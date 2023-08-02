The 9 Best Golf Courses in Miami

By: Jolie Tanner By: Jolie Tanner | | Lifestyle Feature Guide

LOOKING TO IMPROVE YOUR GOLF GAME? HERE ARE SOME OF THE BEST MIAMI-BASED GOLF COURSES TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS SUMMER.

Normandy Shores Golf Club

After the city of Miami obtained the land in 1929, the project was finally completed in 1941becoming a haven for those well-known on and off the golf course. With the club’s legendary attendees including professional golfers like Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer and Peter Thompson, Normandy Shores is the perfect place to play a round, catch a lesson or host your next corporate golf outing. The hot-spot course upped its game once again in 2008 with another redesign by renowned golf course architect Arthur Hills. Sporting a challenging 18 holes of golf, 6,805 yards of South Florida greenery and a beloved on-site restaurant, Normandy Shores Golf Club is the place to experience golf as it was meant to be. @normandyshoresgolf

Miami Beach Golf Club

Miami Beach Golf Club guarantees a memorable day of golf and treatment to the best of what the game has to offer, no matter your skill level. Nested between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay, the beautifully crafted course is the perfect place to host an unforgettable round or event while featuring professional and courteous bag handling. For those looking to give their golf game a boost, the club offers their distinguished Jim McLean Golf School. While the school provides top teaching professionals who work with both beginners and PGA and LPGA players alike, relish in a private lesson or enjoy one of their select group clinics. Whether a member or visitor, book your tee time online for an exquisite golf experience you’ll never forget. @miamibeachgolfclub

Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne

Just ten minutes from downtown Miami, the beautiful Crandon golf course features over 250 acres of Key Biscayne’s island paradise. Escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a relaxed, secluded round at Biscayne Bay’s only public golf course. Crandon is held in high regard as one of the most beautiful and difficult par-72 courses in the state of Florida, with its seventh hole carrying the esteemed title of one of the greatest holes in golf. The acclaimed course offers a unique, tropic golf experience incorporating seven saltwater lakes, lush mangrove thickets and plenty of challenging sand traps. Don’t forget to catch a morning or afternoon session with the illustrious Crandon Golf Academy. @crandongolf

La Gorce Country Club

If you’re seeking a prestigious golf course experience in the heart of Miami Beach, look no further than La Gorce. The club has been a respected South Florida staple for over ninety years. The premier 18-hole championship course was redesigned in 2016 by the brilliant Jack Nicklaus. Players can enjoy the storied grounds while admiring an impressive view of Miami Beach’s stunning skyline. Treat yourself to a custom club fitting or perfect your swing at the world-renowned learning center while utilizing their top-of-the-line teaching and technology. La Gorce highlights golf’s honored traditions and historic prestige in the comfort of a friendly atmosphere. Be sure to stop by the club’s top-notch fitness center, pool and lounge area to truly experience all of what La Gorce has to offer. @lagorcecc

Miami Shores Country Club

Get your golf on at Miami Shores. The unique course measures 6,700 yards and features a plethora of majestic oak trees placed throughout gently rolling terrain. The club offers a prime central location, stellar golf course conditions, a beautiful clubhouse, experienced staff and ample options for event catering. Feeling famished after 18 holes? Stop into the historic clubhouse for a delicious lunch accompanied by spectacular views of the championship golf course. Miami Shores Country Club invites you to take a leisurely stroll down lush fairways, following in the footsteps of golf greats such as Bob Hope, Joe DiMaggio and Arnold Palmer. @miamishorescountryclub

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura

Miami’s most prestigious golf resort is home to two legendary 18-hole championship golf courses, the Soffer and the Miller. The notorious Soffer is home to a handful of LPGA and PGA events. Featuring crisscrossing creeks and looming lagoons, the challenging course is no easy feat. The shorter Miller course focuses more on accuracy and precision with its strategic shot-makers layout. The difficulty of these courses might call for a lesson or two, which can be easily taken care of by one the Turnberry’s qualified staff. As if 300 acres of Aventura’s tropical oasis wasn’t enough, the award-winning dining experiences, total wellness spa and world-class waterpark are sure to push your Turnberry Isle Country Club experience over the top. @jwturnberry

The Biltmore Golf Club

Experience a taste of Europe with the grandeur and challenge of The Biltmore Hotel’s legendary golf course. Originally designed in 1925 by renowned architect Donald Ross, The Biltmore offers an absolutely timeless game of golf. The storied club has previously hosted The Miami Biltmore Open, also known as one of the richest prize purse professional golf tournaments of its time. Enjoy some of their elite additions, like the Jim McLean Golf School or a SwingFit club fitting, offering the world’s first AI-powered club fitting technology. Take a weekend to stay and play or savor a meal with their impeccable course view dining. For those less drawn to the golf course, there are plenty of other luxury amenities to revel in, such as the premier spa and fitness center. @biltmorehotel

Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club

Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club has been a can’t-miss classic for over 45 years. The club offers an intimate, diverse and upscale experience with its hotel, dining and golf course. The course is known for its timeless style and exemplary title as one of Miami’s best. Play a round on the 18-hole, par-72 paradise and follow up with a celebratory meal at the original Shula’s Steak House, rated one of America’s best. This classic Miami Lakes oasis has no shortage of hospitality, making it the perfect destination for business and leisure travelers alike. @shulashotel

Miami Springs Golf & Country Club

Miami Springs Golf & Country Club takes the cake as Miami’s oldest golf course, having opened in 1923. However, its recent renovation has kept players coming back for a challenging and rewarding round. The 6,755-yard course allows you to follow in the footsteps of golf greats such as Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen. The club prioritizes player convenience with its stellar driving range and practice facility, which happens to be the only practice facility with night access in all of South Florida. Practice your chipping in the bunker or perfect your putting on one of the two practice greens. Whatever your skill level, Miami Springs is sure to leave you with 18 holes to remember. @miamisprings_countryclub