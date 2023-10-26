The Best Gifts From Miami

By The Editors By The Editors | | Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature giftguide Style Travel Guides

Your ultimate curated Miami gift guide for all your holiday needs.

Reset at The Four Seasons at The Surf Club

Few places say luxury like The Four Seasons at The Surf Club. Relax by the pool in a daytime cabana and then arrange a personalized spa experience. With offerings from the rhythmic inner harmony massage, recovery and rescue massage perfect for destressing, or specialized facials, the spa offers all you need for a blissful experience. Follow up your pampering with a meal at Lido overlooking the terrace and gazing at the stunning water. Is there anything better? 9011 Collins Ave. Surfside, @fssurfside

Beautify at IGK Salon Miami

If a new look is on your recipient’s list of New Year’s resolutions, the gift of a free salon day is the ultimate holiday present. Undeniably one of Miami’s hottest hair salons, IGK Salon offers gift cards up to $1,000 to cover any unlived hair fantasies. Whether a simple trim, color treatment or a full-blown revamp, the iconic salon will have you walking out ready for the new year. 4240 NE Second Ave., Miami, @igksalons

A Staycation at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

This holiday season, escape the tourist-heavy crowds of Miami and head over to Key Biscayne for an idyllic staycation at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. Just a short 10 minutes away from Downtown Miami, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne is the ideal sun-filled sanctuary for a mini getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. Get settled into one of the resort’s luxurious oceanfront suites and discover a secluded paradise. Spend your day working on your tan at the hotel’s private beach, get pampered at the resort’s spa or enjoy a meal facing the Atlantic Ocean at one of the resort’s restaurants. 455 Grand Bay Drive Key Biscayne, Miami, @ritzcarltonkeybiscayne

A Day at the Faena

Experience a complete day of excitement at The Faena. From the spa that offers a lineup of healing day spa packages inclusive of a range of unique treatments to the Allura Cabaret, give the gift of experience this holiday season. During the day, enjoy a sense of calm with chakra cleansing therapy to body rituals that purify both the mind and body before going on an atmospheric adventure with Faena Theater’s contemporary cabaret. Complete with five-star amenities, Faena Theater offers a thrilling time for everyone. 3201 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @faena

Gift a Facial at Sana Skin Studios

With multiple locations around South Florida, Sana Skin Studios’ personalized facials are as refreshing as they are effective. The holistic skin haven not only offers a membership program but also provides people of interest with gift cards to get them started on their journey to flawless skin. Home to a plethora of face and body products, spend your gift card on both luxurious facial and skincare goods to keep your skin fresh on a daily basis. @sanaskinstudio

The Gemstone Acupuncture Facial

Experience the original Gemstone Acupuncture Facial at Helia House with Dr. Elizabeth Trattner. This one-of-a-kind experience is customized toward your cosmetic skin goals. The non-surgical procedure incorporated Gua Sha, acupuncture, facial cupping, crystal healing and more to help you feel good from the inside out. Whether you are looking for that perfect Instagram feed pic or seeking a way to relax, this treatment serves both functions. 1901 NE 168th St., North Miami Beach, @dreliztratts

Vanity Projects Gift Card

Intricate nail art is a pricey luxury that everyone wants, but most refuse to spend a hard-earned paycheck on. Serving as the city’s most exclusive spot for luxury manicures, Vanity Projects Miami offers gift cards for any amount to aid a loved one with a fancy new set of nails. Whether using the gift immediately to elevate a day-to-day look or saving it for an upcoming event, this is the ultimate gift for lovers of art and style. 151 NE 41st St., Suite 221, Miami, @vanityprojectsmia

A Dinner at the Setai Hotel

Located inside of the Setai Hotel, Jaya is famed for its impressive blend of traditional culinary techniques with a contemporary Asian flair. From wok stations to tandoor ovens, all dishes provide an explosion of flavor reminiscent of ginger, turmeric and tamarind. Enjoy some longtime Setai favorites such as the Peking Duck, Naan breads, Indian curries and Dim Sum while tucked away in the Setai Hotel’s serene courtyard for a romantic evening. 2001 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach

De La Heart’s Body Sculptor

Miami’s wellness scene offers something for everyone, and Miami-based brand De La Heart's natural lymphatic body sculpting tool is an ideal addition to your holiday wish list. Handcrafted by artisans in Colombia, sustainably sourced, easy to hold and compact for traveling, the body sculptor is a must-add to your wellness routine this winter season. @delaheart

A Helicopter Tour of Miami with South Beach Helicopters

Looking for the ultimate grand gesture? Discover Miami from up above on one of South Beach Helicopter’s luxury aviation excursions. Fly over Miami Beach, South Beach and Downtown Miami for an unforgettable aerial experience. Feel free to add on to your flight path and stop for a meal or an adventure into the Everglades. 7201 South Airport Road Gate 17, Pembroke Pines, @southbeachhelicopters

A Day on the Water with Boatsetter

Few things compare to an adventure on the water, and what better time to explore the open seas than during the holidays? Whether going on a short sail, fishing excursion or looking to charter a luxury cruiser, Boatsetter has it all for the perfect adventure. You can either choose to cruise with or without a captain, the options are nearly endless. Add your location and desired trip, and get ready to sail away. @boatsetter

Fresh Flower Subscription from House of Lilac

Nothing says love like fresh flowers. Curated weekly and hand-delivered, House of Lilac’s fresh flower subscription makes for an eternally tasteful gift for that special someone. Over-the-top, lush and beautiful addition to any room, the seasonal arrangements include the freshest flowers and can be tailored to any taste. @houseoflilac

