize your preferred look. From sleepwear to loungewear and sophisticated separates, Frette-to-Wear takes you wherever you want to go. The FTW collection uses the same exquisite natural materials used in the home collection—cashmere, cotton, silk, suede and leather—but with a new modern fit. Whether gifting sumptuous bed and bath linens, sophisticated separates or accessories, Frette has you covered this holiday season. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, @fretteofficial

BY CHARLOTTE TRATTNER

MEDITERRANEAN LIVING

LEGENDARY CHEF DAVID MYERS EXPANDS HIS REPERTOIRE WITH HIS NEW MEDITERRANEAN-INSPIRED BRICKELL RESTAURANT. BY CHARLOTTE TRATTNER

Following the success of his restaurant, ADRIFT, and recent appearances on Top Chef and Iron Chef America, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur David Myers (@gypsychef) sets his eyes on a new opportunity. Taking his culinary skills to new heights, the celebrated chef is bringing a new concept to the tables of Hotel AKA Brickell with ma/re. Inspired by the flavors and nuances of life along the Mediterranean coastline, ma/ re merges French Riviera elegance with the Balearic Islands’ laid-back mentality. Complete with a menu focusing on grilled meat, fish, light pasta dishes, seasonal vegetables and an extensive wine list, the dining experience takes guests to the Mediterranean without stepping on a plane. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami, @hotelakabrickell

Miami Beach

ATLANTIKÓS

The hot spot at the St. Regis Bal Harbour combines traditional Greek preparations with locally sourced ingredients and serves some of the best lamb chops in town. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305.993.3300, atlantikosrestaurant.com

AVRA

Exquisite Greek cuisine paired with exquisite views of Sunny Isles Beach makes for the ultimate dinner setting. 17945 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 786.807.7555, theavragroup.com

BAIA BEACH CLUB

Inspired by the laid-back bohemian energy, casual chic and welcoming multicultural spirit of Mediterranean coastal living, Baia Beach Club is a world-class destination of its own. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, 305.514.1949, baiabeachclubmiami.com

THE BAZAAR BY JOSÉ ANDRÉS

A whimsical dive into molecular gastronomy that delivers New World tapas reimagined. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.455.2999, sbe.com

BYBLOS

Greek, Israeli and Moroccan flavors fused in a bounty of mezes and wood-fired pides. 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.508.5041, byblosmiami.com

CARBONE MIAMI

Embodying sophistication and flavor, this is the most celebrated Italian restaurant in the last decade. 49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, carbonemiami.com

CARPACCIO

Stop at the Bal Harbour Shops’ upscale Italian eatery for a quick alfresco bite while shopping. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305.867.7777, carpaccioatbalharbour.com

CECCONI’S

Enjoy a classic Italian meal in this quaint garden hideaway with a divine glass of wine. 4385 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786.507.7902, cecconismiamibeach.com

CHOTTO MATTE

A mouthwatering combination of Peruvian and Japanese cuisines. 1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach, 305.690.0743, chotto-matte.com/miami

THE DECK AT ISLAND GARDENS

This superyacht marina restaurant showcases panoramic views of Miami’s skyline, paired with Mediterranean dishes and bubbly. 888 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 786.627.4949, islandgardens.com

DRUNKEN DRAGON

Korean-style barbecue revered by locals for its tableside cooking, spareribs and hotpot ramen. 1424 Alton Road, Miami Beach, 305.397.8556, drunkendragon.com

ESTIATORIO MILOS

Costas Spiliadis serves only the freshest catch and ingredients at his fine Mediterranean eatery. 730 First St., Miami Beach, 305.604.6800, milos.com

THE GRILL AT ST. REGIS

Visit Bal Harbour’s Grill at St. Regis for prime steak and seafood, paired with a decadent wine. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305.993.0711, marriott.com

HAKKASAN

Chinese creations courtesy of London restaurateur Alan Yau’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach hot spot. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786.276.1388, hakkasan.com

IL MULINO NEW YORK

Oceanfront fresh Italian flavor and impeccable service minutes away from the Bal Harbour fashionable retailers. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 305.466.9191, ilmulino.com

JAYA AT THE SETAI

Transethnic cuisine with a strong Asian influence at the Setai Hotel. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786.276.1388, thesetaihotel.com

KATSUYA

Omakase, robata and more await at Uechi Katsuya’s Japanese temple at the SLS South Beach. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.455.2995, katsuyarestaurant.com

