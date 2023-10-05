By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel By: Alexa Shabinsky and Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink

There is nothing more refreshing than a big, decadent salad on a hot Miami day. With more healthy restaurants opening up every year, Miami has a variety of options to indulge in without regret. Salads, wraps, bowls, smoothies and more—look no further than these health-focused Miami eateries for feel-good fuel.

Pura Vida

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PURA VIDA MIAMI (@puravidamiami)

Multiple Locations / Website

A Miami cult favorite, Pura Vida is a classic for all things health and wellness. Whether you’re looking for something light like cold-pressed juices and smoothies or something a little more filling like a salmon or chicken bowl, Pura Vida has got you covered. The local cafe chain is most popular for its delicious sandwiches, salads and all-day breakfast items. With an emphasis on only serving the highest quality, from pasture-raised eggs to free-range grilled chicken, Pura Vida is a hit for the health-conscious.

Ojo de Agua

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ojo de Agua USA (@ojodeagua.usa)

851 S Miami Ave. / Website

Located in the heart of Brickell, Ojo de Agua combines healthy eating with classic Mexican cuisine. You can't go wrong when ordering here, with an all-day breakfast, a variety of salads, sandwiches, wraps, tacos, ceviches, wellness shots and more at your fingertips. Whether you’re in the mood for sweet, savory or a little in between, this diverse menu explores options of all types that will have you feeling revitalized.

Grown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by grown southern (@grown_southern)

Multiple Locations / Website

The name says it all. Grown places emphasis on providing diners with clean food, featuring a fully organic menu. The restaurant describes itself as “farm-to-fork,” with offerings that proudly lack GMOs, preservatives, hormones and processed sugar. From breakfast, lunch and dinner, Grown’s menu offers something for everyone, ranging from omelets and decadent salads to soups, tacos and wraps.

Under The Mango Tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Under The Mango Tree (@underthemangotreemiami)

737 5th St. / Website

This organic cafe serves some of the freshest food in South Beach, from acai bowls, smoothies, juices and specialty sandwiches. Many menu items feature a variety of superfoods, with ingredients like hemp seeds, kale, chia, cacao nibs, spirulina, ginger and more.

Apple A Day Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple A Day South Beach (@appleadaysobe)

1534 Alton Rd. / Website

Apple A Day is uniquely located in a vegetarian health-food store and offers health-centric eats made on site that are both light and refreshing. When ordering the hit ahi tuna salad, you'll be treated to a large portion with a choice of tasty dressings. Whether you choose take-out, delivery or eat-in, Apple A Day is a Miami Beach must-try for a healthy fix.

Flyfuel Food Co.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FLYFUEL FOOD CO. (@flyfuel)

20804 Biscayne Blvd. / Website

Flyfuel in Midtown prides itself in delivering healthy, sustainable meals on the fly. Its offerings include gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and keto-friendly options, accommodating a vast range of dietary preferences. It’s important to note that pizza is made “healthy” here, consisting of gluten-free cauliflower crust, the ahi tuna is wild caught and the acai berry is unsweetened and certified organic.

Ol’Days

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OL’DAYS (@oldaysusa)

3301 NE 1st Ave. / Website

Another healthy hub in Midtown, Ol’Days is your farm-to-table fix featuring natural and organic ingredients, specialty coffee and a delicious all-day breakfast. If your appetite is on the heartier side, be sure to order the organic roasted chicken with butternut squash puree, tabouleh, hummus and arugula or the grass-fed short ribs with organic broccolini.

Le Jardinier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Jardinier Miami (@lejardiniermiami)

151 NE 41st St. / Website

At Le Jardinier, vegetables are a work of art, simply stated. Michelin-starred Chef Alan Verzeroli has crafted a modern, vegetable-centric menu that emphasizes plants and their versatility, set against a sleek, upscale setting with accents of green throughout. Eating clean is a true pleasure here.

Carrot Express

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CARROT EXPRESS (@carrotexpress)

Multiple Locations / Website

You haven’t really lived in Miami if you’re not a devout Carrot Express fan. With locations across South Florida, Carrot Express grew from a gas station stop to a booming restaurant chain that prioritizes simple cooking with immense flavor. Choose from any of the acai bowls, platters, power bowls, salads, avo toasts, cold presses and more, and you’re guaranteed a happy camper.