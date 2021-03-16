9 Must-Have Fashion Books to Display and Inspire

Nilam Mukherjee | March 16, 2021 | Culture Style & Beauty

Fashion never ceases to amaze. Just when you think it couldn’t get any more interesting, there’s a feather sticking out around the corner. The overwhelming talent and magic that goes into creating some of the most brilliant works of fashion is not something to be overlooked.

Delve into some of the most legendary minds of the fashion industry, with exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses of the creativity and inspiration behind iconic looks from your favorite designers. Decorated cover to cover with mesmerizing designs and detail, a fashion book just may be the next best thing to sitting front row at Fashion Week.

From designers who define the fashion industry today, to the artists who seek to redefine it completely, here are nine must-have books to decorate your coffee table and fuel your inspiration.

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

Alexander McQueen is a legendary fashion designer whose unconventional and provocative designs reshaped the fashion world for the better. Savage Beauty is a celebration of his life and work, published in tandem with an exhibit by the same name at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The book examines McQueen’s career from start to finish, showcasing his climb toward creating a world-renowned fashion house. Known for relentlessly challenging and pushing the boundaries of fashion, this 240-page collection bares 293 illustrations in full color, and shines a light on some of McQueen's most iconically-radical designs.

Daniel Lismore: Be Yourself, Everyone Else is Already Taken

Named “England’s Most Eccentric Dresser” by Vogue Magazine, this British fabric sculptor and designer not only creates art, he embodies it. This 192-page book offers elegant sensory overload, getting up-close-and-personal with Lismore’s elaborately-extravagant ensembles. With an imagination that transcends creativity, Daniel Lismore: Be Yourself, Everyone Else is Already Taken offers an in-depth look at the one-of-a-kind artist's otherworldly exhibitions.

The New Black Vanguard: Photography Between Art and Fashion

Featuring a community of black photographers, models and artists, Antwaun Sargent curated a magnificent critique on the world of art. The collection of essays, photographs and compiled conversations calls loudly for systemic change while putting the talents of contemporary fashion photographers Tyler Mitchell, Campbell Addy and others on full display. The book presents fashion, art and culture in a new way, redefining inclusivity and representation of the diversity of black bodies worldwide.

John Galliano for Dior

Capturing John Galliano’s breathtaking designs created for the House of Dior, this exciting book documents some of his most unforgettable creations. Offering a decade-by-decade look through Galliano’s work along with behind-the-scenes moments, this visually-stunning piece provides more than just a peek behind the curtain of haute couture, complete with never-before-seen images by Vogue photographer Robert Fairer.

The Rihanna Book

Written by the queen herself, this book offers an intimate look into Rihanna’s life as an artist, performer, designer and entrepreneur. Matching Rihanna’s opulent and extravagant persona, the autobiography is filled with colorful and personal photographs of the Barbadian icon from childhood to stardom. See behind the eyes of the woman who is the music industry’s muse and founder of the all-inclusive Fenty Beauty cosmetic brand and Savage X Fenty lingerie line. There's even a queen-sized limited 500-copy edition, if you're feeling extra savage.

Valentino: Themes and Variations

Journey through Valentino’s work of high-end fashion featuring some of his most elegant designs. The Italian visionary has been worn by the highest classes around the world, and this 300-page book is a first-person glimpse into the mind behind the masterful looks. Featuring a collection of photographs, sketches, commentaries, fabric samples and more, this book showcases the behind-the-scenes process that led to the glamorous final product.

Lagerfeld: The Chanel Shows

This 108-page book features an elaborate collection of Karl Lagerfeld’s most iconic Chanel runway shows. Explore the creativity that directed a decade of the famed French house, as well as the genius behind one of the most respected designers in fashion.

CAMP: Notes on Fashion

Inspired by Susan Sontag’s “Notes on Camp” essay, this book dives into some of the most outrageous and brilliant designs in fashion. Difficult to define, the concept of “Camp” presents itself as the antithesis of sophistication. This book explores how fashion designers manifest their talents to create renditions of a flamboyant fashion statement. See the looks that showcased as an inspirational theme behind the 2019 Met Gala. The 300-plus-page double book features photography by Virgil Abloh, Vivienne Westwood, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Karl Lagerfeld, Gianni Versace and more.

Versace

This intimate collection of essays and private photographs offers a new lens into the Versace legacy. The name has long been synonymous with extravagance. It embodies luxury and high-end fashion. Featuring stories from Donatella herself, this book cultivates the lavish creativity and inspiration behind the Versace family fashion house with images of original "supers" Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and more photographed by fashion greats.