KE-UH AT ACQUALINA

Japanese cuisine with an indoor-outdoor experience overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 877.312.9742, acqualinaresort.com

LA GOURMANDISE

The St. Regis Hotel is offering guests authentic, sophisticated French cuisine and an extensive tea showcase. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305.993.3300, stregisbalharbour.com

LOLO’S SURF CANTINA

At this chic spot you can enjoy tacos with a frozen marg or rosé, or both, beachside. 161 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305.735.6973, loloscantina.com

LURE FISHBAR

Josh Capon’s shrine to seafood features fresh oysters and local catch by chef John Latrellis. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.695.4550, lurefishbar.com

MAKOTO

Helmed by chef Makoto Okuwa, this Stephen Starr spot dishes out pristine izakaya fare and happens to be one of the country’s highest-grossing eateries. Don’t forget to try the eponymous sake. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305.864.8600, makoto-restaurant.com

NOBU

Expect Nobu classics, like the signature artichoke salad, and new creations, such as Japanese-style fish and chips with triple-cooked fries. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.695.3232, noburestaurants.com

PIZZA & BURGER BY MICHAEL MINA

A casual yet elevated subterranean joint at the Fontainebleau. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.674.4636, fontainebleau.com

PRIME ITALIAN

What started with a 1-pound Kobe meatball turned into Myles Chefetz’s upscale interpretation of modern Italian cuisine. 101 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305.695.8484, mylesrestaurantgroup.com

PRIME ONE TWELVE

A Miami institution for years and one of the toughest tables to secure in town, probably because of the generous portions, celebrity clientele, loyal pro athlete fan base and fried Oreos. 112 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 305.532.8112, mylesrestaurantgroup.com

SCARPETTA

Mouthwatering Italian fare (creamy polenta and spaghetti and basil, anyone?) in a maritime setting. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.674.4660, fontainebleau.com

SERENA ROOFTOP

Serena at Moxy South Beach, an open-air rooftop bar and restaurant that channels the enchanting, alfresco patio dining of Oaxaca and Mexico City, offers laidback yet sophisticated vibes with an expansive menu of shareable dishes and a modern take on traditional Latin and Mexican cuisine. 915 Collins Court, Miami Beach, 305.306.0776, serenamiami.com

SMITH & WOLLENSKY

This 20-year-old classic now sports picturesque South Pointe views with a secondfloor overlook deck to add to the pizazz. 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305.673.2800, smithandwollensky.com

THE SOCIAL CLUB

Pimento mac and cheese and St. Louis ribs are just a few of the unexpected offerings at this gem on Collins Avenue. Surfcomber, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.604.1800, socialclubatsurfcomber.com

STILTSVILLE FISH BAR

For a place to wind down and enjoy the freshest seafood, visit the relaxed and casual fish bar for quality seafood and Key West-inspired drinks. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 786.353.0477, stiltsvillefishbar.com

STK MIAMI BEACH

Nightlife and dining meet at this high-energy steak lounge. 2305 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.604.6988, togrp.com

STRIPSTEAK

Leonardo DiCaprio christened Stripsteak during its opening weekend. Since then, the popular, sultry steakhouse has consistently drawn numerous celebrities. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305.674.4780, fontainebleau.com

STUBBORN SEED

Top Chef’s Season 13 winner, chef Jeremy Ford, pairs passion and an unapologetic approach to heighten ingredients for a rewarding bite. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786.322.5211, stubbornseed.com

Design District/Midtown

THE CITADEL

Bringing together Miami’s best street fare and classic favorites, you can enjoy a tasty Aperol spritz and artisanal pizza at this food hall. 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305.908.3849, thecitadelmiami.com

MANDOLIN AEGEAN BISTRO

Authentic countryside cuisine from Greece and Turkey. 4312 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305.576.6066, mandolinmiami.com

MC KITCHEN

Modern Italian cuisine with a green-market sensibility. 4141 NE Second Ave., #101a, Miami, 305.456.9948, mckitchenmiami.com

MICHAEL’S GENUINE FOOD & DRINK

Michael Schwartz’s eatery still upholds its reputation as the perfect spot for a celebrity sighting, lunch meeting or local salad. 130 NE 40th St., Miami, 305.573.5550, michaelsgenuine.com

OTL

Nestled among the top designers is this health-conscious eatery featuring light bites, craft coffee and juices. 160 NE 40th St., Miami, 786.953.7620, otlmiami.com

Wynwood

ALTER

Chef Bradley Kilgore is elevating Miami’s culinary landscape one five- or seven-course menu at a time. 223 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305.573.5996, altermiami.com

KUSH

Gourmet burgers and beer from Lokal’s Matt Kuscher. 2003 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305.576.4500, kushhospitality.com

KYU

Wood-fi red Asian-inspired chow in the heart of Wynwood. 251 NW 25th St., Miami, 786.577.0150, kyumiami.com

OOH RAW!

