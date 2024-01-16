Best Flower Markets In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky By: Alexa Shabinsky | | Lifestyle

Because sometimes you have to stop and smell the roses!

Whether you’re looking to build your own arrangements or are an aspiring party planner, finding a good local flower market is a must. From choosing the perfect bunch to putting together all the supplies these Miami floral markets having amazing options and many also offering educational elements to help build up your floral future!

Miami Flower Market

6964 NW 50th St., Miami / Website

Miami Flower Market is a go-to place for all things floral arrangements. Whether you’re looking to order fresh flowers for delivery or go in-store to build your own arrangement, this is the place! Offering many different DIY workshops as well, Miami Flower Market is the place to learn all things flowers.

Berkeley Florist Supply

2360 NW 23 St., Miami / Website

With everything you could ever want and more, Berkeley Florist Supply will have you making arrangements like you’re a professional! With over 100 varieties of fresh flowers across 20,000 square feet of retail, you’ll be sure to find absolutely everything you need.

Field Of Flowers

5101 S University Dr., Davie / Website

Field of Flowers has been serving the Miami community for over 100 years, with all things flowers and floral supplies. Available to purchase by the box or by the bunch, as well as amazing options for potted plants and foliage. With over 1000 floral supplies, Fields of Flowers will be your one-stop-shop floral market!

Mayesh

1456 NW 82nd Ave., Miami / Website

From flowers, services, to education, Mayesh is all things floral warehouse! Offering dried and preserved, fillers, flowers, foliage and tropical options there is absolutely no shortage of options here.

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors

2000 NW 70th Ave., Miami / Website

JF Cash and Cary is the perfect way to check out all of their floral offerings and more. Purchasing buy the bunch or buy the box will ensure you have the proper florals you need for your event. Note that this flower market is only available to the floral trade including wholesalers, florists, wedding and event planners, bouquet makers, caterers, restaurants, hotels and more, so be sure to double-check before going!