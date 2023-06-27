10 Luxurious Glamping Tents And Other Essential Accessories

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Lifestyle

When the weather gets warm and the days get longer, there’s a real call to the wild in all our hearts. Still, we’re not trying to fight the bugs and wake up with a sore back. We want to lounge in the wilderness but keep our creature comforts.

Glamping is an elite outdoor activity because you can do everything from making pizza to watching the stars.

See also: 5 Stunning Cabins For A Romantic Vacation

Whether planning to visit the country’s beautiful national parks or prepping for Burning Man, these glamping tents and essentials will take your vacation up a notch.

Lotus Belle 16-foot Yurt Tent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lotus Belle Tents (@lotusbelletents)

Website

Ultra-luxury meets high-end style with this 16-foot yurt-style tent. The Lotus Belle Outback tent is a gorgeous dome-like design with a pointed tip and sweeping oval entryway that screams “glamping fantasy.” It features fire, water and rot-resistant canvas, as well as a thoughtful seal-in-Velcro groundsheet with a “bathtub” style lip to keep unwanted creatures from crawling inside your sacred space. A large roof and back wall ventilation will keep you cool, dry and loving the outdoor life. It even includes mosquito netting and is large enough to fit six twin beds.

Avalon Bell Tent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by White Duck Outdoors (@whiteduck_outdoors)

Website

White Duck Outdoors offers a host of camping and glamping tents and equipment, and the company’s Avalon Bell Tent, available in 13’ and 16.5’ feet varieties, offers a beautiful blend of durability and a luxury experience. Made from the brand’s proprietary Dynaduck fabric, its cotton canvas is water-repellent and resists UV rays, fire and mold. It includes bug mesh on the doors and windows to keep critters out while enjoying the breeze and uses a shock-absorbing grounding system, which comes in handy during harsh weather conditions. With a central height of 9’8" and three-foot walls around the base, it’s comfortable for four or five folks to lounge about, sleeping four easily or eight by camping standards.

Star Bell Tent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boutique Camping (@boutiquecamping)

Website

If you’re looking for something with a more rugged character, this tipi-style tent from Boutique Camping offers five meters of indoor space and beautiful desert-flower construction. Made from fire-retardant cotton, the Star Bell Tent also features a stove hole and flap for easy access. The arched overhang redirects rain pour, while the interior is lined with handy pockets and electrical hookups. You can even attach an optional inner tent to the central pole, layering your protection from the elements.

Alvantor Screen House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alvantor Company, Inc. (@alvantor_us)

Website

If you’re not too concerned with privacy or inclement weather, this enclosed screen house might be the perfect place to sleep under the stars. Advertised to hold anywhere from four to 15 people comfortably, this lightweight pop-up space is perfect for picnics or outdoor hangouts in and outside the city. It only takes about a minute to set up, providing 50-plus UPF protection through its polyester screen. It’s a great place to chill during your big trip out.

Hest Dually Mattress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEST (@hestoutdoors)

Website

No, you’re not at the Ritz or the Intercontinental, and that’s entirely the point of camping, but you still want to sleep like a baby among the clouds, the entire point of glamping. Enter the Dually Mattress from Hest, a two-layer foam sleeper that fits you, a friend and maybe even a small dog. The breathable fabric is made from open-cell foam and conforms to all your angles, so you can wake up and feel limber enough to hike and kayak and do all the outdoorsy things you came to do. Moisture-wicking nylon helps keep you from getting all sweaty in the night, and the foam is removable, so you can wash it and keep your mattress clean and smelling fresh.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEMO Equipment (@nemoequipment)

Website

You can’t bring an entire La-z-boy with you camping, but you can still kick back and watch the Milky Way fly by with this reclining outdoor chair from Nemo. Foldable and comfortable, you can rock back and forth from this chair’s strong support system, whether you sit it on smooth, rocky or sandy surfaces. The mesh seat is water-resistant, the armrests are padded, cup holders are at the ready, and there’s even a stash pocket for books or tablets.

Rumpl Down Puffy Blanket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumpl (@gorumpl)

Website

Take the luxury of a down comforter into the wilderness with Rumpl’s fan-favorite outdoor blanket. Made from ripstop, water-proof polyester fabric, this cloud-like beauty is packed with 600-full-power down to keep you warm in chilly temps and give a cushion whether you’re in your tent or hanging in a hammock. There’s even a cape clip included, should you want to keep yourself wrapped while on the move around the campsite and have your hands free.

Lujo Double Quilted Hammock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lujo (@lujo.living)

Website

Kick back and sway in the breeze with this dreamy, double-quilted hammock from Lujo. Hang it from two sturdy trees and read, take a nap or enjoy the quiet of nature, resting comfortably on the Subrella fabrics and Dacron fiber padding. Large enough for two to lounge but even more decadent when you swing solo, it’s treated with mold and mildew-resistant finishes, is protected from UV rays and resistant to fading, and is lined with waterproof materials and drainage holes so you don’t have to worry about drying after a rain.

Glamping Chandelier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boutique Camping (@boutiquecamping)

Website

Look, glamping isn’t about being sensible. It’s about going the extra mile to create a vibe, and this boho-chic chandelier built for tents and tea lights is exactly the over-the-top yet functional glamping accessory your set-up needs. Cast a spell with a multi-tiered design in black or brass frames with clear or multicolored glass holders. Big thanks to Boutique Camping for this one.

Pizza Oven Plus Wood-Burning Stove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boutique Camping (@boutiquecamping)

Website

Since you’ve got a glamping tent with a stove hatch, go for gold with this camping stove and oven combo big enough to make a whole pizza. Outfitted by Boutique Camping with additional options, including a cast iron camping cook set, pizza shovel, wood burning logs, a protective cover and a stand and bench, this deal has everything you need to eat heartily in the great, wide open. Fry, grill, bake, warm and fire roast to your heart’s content, whether you want pizza or something else.

Still not sure camping is the move for you? Get close to nature in one of these breathtaking cabin rentals across the country, or check out these top eco-tourism destinations worldwide.