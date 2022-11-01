By: The Editors By: The Editors | | Lifestyle

The time to shower your loved ones with gifts is now upon us, and if you're looking to go big without breaking the bank, these noteworthy gifts under $500 will make a million-dollar impression. From fashion to tech, food and wine, adventures and more; these luxury presents will earn you praise all year long.

Gucci Double G and Flowers Wool Bowtie

The Gucci Double G and Flowers Wool Bow Tie comes pre-tied with an adjustable closure in the back. Elevate the style of your gift recipients wardrobe with the dapper floral and Gucci motif patterened accessory. $220

Gucci Baby G Patterened Wool Hat

This Baby G Patterned Wool Hat from Gucci is too cute! This stocking stuffer is ideal to gift to expecting moms or for baby's first few holiday seasons. $135

Île Blanche Fragrance Candle

Nothing screams wellness more than a candle that smells so good it keeps your space in a state of tranquility. You can never go wrong with a Louis Vuitton candle showered on an indigo archipelago and iced tea with citrus. For the Île Blanche Fragrance Candle, Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud delivers an invitation to a dream island getaway. A fresh infusion of jasmine tea plunged into a citronella bath, orange, and verbena creates a smell filled with ocean mist and sun. The mundane becomes a thousand miles distant. When you light it up, the candle will transport you to a dream where the ocean meets the sky. From $190.00

Vital Charge

Vital Red Light, one of the world's most trusted producers of quality red and near-infrared light therapy equipment, offers medical-grade items used by thousands of people worldwide to enhance their health from the privacy of their homes. Vital Red Light is used by top Hollywood celebrities such as Jenna Dewan, Nikki Reed, Brooke Burke, and others, as well as professional athletes, beauty experts, and doctors all over the world to boost overall skin health, hair development, anti-aging, mental sharpness, pain, muscle recovery, and more. Vital Red Light offers three therapy devices: Vital Charge, Vital Pro, and Vital Elite. Vital Charge is a handheld light treatment device with therapeutic red light wavelengths and an ultra-sleek design. As a travel-sized product, it is ideal for use on the go or when traveling. From $329.00

Mexico’s Xenotes Tour By Xcaret

If you want to elevate your zen, this or next year, you have to disconnect and discover an incredible tour in Mexico that will connect all your senses. The cenotes, sinkholes full of mineral-rich crystal-clear fresh water that may be found deep within the Mayan rainforest, are one of Mexico's most incredible natural wonders in the Mayan Riviera. Cenotes were regarded sacred by the Mayans in prehistoric times, who used them for shamanic rites for generations. Visitors can now harness the power and spiritual significance of cenotes by enjoying their beauty, diving into their waters, or swimming along their underground rivers, all of which can be energizing, inspirational, and healing. Those interested in exploring and learning about the various varieties of cenotes found in nature can do so with the Xenotes Trip by Xcaret, Cancun's only tour that visits four cenotes along the famous Ruta de los Cenotes (Cenotes Route) in the heart of the Mayan rainforest. Visitors are escorted by qualified guides who have extensive knowledge of cenotes, their history, and the need of maintaining them for future generations, combining the excitement of an expedition with the opportunity to engage with nature. From $116.99

Fleur Du Désert

You don't have to break the bank to smell expensive, especially when it comes to designer fragrances of the highest quality. We invite you to indulge in captivating scents of jasmine, orange blossom and rose from the Saudi Arabian desert, from which Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud gets inspiration for the new Fleur Du Désert. This amber floral fragrance for women and men features top tones of honey and cinnamon mixed with Oud, Ambrette (Musk Mallow), and Ambroxan as the base notes. You will wear a sophisticated, colorful trail with a distinct stamp of ultimate refinement. The bottle can be refilled in stores that have a perfume fountain. From $365.00

Fabula Crystal Brown

The Fabula Crystal Brown by Fauna cleverly combines trendy fashion with functional tech to give you sunglasses that as stylish as it is smart. These glasses come with micro-speakers and microphones that allow you to keep cool while looking cool, eliminating the hassle of coordinating your earpiece with your eyewear. These USB-charging audio features are powerful yet discreet, allowing you to hear calls and music in crisp quality while still being able to be aware of your surroundings, with the shades protecting you from the UVA and UVB rays. $199.00

