The Best Gifts From Miami

Your ultimate curated Miami gift guide for all your holiday needs.

Beautify at IGK Salon Miami

If a new look is on your recipient’s list of New Year’s resolutions, the gift of a free salon day is the ultimate holiday present. Undeniably one of Miami’s hottest hair salons, IGK Salon offers gift cards up to $1,000 to cover any unlived hair fantasies. Whether a simple trim, color treatment or a full-blown revamp, the iconic salon will have you walking out ready for the new year. 3930 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, @igksalons

An Elevated Shave Experience From Shavelogic

The SL5 razor from Shavelogic is a superior grooming product for the discerning shaver. The kit comes complete with an all-metal handle, four five-blade cartridges that attach magnetically with patented pivot technology, and two cartridge cases with reusable stainless steel covers, guaranteed to give a quality shave. Shavelogic.com

A Staycation at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

This holiday season, escape the tourist-heavy crowds of Miami and head over to Key Biscayne for an idyllic staycation at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Just a short 10 minutes away from Downtown Miami, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne is the ideal sun-filled sanctuary for a mini getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Get settled into one of the resort’s luxurious oceanfront suites and discover a secluded paradise. Spend your day working on your tan at the hotel’s private beach, get pampered at the resort’s spa or enjoy a meal facing the Atlantic ocean at one of the resort’s restaurants. 455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, Miami, @ritzcarltonkeybiscayne

A Spa Day at the Faena

One of Miami Beach’s best-kept secrets, the spa at the Faena Hotel offers a pocket of peace away from the busy streets of Miami Beach. Select from a lineup of healing day spa packages inclusive of a range of unique treatments. From chakra cleansing therapy to body rituals that purify both the mind and body, indulge in the Faena’s five-star amenities, nourishing massages, private yoga sessions and hyper-customized face and body treatments. 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @faena

Gift a Facial at Sana Skin Studios

Located in Wynwood, Sana Skin Studios' personalized facials are as refreshing as they are effective. The holistic health hub not only offers a membership program, but also provides people of interest with gift cards to get them started on their journey to flawless skin. Home to a plethora of face and body products, spend your gift card on both a luxurious facial and skincare goods to keep your skin fresh on a daily basis. 167 NW 25th St, Miami, @sanaskinstudio

A Staycation at Playa Largo

While not technically in Miami, take a quick drive to the Florida Keys for some rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. As the sun goes down during the holiday season, take in the live music, fresh seafood and idyllic sunsets. Spend your day on the tranquil blue waters, lounging by the pool or having a blissful escape at the Ocean Spa. 97450 Overseas Hwy., Key Largo, @playalargo

The Gemstone Acupuncture Facial

Experience the original Gemstone Acupuncture Facial at Helia House with Dr. Elizabeth Trattner. This one-of-a-kind experience is customized toward your cosmetic skin goals. The non-surgical procedure incorporated Gua Sha, acupuncture, facial cupping, crystal healing and more to help you feel good from the inside out. Whether you are looking for that perfect Instagram feed pic or seeking a way to relax, this treatment serves both those functions. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach, @dreliztratts

Vanity Projects Gift Card

Intricate nail art is a pricey luxury that everyone wants, but most refuse to spend a hard-earned paycheck on. Serving as the city’s most exclusive spot for luxury manicures, Vanity Projects Miami offers gift cards for any amount to aid a loved one with a fancy new set of nails. Whether using the gift immediately to elevate a day-to-day look or saving it for an upcoming event, this is the ultimate gift for lovers of art and style. 151 NE 41st St., Suite 221, Miami, @vanityprojectsmia

A Dinner at the Setai Hotel

Located inside of the Setai Hotel, Jaya is famed for its impressive blend of traditional culinary techniques with a contemporary Asian flair. From wok stations to tandoor ovens, all dishes provide an explosion of flavor reminiscent of ginger, turmeric and tamarind. Enjoy some longtime Setai favorites such as the Peking Duck, Naan breads, Indian curries and Dim Sum while tucked away in the Setai Hotel’s serene courtyard for a romantic evening. 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach

A Helicopter Tour of Miami with South Beach Helicopters

Looking for the ultimate grand gesture? Discover Miami from up-above on one of South Beach Helicopter’s luxury aviation excursions. Fly over Miami Beach, South Beach and Downtown Miami for an unforgettable aerial experience. Feel free to add on to your flight path and stop for a meal or an adventure into the Everglades. 7201 South Airport Road Gate 17, Pembroke Pines, @southbeachhelicopters

Cosmetics

Ayuna

Eco-luxury skincare rooted in science, Ayuna creates luxurious products for all skin types. The Balm [k] potassium mask offers an effective repairing and calming action, perfect for helping to improve discoloration. The luscious creamy texture incorporates potassium-rich broccoli sprouts to repair and soothe skin for gorgeous and radiating skin. @ayuna_lessisbeauty

ILIA'S Complexion Set

As one of the top-performing green beauty brands, Ilia's complexion set has everything you need for your skin to look and feel alive. The set includes Ilia's radiant priming serum, a full-size finishing powder, powder blush and a fill-size lady bird multi stick for a blendable, breathable and buildable rosy color on the cheeks and lips.

Home Decor

LOUIS VUITTON Billiard Epi

Take your billiards game up a notch with this extraordinary Louis Vuitton Billiards table. Coming in a wide range of colors and exterior materials, this centerpiece is bound to make a statement in any home.

Fred Black Match Cloches

Strike a win this holiday season with the statement jewel-toned handblown glass Match Cloches. Inspired by vintage glass domes that protect emerging seedlings, these serve as both matches and home decor. You can either refill or display personal treasures when finished with the matchsticks. @fredblack_store

Maison Francis Kurkdjian's NOËL scented candle trio

Bring in the holidays with these limited-edition candles. With scents evoking the memories of childhood delights like Mon beau Sapin, Pomme d'amour and Pain d'epices, these candles are guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit. @MaisonFrancisKurkdjian

abc carpet & home alpaca throw

As the holiday season quickly approaches, add a pop of holiday color to your home decor. Offering one-of-a-kind furniture pieces and home accents, this destination for discovery has a rich legacy in home and hospitality.

Fresh Flower Subscription from House of Lilac

Nothing says love like fresh flowers. Curated weekly and hand-delivered, House of Lilac’s fresh flower subscription makes for an eternally tasteful gift for that special someone. Over-the-top, lush and beautiful addition to any room, the seasonal arrangements include the freshest flowers and can be tailored to any taste. @houseoflilac

