20 Of The Best Foodies To Follow Across The Country

Chef Richard Blais

Before you take a bit, you eat with your eyes, so why not pump up that appetite with a quick scroll?

We asked our editors to celebrate their city's best chefs and food influencers by sharing the top folks to follow across the country. Below is just a highlight, the best of the best you might say. Enjoy what you eat, and save some room for later.

Atlanta - Banks White

The executive chef for Southern Proper Hospitality Group (Gypsy Kitchen, The Southern Gentleman, The Blind Pig and Tin Lizzy’s, to name a few) incorporates culinary influences from across the globe into each dish he prepares. Peruse this Texas-born chef’s Insta for exquisite plating, towering smash burgers and famed menu items from some of Atlanta’s favorite dining spots. Scroll forever and follow the other foodies on Atlanta’s full list.

Aspen - Barclay Dodge

Chef Barclay Dodge established Bosq, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Aspen, to offer guests an intimate dining experience. Chef Dodge is passionate about celebrating Aspen Valley’s agricultural traditions by honing in on essential flavors and thoughtfully combining textures and ingredients. The restaurant offers two immersive tasting menus—one five courses and one 10—for guests seeking this one-of-a-kind cozy dining adventure grounded in the valley’s bounty. There are more great chefs to follow on Aspen’s full list.

Boston - Karen Akunowicz

This James Beard Best Chef: Northeast award winner is a fan-favorite, whether the support comes from regulars of her Fox & The Knife restaurant or Top Chef season 13 binge-watchers. Akunowicz finds inspiration from her time spent living and cooking in Modena, Italy and uses that to create Italian food for the soul. Dig in to discover more great chefs on Boston’s full list.

Chicago - Erick Williams

Erick Williams, the restaurateur and chef behind Virtue, has been praised by nearly every major food critic or organization. The New York Times credits Williams as a chef “changing food in America.” Williams fuses southern comfort food with fine dining, creating a revolutionary experience that changes the taste, smell and feel of haute cuisine in Chicago. In a city that loves food as much as Chicago, you know there’s more to enjoy on the city’s full list.

Dallas - Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

Seasoned culinary innovator Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman is executive chef at José restaurant. A first-generation Mexican-American and native Texan, her avant-garde approach melds bold Mexican flavors with modern techniques. Explore even more flavors by following the other chefs on Dallas’ full list.

Hamptons - Laurent Tourondel

Under the culinary direction of chef Laurent Tourondel, diners can expect dishes that mirror an authentic Mexican culinary experience at eLTaco bar. If you seek a taco for your thoughts, eLTacobar has plenty on offer, with fish tacos that include cod, jicama slaw, cilantro, aioli and salsa verde. Make the season last all year by following the other chefs on the Hamptons’ full list.

Hawai’i - Nae Ogawa

She’s the culinary visionary behind the island’s sustainable French farm-to-table restaurant and shares her deep love for the natural world in her globally applauded cuisine. Follow on Instagram for a glimpse of her innovative dishes. Enjoy more island flavors by following the other chefs on Hawai’i’s full list.

Houston - Sasha Grumman

While you might remember her from the hit Bravo TV show, Top Chef, we Houstonians know Sasha Grumman from her various H-Town feats and delicious meals that stole our hearts. Her impressive Houston resume includes being executive chef at the C. Baldwin Hotel and working with the Southern Smoke Foundation. She went on to create her own focaccia business, dubbed Sasha’s Focaccia and now owns SASS Hospitality—which offers private chef services and more. See more Houston highlights by following more of the chefs on H-Town’s full list.

Las Vegas - Giada De Laurentiis

The culinary world of Las Vegas has been significantly enhanced by the touch of celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis. Her restaurant, GIADA at The Cromwell, overlooks the Las Vegas Strip, offering diners a breathtaking view as they savor her celebrated cuisine, while her Caesars Palace concept—Pronto by Giada—offers grab-and-go versions of her delicious Italian fare. Feeling lucky? Spin the wheel and find more flavors on Vegas’ full list.