Fresh fish, fruit bowls and artsy vibes are all the craze at this Insta-worthy lunch spot. 50 NE 23rd St., Miami, 786.238.7700, oohraw.com

PLANT MIAMI

Healthy dishes like ginger carrot noodles that are lit with flavor. 105 NE 24th St., Miami, 305.814.5365, plantmiami.com

WYNWOOD KITCHEN

Come to Wynwood Walls for iconic visuals and a kitchen serving up Latin-inspired cuisine and cocktails. 2550 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305.722.8959, wynwoodkitchenandbar.com

Downtown

ADDIKT

With to-die-for rooftop views of downtown Miami’s skyline are also to-die-for gourmet dishes and the yummiest cocktails around. 485 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305.503.0373, wmiamihotel.com

AREA 31

Exquisite seafood prepared by culinary mastermind Wolfgang Birk paired with panoramic views of the bay. 270 S. Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 305.424.5234, area31restaurant.com

ATRIO RESTAURANT AND WINE ROOM

Experience firsthand what it means to be wined and dined at the Conrad’s restaurant and lounge, which offers an international menu. 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305.503.6529, conradhotels3.hilton.com

CAFE LA TROVA

Renowned Cuban chefs and mixologists deliver the finest and most authentic cuisine and cocktails. 971 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786.615.4379, cafelatrova.com

CASA TUA CUCINA

Inspired by Miami Beach’s famous Casa Tua, this multiconcept gourmet communal kitchen offers 12 cucinas, a bar serving 48 wines by the glass and artisanal cocktails. 70 SW Seventh St., Miami, 305.755.0320, casatuacucina.com

CIPRIANI

The Cipriani legacy continues at its downtown Miami location with the best Italian cuisine, complemented by panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and chic nautical interiors. 465 Brickell Ave., Miami, 786.329.4090, cipriani.com

EDGE STEAK & BAR

A stylish departure from the traditional steakhouse with limitless brunch and inimitable oyster happy hour. 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305.358.3535, fourseasons.com

HUTONG

Chinese yin meets Miami yang and creates the perfect destination for exotic cocktails and artisan dim sum. 600 Brickell Ave., Miami, 786.33.0805, hutongmiami.com

IL GABBIANO

Italian cuisine that’s decadent and exquisite, with all the accouterments you can imagine. 335 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305.373.0063, ilgabbianomia.com

LA MUSE CAFE & RESTAURANT

Inside the Avant Gallery, enjoy a European-inspired brunch or lunch with decadent art-inspired dishes. 3321 Mary St., Miami, 305.400.0036; 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, lamusecafe.com

LPM RESTAURANT & BAR

Inspired by French Mediterranean ingredients, the results embody a light and healthy menu. 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, 305.403.9133, lpmrestaurants.com

OSAKA MIAMI

For vibrant Nikkei cuisine, visit the Brickell hot spot, delivering an experience that enhances all the senses and plates. 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, 786.627.4800, osakanikkei.com

RED ROOSTER OVERTOWN

The house of American comfort food and celebrating local artists. 920 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786.901.7177, redroosterovertown.com

SEASPICE

The celebrity hot spot offers waterfront dining with a fresh selection of sea-to-table fare and globally inspired dishes. Don’t forget its famous Sunday brunch. 422 NW North River Drive, Miami, 305.440.4200, seaspicemiami.com/modern-garden

ZUMA

Internationally acclaimed Japanese “pub fare” at the Epic Hotel. 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, 305.577.0277, zumarestaurant.com

Coral Gables/Coconut Grove

ARIETE

New American cuisine at an indoor-outdoor oasis. 3540 Main Highway, Miami, 305.640.5862, arietemiami.com

FIOLA

For an amazing Italian meal, visit this Michelin-approved restaurant for worldclass service and authentic dishes. 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables, 305.912.2639, fiolamiami.com

GLASS & VINE

Offering Florida stracciatella and charred cauliflower at one of the Grove’s most stunning eateries. 2820 McFarlane Road, Coconut Grove, 305.200.5268, glassandvine.com

