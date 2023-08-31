The 6 Best Hair Salons In Miami

By Alizée Chaudey By Alizée Chaudey | | Style & Beauty Feature

HERE ARE THE BEST HAIR SALONS IN MIAMI FOR ALL YOUR CUT, COLOR AND STYLING NEEDS.

Rossano Ferretti at the Faena

Located inside of the exotic Faena Hotel, there lies a chic hair salon where relaxation meets excellence. Ruled by Italian hairdresser Rossano Ferretti (@rossanoferrettimiami), the Rossano Ferretti Salon provides an exclusive experience where the timeless European atmosphere provides a pocket of peace amidst the grand Faena oasis. Utilizing an innovative hairstyling technique, the unique services are customized to the hair type of each client while enhancing individual beauty. Offering a wide-range of luxurious services, the salon offers an impressive lineup of hair remedies such as its own Rossano Ferretti Prodigio Hair Treatment. Whether a cut, color or treatment, Rossano Ferretti’s ultraluxe beauty room is your one-stop-shop for all-things fabulous. Faena Hotel, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

IGK Hair

Undeniably one of Miami’s trendiest hair salons, IGK Salon (@igksalons) graces the Design District with its mastery of hair craft. The artsy decor and cheerful atmosphere of the shop serves as the perfect backdrop to fulfill your every hair desire. While the glamour hub sees its fair-share of celebrity clientele, expect all hairstylists to exude influencer-like personalities and fashion flair themselves. From simple trims to unrivaled hair coloring treatments, the salon is famed for topping off each client with effortless beach waves. Modern, trendy and versatile, IGK Salon has every guest walking out red carpet ready. 3930 NE 2nd Ave., Miami

Danny Jelaca

Located inside of the Miami Beach Marina, Celebrity Hair Stylist Danny Jelaca (@dannyjelacahair) offers his expertise and creativity inside of the reputable Danny Jelaca Hair Salon & Spa. From the imposing crystal chandeliers and porcelain white floors to its state-of-the-art amenities, the hair salon is a glamorous haven made to offer the best of the best. Loved by South Beach’s socialites and international celebrity clientele alike, the salon offers an extensive list of amenities and services including coloring, styling, nails, makeup, skincare and a Med Spa. With the beauty shop being both trendy and elegant, Danny Jelaca invites you to relax, rejuvenate and beautify tucked inside Miami Beach’s best kept secret. 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach

The Spot Barber Shop

The Spot Barbershop (@thespotbarbershop) delivers the beloved feeling of a classic barbershop where modernity blends with old-school values. Designed with vintage decor inclusive of antique chairs, motorcycles, container doors and unique custom-built barber stations, each of the 19 South Florida locations is crafted with prestigious attention to detail. Although visitors may come for a haircut, the barbershop creates a relaxing and welcoming atmosphere which aims to transport its guests back in time. From a hot towel and straight razor shave to a transformative face mask, the contemporary-yet-traditional shop will have you looking like a clean-cut gem. 117 SW 10th St., Miami

Avant Garde

Established in 1976, Avant-Garde Hair Salon and Spa (@avantgarde_salonandspa) is the ultimate go-to for a sleek everyday look or a special occasion. Famed across South Florida for its French flair and top-tier glamour, Avant-Garde Salon and Spa offers an array of premium services. From rich color treatments to a rejuvenating spa service, expect to be inspired by the interior which showcases a blend of modernity and classic European style. Living up to its name, the boutique salon goes beyond surface-level beauty while delving into full pamper mode. 155 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Oren Hair Salon

Located inside of the trendy 1 Hotel South Beach, Oren Hair Salon (@orensalon) offers a contemporary-yet-classic spa-like experience. Created by Celebrity Hair Stylist and expert colorist Oren Lankri, the master of transformations exercises his many skills to create highly personalized treatments for each guest. Always using the latest techniques and methods, the expert team of Oren Hair Salon provides clients with chic haircuts, seamless extensions and luxurious color treatments. 1 Hotel, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach