6 Premium Tea Brands to Make Tea Time Extra Luxurious

A cup of tea in the morning or after a long day can ease all your worries. From the natural and flavorful blends to the rich aromas, enjoying the perfect cup of tea can elevate your mood and so much more.

Luxury tea brands work hard to source the world's best ingredients, producing blends that tickle the senses and leave tea lovers enamored. The tea world is not as simple as it seems, but finding the perfect company to guide you will push you in the right tea direction.

From organic blends to CBD treats, we found six high-end tea brands that will elevate your tea game. Next time you're spilling tea, you’ll have the best of the best to sip.

Kusmi Tea

Blended in Normandy, France, Kusmi Teas is committed to organic and natural flavors. We recommend AquaSummer, the brand's organic herbal tea, and Tropical White, an organic white tea. Besides the rich taste, Kusmi Teas are also dedicated to a low carbon footprint, packaging its products with zero plastic. Try this luxury tea brand with natural tastes that also cares about its environmental impact.

Palais des Thés

Bringing an array of flavors to tea lovers around the world, Palais des Thés has built connections with tea growers around the globe to bring flavors for everyone's taste. Founder François-Xavier Delmas shares rare flavors the West has never heard, discovered through his travels spent gathering and plucking the best. Try the Thé Du Hammam Berries Green Tea, Rooibos Des Vahinés Vanilla Tea, and The Organic Brazilian Detox for Energy.

Vahdam India

With a legacy of more than 80 years in the Indian tea industry, Vahdam India has a long-lasting dedication to teas that show the roots of its native land. With the elimination of middlemen, including retailers and suppliers, Vahdam packages its tea garden fresh and ships straight to your doorstep. Bestsellers include Turmeric Ginger Latte Mix and the Himalayan Loose Leaf Green Tea.

Tea Forte

With 12 award-winning blends and four packaging awards, Tea Forte is a luxury tea company that delivers hand-crafted blends with diverse ingredients in exquisite packaging. With more than 75 blends available, there is an array of teas to choose from, but we think the award winning Blueberry Merlot and Green Tea Cherry Blossom are the two must buys.

Harney and Sons

Boasting more than 300 varieties from classic to exotic blends, Harney and Sons is a company that more than allows you to find what tea hits all your marks. Besides a long running dedication to luxury tea, the company recently launched a hemp division, all-natural line of CBD teas.

Pukka Herbs

Aiming to nurture a healthy life with organic plants, Pukka Herbs is rooted in teas that will lift the spirits. The company also sells organic lattes and supplements. Popular blends include Turmeric Glow and Lean Matcha Green, and a Pukka plastic-free tea bag that comes in its own recyclable envelope.

