The Best Halloween Events In Miami 2023

By: Grier Calagione

Halloween has crept up and it’s time to chronicle all the spooky celebrations for the scariest night of the year. With unbeatable nightlife, it’s simple to say that Miami Halloween will be to die for. The decadence of the Miami social scene is highlighted by over-the-top decorations, creepily creative themes and eccentric events. Check out the lineup to curate your own over-the-top Halloween calendar.

MAD Club: The Curse of the Mad Pirates

Drink like a sailor at the Curse of the Mad Pirates party, a two-night event in Wynwood. Bring your pirate’s booty, but save your doubloons because the open bar will be available until midnight. Festivities begin at 10 p.m., but don’t expect to abandon ship until the event comes to a close at 5 a.m.

Dirty Rabbit & The Chocolate Factory

Snag a golden ticket and arrive at Dirty Rabbit in your best Wonka costumes for a Chocolate Factory-style treat. Between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., dive into the chocolate river and prepare for many sweet surprises.

Phantoms of The Deep Halloween Masquerade at Sexy Fish Miami

Sexy Fish is known for opulence, and Halloween will be no exception. Expect an otherworldly, under-the-sea masquerade party possessing an air of extravagance in tune with the venue. With DJs D’Wittches and Sam Blacky on the ones and twos, over-the-top decor and masked mystery, Sexy Fish knows how to celebrate. The one-night-only experience starts at 9 p.m.

Nikki Beach Twitches

T’was the night before Halloween…join Nikki Beach in a showing of Disney’s fan favorite film, Twitches! Book a day bed package ahead of time to snack on curated sushi, sashimi and wine. Bring the kids along or bask in the nostalgia with friends before heading over for the 7:30 p.m. viewing on Oct. 30.

Halloween Full Moon Circle Ceremony at THesis Hotel

For a grounding Halloween experience, celebrate the moon in all its glory with the THesis Hotel. On the night of the full moon, gather around a Halloween altar for meditation, slow-flow yoga, journaling and affirmation cards. Arrive in a moon phase costume for a free crystal at 7 p.m.

Halloween on Lincoln Road

Lincoln Road hosts a block party to die for, drawing in over 50,000 participants a year. Kids can trick-or-treat at 5 p.m., but once the clock strikes the seventh evening hour all eight blocks will transfigure into a creepy catwalk. DJs, bars and restaurants are all participating to create a spooky spectacle.

Halloween at Higher Ground

Arlo Wynwood hotel is hosting a four-event extravaganza all in the name of Halloween. On Thursday, Oct. 26, kick off the festivities with a Ha-Ha-Halloween comedy show… heads will roll! Join on Saturday, Oct. 28 for a market at the Little River Flea from 1 to 7 p.m. and a dance party at Groover Theory from 5- to 11 p.m. And for the grand finale, don your favorite costume and get ready to sip at Wine, Witches & Wizards: Embracing Your Inner Magick on Halloween night from 7 to 10 p.m.

Candlelight: Halloween Special

For an evening of eerie elegance attend the Candlelight Chamber Orchestra Halloween special at Pinecrest Gardens. Listen to seasonal selections ranging from "The Nightmare Before Christmas" soundtrack to "Thriller" by Michael Jackson. Arrive to bask in the candlelight before the concert begins at 6 p.m., and prepare for a breathtaking 65-minute performance.