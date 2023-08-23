The 9 Best Fall Activities In Miami

By: Charlotte Trattner By: Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Events Guide Local

Autumn is ablaze in Miami, and we’re here with a lineup of seasonal activities to add to your calendars.

Fall at the Farm

Pick the perfect pumpkin to display on your porch this October, and enjoy the ultimate fall experience at this family-friendly event. Every Tuesday through Sunday, participate in various activities, from a garden maze to a guided farm tour, animal interactions and more. Everyone can have their adventure while enjoying Miami’s version of the fall season. Sept. 10- Nov. 19; 16405 SW 177th Ave., Miami, Website

Haunted Circus Miami

Celebrate the spooky season at this family-friendly carnival that promises all the treats but none of the tricks. Featuring the perfect combination of light scares and fun to get everyone in the festive spirit, enjoy tarot card readings, pumpkin carving and smashing, screenings of classic Halloween movies, a petting zoo and a circus full of a cast of characters including clowns, aerial acrobats and jugglers. From rides on the Ferris wheel to adrenaline-pumping excitement, this magical experience will surely get everyone into the season’s excitement. Sept. 15-Oct. 29; 7900 SW 40th St., Miami, Website

Frost Science Solar Eclipse Celebration

As the October moon rises, stop by Frost Science Planetarium and immerse yourself in the cosmos’ shadows. Complete with a hands-on viewing activity, space-themed events, and live science shows throughout the museum, guests can view October’s annular eclipse and delve into the science and history behind the natural phenomenon. Oct. 14; 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Time is fleeting at the Adrienne Arsht Center. In honor of The Rocky Horror Picture Show’s 48th anniversary, join the original Brad Majors, Barry Bostwick, for this unedited live showing. For one night only, enjoy this iconic picture showing, complete with a costume contest and a display of artifacts and costumes from the movie; get ready to time warp again and see what’s on the slab this fall season. Oct. 15; 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

The Marlins Bark in the Park

Take your dog out to the ball game and watch the Miami Marlins play with this special promotion. With the last home game being September 24, dog parents can treat their dogs to a Marlins game while enjoying Miami’s ball season. 501 Marlins Way, Miami, Website

Gulfstream’s Headless Horseman

Returning for another year of thrills and chills is this Gulfstream Halloween-themed event. Transforming the village into the ideal Halloween destination, this public event will feature candy stations complete with music, lights and live entertainment. With a costume contest and all the thrills families can hope for, the community event promises a safe night of family fun. Sat Oct 28; 901 S Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, Website

Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science’s Spooky Science Monster Mash

Few events scream fall like a Halloween celebration. Joining this science-based celebration, complete with chemistry reactions and eye-catching experiments in the Mad Science Lab, guests will spend the day doing hands-on science that’s so fun, it’s almost scary. Guests will also be able to meet scientists from local universities and professional organizations. Oct. 28; 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Website

Take the Brighline to Orlando

Starting this fall, Florida’s high-speed train will start running between south and central Florida, just in time for events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, Southern Hill Farm’s fall festival and more. With multiple rides running throughout the day, the Brightline is a wonderful form of transportation for these Central Florida fall events. Website



The LOOP’s annual Pumpkins and Palm trees

While South Florida may not experience the change in leaves, it doesn’t mean we can’t have a good pumpkin festival. This year marks the third year of Pumpkins and Palm Trees Fall Fest. Free and open to the public, the weekend-long celebration is a family-friendly event with a pumpkin patch, pie contest, costume contest and more. Oct. 20–22; 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Website