Ember Mug²

The Ember Mug² will effortlessly be your new favorite among your collection, as it allows you to set your exact preferred drinking temperature, and precisely maintain that specific degree for over an hour. You wil never have to worry about constantly getting up to heat or cool down your beverage again with this vibrantly chic tool. $129.95

P.volve Total Transformation Kit

With everything necessary to kickstart a fitness journey, P.volve’s total transformation kit can be a truly life-changing gift. 12 pieces of toning and restoring equipment and workout accessories are matched with three months of P.volve’s membership, resulting in workouts that sculpt and tone while also providing better recovery, stability, balance, bone health and more. From $349

Wilson Emerson Woven Track Jacket

Lightweight and durable, the Emerson Track Jacket transitions seamlessly from workout to errands. The woven fabric feels breezy against sweaty skin and dries sweat or water quickly while still providing coverage, ventilation and stretch, making this outer shell a gym essential. From $138

Burberry Logo Graphic Palladium-Plated Cufflinks

Timeless and elegant, these 100% brass cufflinks are plated with palladium for a gorgeous finish. Engraved Burberry lettering and Italian craftsmanship ensure that these cufflinks will be as beautiful as they are functional. From $410

Falconeri Cashmere Knit Cardigan

Made of gorgeous cashmere in a dreamy shade of green, this cashmere knit cardigan provides welcome color and comfort. Italian craftsmanship and rigorous standards make all Falconeri pieces an excellent investment, and this multi-strand oversized cardigan is no exception. From $395

Smart Teddy

Teddy bears will never be out of style, mainly because they are cozy and can become kids' best friends they can carry everywhere. This year gift a Smart Teddy, A connected soft toy that allows parents to personalize the ideal companion for their child as they begin developing habits such as potty training, brushing their teeth, washing their hands, and more. The Smart Teddy operating system allows parents to monitor and adjust the teddy bear to their child's specific needs. All you need is Wifi, and Smart Teddy will be the newest member of your family. From $199.95

Climbing Play Tower with Slide & Chalkboard

Kids love exploring from above and looking for new adventures in the distance as they learn new things. The Climbing Play Tower can help your little one reach new heights in a safe learning environment to assist in the kitchen, mixing and pouring to create delectably sweet memories. Or, for climbing and sliding fun, you can place the Climbing Play Tower in their playroom. They can play to defend their fortress against invading armies or open a charming cafe with a blackboard menu. Whatever their hobbies, this learning and play tower with additional slides and chalkboard will sure spark their creativity. From $399.00

Frank Family Vineyards RHF Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

This new release from Frank Family Vineyards honors founder Richard Harvey Frank, who first set eyes on Napa Valley in the 1980s when he needed an escape from the demand of being Disney Studios president. As part of the reserve collection, the RHF cabernet is among Frank Family Vineyards small-batch, single-vineyard wines. $110

Siembra Valles Ancestral Tequila

Vasquez’s knowledge runs deep, so he also recommended to Modern Luxury a tequila fit for the most sophisticated of imbibers. He says, “This extremely special production is made with the most ancient, painstaking methods common to early distillers and is more akin to traditional mezcal than present-day tequila. I recommend this bottle for people who want to taste how tequila back in the day was supposed to taste.” $125.99

Harry & David Holiday Founders' Favorites Gift Box

There’s a reason you think of the holidays when you think of Harry & David. Embrace seasonal cheer with a gift box of delectable treats, like gouda cheese, pepper and onion relish, milk chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate truffles and more. $109.99

First Light Farms Wagyu Tenderloin

First Light Farms has an exclusive invite-only steak club, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also reap the benefits of the New Zealand-based company’s excellent offerings. Opt for the customer-favorite wagyu tenderloin. The untrimmed wagyu tenderloin can be cut into steaks or roasted whole, but is always tender. What’s more, First Light Farms products are non-GMO, hala and humane. $145