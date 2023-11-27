6 Must-Follow Fitness Influencers

Lifestyle,

Whether you are just starting your fitness journey or consider yourself a full-on fanatic, a little guidance never hurts. Thankfully, social media is full of fitness influencers ready to show you the ropes.

From messages of motivation to new workout routines, healthy recipes and more, add a little something extra to your fitness journey with the help of these top fit-fluencers.

Jennifer Selter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Selter (@jenselter)

Self-made fitness influencer Jen Selter started her journey in high school working at the front desk of a gym. Today, she boasts more than 12 million Instagram followers, thanks in part to her signature “belfie” and “Seltering” poses. Her website features fitness and lifestyle articles, where all those followers find the motivation to take care of themselves and a variety of workout plans to get started. She also offers nutritional recipes that emphasize clean and healthy eating. Her Instagram page features workout routines with motivational captions and of course, her signature poses. If you're looking to grow your bum, check out her page!

Brianna Joye Kohn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRIANNA JOYE (@briannajoye_fitness)

Brianna Joye Kohn’s love for fitness started in New York City. While earning her bachelor’s degree in commercial dance and attending group fitness classes, she developed a passion for fitness. Her TikTok and Instagram videos feature both at-home and gym workouts that anyone, anywhere can try. Utilizing her dance training, she features workouts such as "how to get dancer arms" or "dancer's abs." Today, she has her own brand, DRIP, that combines dance cardio and Bootcamp. There are workouts for all levels, and her website includes programs starting at $200, which include live Zoom workouts with the fitness guru herself.

Massy Arias

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM (@massy.arias)

After moving from the Dominican Republic to the U.S., Massy Arias’ drive and passion for fitness stem from a life of depression and obstacles that have tested her strength. As a certified personal trainer, she strives to help others change their lives mentally and spiritually through health and fitness. With more than 2.7 million Instagram followers, her training techniques include resistance training, calisthenics, yoga, high-intensity interval training and sprinting. Her program, MA Elevate, emphasizes the importance of mental health throughout your fitness journey. The program includes guides to affirmation, yoga flow, journaling exercises and more, in addition to workouts and nutrition guidance. Her Instagram page includes workouts as well as inspirational posts on mental health. She also creates an inclusive environment on her Instagram by translating her captions into Spanish.

Andrei Deiu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrei Deiu' (@andreideiu_)

Andrei Deiu started his fitness journey at the age of 15 after moving from Romania to the United Kingdom. In this new, unknown environment, Deiu immersed himself in a hobby: weightlifting. Currently, he is a fitness model, bodybuilder, personal trainer and entrepreneur. His weekly workout routine includes a focus on the chest, shoulders, back, abs, cardio, quads, calves and more. On his Instagram boasting 4.9 million followers, you will find many bicep pictures, workout videos and modeling shoots. Deiu even has his own paid-subscription fitness app called 3D Gains where you can personalize your own plan, see workout guides and construct your goals. A meal plan is also included with 200-plus recipes designed by Deiu that compliment your workout plan and come personalized to your overall goal.

Chloe Ting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Ting (@chloe_t)

Although her career started off as an Actuarial Analyst, Chloe Ting found fitness to be more fulfilling. During the 2020 lockdown, Ting blew up all over social media. The hashtag #ChloeTingChallenge was all over TikTok as followers tried out her intense routines. Ting’s free home workout programs kept everyone in shape during a time when gyms were not accessible. Users of the program boosted their results all over social media, making this fitness influencer a huge hit. Her website features her programs as well as healthy recipes to add to your meal plan. Ting frequently posts progress videos of many of her clients, inspiring others to take on her challenges. Her workout videos can be found on YouTube, too.

Kayla Itsines

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)

Kayla Itsines is a fitness trainer, author and entrepreneur from Australia. She gained widespread popularity through her fitness programs, particularly the “Bikini Body Guide” (BBG) and the “Sweat with Kayla” app. Her approach focuses on high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and has helped many people around the world achieve their fitness goals. Kayla shares workout routines, exercise demonstrations, and transformation stories on her social media platforms. This content can serve as motivation and inspiration for individuals looking to adopt a healthier lifestyle. In addition to fitness routines, Kayla often provides advice and tips on nutrition. Many people find her meal plans and recipes helpful in maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. Kayla has also built a strong online community where folks share their fitness journeys and progress photos, all while supporting each other with positivity.

Wherever you are on your fitness journey, social media is a great place to learn some new routines and keep the inspiration flowing. Looking for even more excuses to get on the mat and work up a sweat? Stay at home and get swole with our favorite YouTube fitness accounts to follow!