Los Angeles - Ashley and Tyler Wells

The Wells, best known for their Los Feliz eatery All Time, are an absolute must-follow for farm-to-table food and their inspirational cooking journey. Follow the couple’s Instagram page, @freakinalltime, for the behind-the-scenes of their restaurant, personalized cuisine and fresh-off-the-press cookbook. Enjoy more of LA’s foodies by following more of the chefs on the city’s full list.

Miami - The Naughty Fork

As one of Miami’s top food influencers, Samantha Schnur, who runs The Naughty Fork, is also one of Instagram’s most popular accounts, with over 2 million! Having coined the phrase, “I’ll start my diet tomorrow,” she is a resident expert for all things Miami culinary. Combining home cooking recipes and restaurant recommendations, this Miami-based culinary connoisseur is more than an influencer. Samantha, also named Forbes 30 Under 30, is a must-follow. See even more foodie action on Miami’s full list.

New York City - Greg Baxtrom

Although Baxtrom was born in Chicago, the former chef at eateries Per Se, Alinea and Blue Hill has solidified himself as a fixture on the New York restaurant scene. Baxtrom is currently the owner and executive chef at Patti Ann’s and Olmstead, which the New York Times named one of New York’s Best New Restaurants in 2016. Take a bite out of the Big Apple and follow even more chefs on NYC’s full list.

Orange County - Tony Esnault

Chef Tony Esnault is renowned for the Michelin-starred French restaurant Knife Pleat in Costa Mesa, which he runs with his wife, Yassmin Sarmadi. Documenting stunning plates of French cuisine—from Champagne scallop emulsion to Cascade Creek lamb with fava beans—Esnault’s social media is not one to miss. Find more to love by following the other chefs on Orange County’s full list.

Palm Beach - Daniel Boulud

Dine at Café Boulud Palm Beach, where French chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud tantalizes the taste buds at his namesake dining establishment—a hot spot for Palm Beachers and visitors alike. Nestled in the serene Brazilian Court Palm Beach, diners can say “oui oui” to chef’s dishes, including osetra caviar selection, alba white truffles, beef duo, and other shareable dishes. Taste the tropics by following more foodies on Palm Beach’s full list.

Philadelphia - Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon

Named Best Chef Mid-Atlantic by the James Beard Foundation in 2023, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon forged her own way. The talented chef’s Thai restaurant Kalaya features flavor-forward cuisine, and her knowledge about travel and international dishes comes from her past as a flight attendant. Dive deeper into the Philly food scene by following more chefs on the city’s full list.

San Diego - Richard Blais

Award-winning chef Richard Blais captivates over 530,000 followers with behind-the-scenes looks at his cooking techniques and television appearances. From elevated twists on classics to the science of sous vide, his feed makes gastronomic exploration irresistible. San Diego locals can taste Blais' cuisine at California English—he's also the founder behind Juniper & Ivy and Crack Shack. Discover more chefs to follow on San Diego’s full list.

San Francisco - Corey Lee

Benu chef Corey Lee’s impressive career spans over 25 years, including his training in traditional French cooking under Thomas Keller at The French Laundry. Lee’s accolades include two James Beard awards, and he currently works as a goodwill ambassador for his hometown in Seoul. More delights await on San Francisco’s full list.

Scottsdale - Scott Conant

Chopped judge, restaurateur and cookbook author Scott Conant recently moved to the Scottsdale area and opened eateries like The Americano. Enjoy even more great feeds on Scottsdale’s full foodies to follow list.

Silicon Valley - Nick Muncy

A Michelin-starred pastry chef and creator of the artsy food magazine Toothache, Nick Muncy is undoubtedly worth a follow. Peep his Insta for drool-worthy pics of delectable treats, including sneak peeks of upcoming issues and delicious promotions of his dessert subscription box Drool. Sweeten the deal by following more chefs on Silicon Valley’s full list.

Washington D.C. - Amy Brandwein

Amy Brandwein is no stranger to accolades, including being a six-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic. Centrolina and Piccolina, Brandwein’s two restaurants, bring authentic and elevated Italian dining to Washington, DC. Continue exploring the nation’s capital flavors by following more chefs on D.C.’s full list.

Want to get a little granular? Be specific and check out list of the best pancakes across the country.