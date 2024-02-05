The Best Grocery Stores in Miami, Beyond Just Publix

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

Since Trader Joe’s officially entered the Midtown chat, joining neighborhood favorite Whole Foods, it's safe to say our pantries and fridges have been turned upside down. While there’s certainly no shortage of grocery stores in Miami, a hierarchy indeed exists and we’re here to break that down for you. In honor of TJ’s blessing our grocery rotation, we have rounded up some of the best grocery stores Miami has to offer, for when you’ve exhausted all the options at Publix. Trust us, these aisles are calling your shopping cart’s name.

Trader Joe’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trader Joe's (@traderjoes)

3191 NE 1st Ave. / Website

Trader Joe’s is a cult favorite for a reason. With a range of private-label products for relatively affordable prices, TJ’s is a popular option for young, health-conscious shoppers, and now it’s conveniently centered in Midtown. Stop on your way back from work to snag some Green Goddess Seasoning Blend, Speculoos Cookie Butter, Mini Brie Bites, and, of course, the plethora of frozen meals at your disposal. We hear the cauliflower gnocchi and potstickers are phenomenal.

Whole Foods

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whole Foods Market (@wholefoods)

299 SE 3rd Ave. / Website

Ah, Whole Foods. Some might call it the elite member of the multi-national supermarket squad, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. Whole Foods is known for its emphasis on all-natural, organic products, without the added preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, and hydrogenated fats that often riddle ingredient labels at “regular” grocery stores. The prices tend to reflect the quality, but the value is well worth it for the coveted 365 brand. There are two primary locations in Miami aside from Downtown— Miami Beach and North Miami.

The Original Daily Bread Marketplace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Bread Marketplace (@originaldailybread)

2400 SW 27th St. / Website

If you find yourself strolling the quaint streets of Coconut Grove around lunchtime, pop into Daily Bread Marketplace for your Middle Eastern fix of shawarma, kabob, and tabouli salad. The dessert counter boasts additional delicacies, such as baklava and other filo dough concoctions. The best part of the experience is being able to shop the items you’re consuming on site, ranging from cheeses to dry fruits and the like.

Beijing Mart



View this post on Instagram A post shared by beijingmart (@beijingmart)

316 NE 167th St. / Website

Head to North Miami's Beijing Mart to stock up on Asian culinary essentials like frozen dumplings and steamed buns, as well as a variety of produce unique to the region. Their selection of frozen and canned goods, noodles, snacks, teas, and condiments are considered to be some of the highlights, and they even sell kitchenware.

See also: 5 Miami Chefs Share Favorite Dish To Prepare At Their Restaurant

Oriental Bakery & Grocery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriental Bakery & Grocery (@orientalbakeryandgrocery)

1760 SW 3rd Ave. / Website

Oriental Bakery in the Brickell area is a cozy Middle Eastern market that also serves as a midday café. Shop their selection of divine spreads (the caviar is a must), cheeses, and baked goods, and dig into their massive shawarma platter to hold you over for the day. And if you guessed baklava for dessert, you are absolutely right.

Marky’s Gourmet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marky’s (@markyscaviar)

687 NE 79th St. / Website

If your palette desires a fancy fix, Marky’s Gourmet will hit the spot. Located in the Upper East Side, Marky’s is your go-to caviar and truffles destination and home to fine imported goods from all over. There’s also a live fish tank. Need we say more?

Mima Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mima Market (@mimamarketmiami)

9725 NE 2nd Ave. / Website

Shopping local is made easy at Mima market, which houses various locally-sourced items with attention to quality and sustainability. While a trip to Mima won’t check off the hefty grocery list, you can expect to fill your bags with fun items unique to Miami, like Frice ice cream and Pamela Wasabi granola.

Joe’s Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@joesmarket)

2190 NW 46th St. / Website

Joe’s Market specializes in meat, ranging from wings and spare ribs to smoked meat and T-bone steaks, and don’t forget about their famous collard greens from Georgia. The family-owned grocery store has been around since 1970, serving devoted locals who know exactly what they’re looking for.

Milam's Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milam’s Markets Miami (@milamsmarkets)

Multiple Locations / Website

With six family-owned markets in Miami-Dade, Milam's redefines what it means to shop local. "Pop" and his son Allen opened their first store in 1984 with the dream of serving the community and setting a new standard of shopping at an indepedent grocery store—the rest is history. Fun fact; they're currently selling fresh-caught Florida Stone Crab Claws, eliminating the struggle of getting a res at Joe's Stone Crab.