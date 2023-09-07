By: Lily Bhote By: Lily Bhote | September 7, 2023 | Culture Food & Drink Lifestyle Community
Looking for weekend plans and fresh produce?
With health-conscious decision-making at the forefront more than ever, shopping sustainably has become incredibly important. Below are the best farmers markets in Miami, filled with locally sourced produce and unique artisans sure to satisfy any kind of craving.
3300 Grand Ave. / Website
This locally grown, organic market is a haven for fresh produce lovers who care about how their foods have been cultivated. With raw vegan options in most tents, there is a plethora of tropical fruits and vegetables to choose from. They also have a salad bar, raw food pizzas, vegan tiramisu and other pre-made foods available. They're open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.
6601 Biscayne Blvd. / Website
The Legion Park Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., drawing many local artisans and vendors every week—from fresh produce to treats for your pup.
6000 Sunset Drive / Website
Open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., South Miami Farmers Market prides itself on selling the best in-season produce. Fall offerings include cabbage, cucumber, daikon, kale, okra, zucchini, passionfruit, guava and melons. They also sell poultry and meats, fresh flowers, baked goods and homemade soaps, among many other things.
358 San Lorenzo Ave. / Website
Located within The Shops At Merrick Park, guests can browse through an array of local vendors, churning out anything from tacos to tortas to cupcakes! The market takes place every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lincoln Rd. / Website
Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Lincoln Road Mall in Miami Beach hosts a farmers market. They have fresh veggies, fruits, flowers, bakery items like breads and jellies, along with freshly prepared foods like empanadas.
405 Biltmore Way / Website
Indulge your sweet tooth with pastries and sticky buns from this market. On top of the bakery items, they have a large assortment of seasonal produce available every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. right outside of city hall.
24420 S Dixie Highway / Website
If you are a dedicated farmers market lover willing to make the trip out to Homestead, look no further than the Redland Market Village. This market sits on 27 acres of land and is home to some of the freshest local produce around. They also have a large fish market and a flea market with a variety of goods for sale.
3250 S Miami Ave. / Website
Located in the beautiful Vizcaya Garden, Vizcaya Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have a wide range of handcrafted goods, vegan products, bakery items and produce.
Photography by: Courtesy Aaron Cloward, Kyle Nieber, Vincent Balderas / Unsplash