PUBLIC SQUARE

Bringing a community together offering elevated casual American food and a space for neighborhood celebrations. 6915 Red Road, Coral Gables, 305.665.9661, publicsquarerestaurant.com

ZUCCA

Immerse yourself in the rich tastes and culture of Italy through a unique fine dining experience by executive chef Manuel Garcia, located in the heart of Coral Gables’ Miracle Mile. Brought by Erasmo Da Silva of Da Silva Hospitality Group, a lunch or dinner at Zucca will excel on every level from food and beverage to the warm hospitality. 162 Alcazar Ave., Coral Gables, 786.580.3731, zuccamiami.com

North Dade/Broward

COUNCIL OAK

Enjoy prime beef and fresh fish while sipping vino from the extensive, award-winning wine list. 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale, 954.327.7501, seminolehardrockhollywood.com

DUNE

At Auberge Beach Residences & Spa, dine at Dune on dishes like ovenroasted mahi or grilled pompano, cooked to perfection with fresh organic ingredients. 2200 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 754.900.4059, dunefl.com

KURO

Inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, enjoy sushi and sashimi straight from Japan. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954.327.7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com

OLIVIA RESTAURANT & BAR

Inside the CIRC Hotel, delight in authentic Italian cuisine and a wine wall stacked with over 800 bottles. Sounds buenissimo! 1780 Polk St., Hollywood, 954.500.1780, oliviarestaurantandbar.com

DRESS TO IMPRESS

MORPHEW’S NEW COLLECTION DEBUTS AT MIAMI’S FAENA BAZAAR DURING ART BASEL.

BY LAUREN PIERRE-LOUIS

Morphew’s limited-edition collection is sewing a new thread into the fashion scene. The private label is expanding its repertoire through its limited-edition dress sourced from vintage Versace scarves. With a roster of A-lister names rocking Morphew’s previous silky silhouettes, the new collection creates a new standard debuting during Art Week at Miami’s Faena Bazaar. Morphew’s brand continues to pave the way for innovative fashion by honoring and taking inspiration from the past. On top of pursuing a sustainable practice and spreading awareness through easy-to- wear pieces, the brand continues to create designer styles from luxury vintage selections worldwide. Wearing a part of history, you can set a new style tone and expand your closet with these dynamic designs. 3400 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @morphew_world

Colorful fall menu items from Naked Farmer PHOTO BY MELISSA SANTELL, NAKED FARMER/COURTESY OF NAKED FARMER RESTAURANT

NAKED FARMER

THIS FARM-TO-TABLE RESTAURANT OFFERS FLORIDA-GROWN, FARM-FRESH GOODIES.

BY LAUREN PIERRE-LOUIS

Freshness is expanding to Coral Gables as Naked Farmer, a locally sourced farm-to-table dining destination, opens its third location. Offering guests an abundance of fresh dishes, the health-conscious restaurant is staying true to its mission of serving food grown less than 50 miles away. Boasting a luxurious indoor and outdoor dining experience, guests will experience a true sense of quality farm-fresh tastes. With delightful dishes such as green meals for salad lovers to seasoned salmon and chicken harvest bowls, Naked Farmer provides a unique culinary experience for those looking for health-forward, fine-casual dining. While Naked Farmer also offers gluten-free and vegan options for guests, the fundamental connection between farmers and food lovers is the show’s star. Offering a flavorful future, Naked Farmer adds fresh essence to your dining experience. 137 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, @eatnakedfarmer

WINE DOWN

Premier wines from Wine Access delivered straight to the home PHOTO COURTESY OF WINE ACCESS



PREMIER ONLINE WINE RETAILER WINE ACCESS PARTNERS WITH THE SURF CLUB, BRINGING ALL-STAR BOTTLES TO YOUR DOOR.

BY CHARLOTTE TRATTNER

The Surf Club has long remained one of the city’s top dining destinations. Continuing to excel in the utmost luxury, the Michelin-starred restaurant adds another level of innovation through its new partnership with Wine Access (@wineaccess), a premium online retailer and wine club curator. Through a talented team of sommeliers, locals can now experience tantalizing perfection from Michelin-caliber wine lists delivered directly to members’ doors. The exclusive wine club consists of stellar bottles from every corner of every wine region. The Surf Club wines are now available in a limited-edition set, and the next rotation of wines is already heading out the door from perennial threestar winner Eleven Madison Park. The perfect gift for any culinary connoisseur or wine lover, this partnership is a flavorful glimpse into the world of leading wines. Now that is something to sip on. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, @surfclubrestaurant

