The 7 Best Fish Tacos In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel | Food & Drink

Fish tacos can be prepared a myriad of ways, whether it be grilled, seared, deep-fried, served in a white tablecloth setting or to-go at a picnic table. Across the board, they’re simple and quick fixes to appease your appetite and taste quite delicious. While Miami may not be as seasoned in the fish taco department as some Californian cities, it’s still home to several contenders worth talking about.

The Taco Stand

The Wynwood neighborhood is a mini mecca for authentic taquerias, home to The Taco Stand with roots in San Diego and inspiration from Tijuana, so you know it’s the real deal. Choose from two fish taco offerings, the grilled pescado (mahi mahi) or baja taco (battered fish). Both versions consist of simple yet effective toppings such as cabbage, cilantro, onions, tomato and a chipotle sauce, but vary on the type of fish and how it’s prepared.

Naked Taco

With locations scattered across South Florida, Naked Taco knows its taco territory. Offering tacos in soft, naked, hard and chop-chop form, this establishment goes the extra length to ensure every customer is satisfied with their taco tickling. However, the star menu item for fish taco lovers is the Blackened Baja Fish with shredded cabbage, lima crema and pico.

Tequiztlan

This hip Tex-Mex cantina in Sunset Harbour boasts an upscale take on tacos and tequila. Order anything from fajitas to enchiladas to grilled main entrees, but pay special attention to the Mahi Mahi and salmon taco offerings. Or, opt for the taco salad with your choice of four colossal shrimp or Mahi Mahi in a crispy shell topped with spring mix, a cheese mixture, pico de gallo, guac and homemade sour cream.

Tacombi

Tacombi draws inspiration from the streets of Playa del Carmen, preserving authentic Mexican taco culture since its origin. Aside from its killer happy hour boasting the tequila and mezcal concoctions of your dreams, the fish tacos served on freshly made vista hermosa corn tortillas are major pulls. The Baja Crispy Fish consists of beer-battered cod with poblano mayo, pickled cabbage and pico de gallo, while the Seared Fish is made with seared cod marinated in a mojo de cilantro and topped with cabbage.

COYO Taco

COYO Taco is a must-hit for tacos in Miami, no questions asked. Its multiple concepts across the city deliver fast-casual taco fixes that still maintain quality and freshness, with the Wynwood location promising a bit more as seen in the speakeasy nightclub in the back. Take your fish taco fried or grilled—your choice—and enjoy it with the citrus slaw and chipotle aioli additions.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

This multi-location taco establishment is somewhat Miami famous and for good reason. It offers a mix of tacqueria and speakeasy and everything in between, with two mouthwatering specialty fish taco options on the extensive menu. The Crispy Fish is a combo of cod, pickled purple cabbage, tomato, potato sticks, cilantro and tartar verde, while the Pescado is grilled and comes with chipotle-cotija dressing.

Pilo's Street Tacos

Savor freshly prepared salsas, elote, burritos, flautas and authentic Mexican street tacos at Pilo’s, where a shrimp taco does the trick with the basic fixings of onions, cilantro and, of course, salsa, in a corn or flour tortilla.