By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Culture Food & Drink

First dates can be anxiety inducing enough, and choosing the location is half the headache. These eight bars ensure that your first meet up with a potential stranger will at least guarantee good vibes and even better drinks. You never know…you might even like the company, too.

Jaguar Sun

Monterrey Bar at The Standard

Dante’s HiFi

Sugar

Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery

Mini Bar

Lagniappe

MO Bar + Lounge

