The Top 10 Hotel Bars For An Elegant Evening In Miami

There’s something effortlessly classy about setting up shop at a swanky hotel bar when you’re not a hotel guest or out-of-towner and observing the well-polished crowds saunter in. If done right, a classic hotel lobby bar exudes sophistication and refined comfort, while the standalone bar concepts tucked into separate areas promise character and charm, like several of the New York-style speakeasies that call Miami hotels home. Now that we’ve piqued your interest, check into these ten hotel bars in Miami, sip a cocktail and stay a while.

Champagne Bar at The Surf Club

Vibe: Luxuriously European with sizable palm trees outfitted throughout

Why it's a 10: The Four Seasons Surf Club is easily one of the most spectacular, five-star oceanfront hotels in Miami, and its classy Champagne Bar exists as further proof of this claim. Dress to the nines, and perch yourself atop one of the plush bar stools to take in the scene. Deep shades of emerald green offset the neutral beige setting and make the cavernous space pop.

The Living Room at Faena Hotel

Vibe: Sexy jungle with splashes of red and tiger print

Why it's a 10: The Living Room is where fashionable imbibers gather for a night of epic entertainment and elevated cocktails, once they make it behind the velvet rope. Sway to an energetic set of live music or sip on your Faena Whisper as you scope out the crowd from the comfort of the tiger print couches. Mix it up on Tuesdays when a local DJ will spin live vinyl sets the traditional way.

Matador Bar at The Miami Beach EDITION

Vibe: Dark and romantic with black walnut-paneled walls and velvet banquettes

Why it's a 10: A Jean-Georges Vongerichten adaptation of Latin cuisine (which means you know it’s sensational), Matador Room in The EDITION takes the prestige of the successful bullfighter, or matador, and brings it to life in the form of a restaurant and bar. It’s not just any restaurant and bar, though. It’s an homage to the dimly-lit, supper club-style of 1950s dining, with a stately floating bar in the center and a back wall adorned with dramatic, red-splashed photographs of the art of bullfighting.

Monterrey Bar at The Standard Hotel

Vibe: Intimate and upscale cocktail bar that seats around 20 people

Why it's a 10: Monterrey Bar is exactly what you would expect from The Standard, the adventurous and experimental hotel brand. The regal T-shaped bar allows for fluid conversation-making with the mysterious stranger who caught your glance, while the banquettes that line the oval-shaped backroom are perfect for date night with a side of specialty truffled tater tots.

El Salón at Esme Miami Beach Hotel

Vibe: Both charming and eclectic, a whimsical gem on Española Way

Why it's a 10: The drink selection is entirely unique to El Salón, broken down into three tiers: traditional, versatile and extraordinary, mixed and mastered by a skillful bartending team helmed by Soho House and Lost Boy & Co. beverage operator Chris Hudnall. The space itself draws from the historic, Spanish-style charisma of Española Way in South Beach, with a dash of Moroccan spice. It’s stylishly intimate and lacks the loud pretentiousness of other lounges in the same bracket. Oh, and the two M’s are fabulous here—by that we mean margaritas and martinis, of course.

Sugar at EAST Miami

Vibe: Rooftop chic with sweeping city skyline views

Why it's a 10: A buzzy scene on most nights of the week, Sugar is the quintessential rooftop lounge above the modern EAST Miami in Brickell City Centre. The 40th-floor deck is outfitted in tropical garden décor to match its exotic cocktail list, and the adjacent Tea Room is the indoor, more exclusive Manhattan-esque lounge with a hush-hush appeal. Come for the Asian Night Brunch at Tea Room and dine the Hong Kong way in the company of the beautiful and glamorous.

EDGE Steak & Bar at Four Seasons Hotel Miami

Vibe: Posh restaurant bar in airy environs

Why it's a 10: It’s technically a modern steakhouse in the Four Seasons Hotel in Brickell, but the bar doubles as a chic happy hour and post-work locale with just the right amount of Miami flavor. Indulge in Sunset Snacks and Sunset Sips during their weeknight Sunset Hour, an elevated take on happy hour that even features live DJ entertainment on Thursday and Friday nights. Heck, don’t be shy and order the real deal—the Edge Burger—because those fries with truffle aioli are just too good to pass up.

The Lounge at SLS Brickell

Vibe: Hip and elegantly casual living room hangout

Why it's a 10: It’s a trendy lounge that makes catching up with friends and a low-stakes date night effortless and fun, with delectable Italian bites like burrata and tomato and a classic margherita pizza or charcuterie board at your fingertips. Make yourself at home on one of their many safari-inspired couches and arm chairs, decorated in inviting neutral tones and complete with a fireplace. As you delight in a negroni during Friday night social hour, take in the sounds of a DJ’s curated playlist all night long.

MO Bar & Lounge at Mandarin Oriental Miami

Vibe: Opulent and refined, a place to unwind in style

Why it's a 10: Order up a martini and gaze at the sparkling reflection of the night sky in the waters of Biscayne Bay, visible through the floor-to-ceiling windows at this sophisticated hotspot. The Mandarin Oriental on Brickell Key is already synonymous with high luxury, but in a tasteful, quiet way, and that’s exactly the type of energy Mo Bar & Lounge manifests. We’re not exaggerating when we say the 14-seat bar along the windowed wall just glitters with prestige.

The Commodore at The Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove

Vibe: Sultry lounge meets a professor’s study

Why it's a 10: If you find yourself in the storied neighborhood of Coconut Grove on a Friday night and you know what’s best for you, pop into The Commodore. Something about the rich brown leather tufted couches and regal wainscotting of the walls has us feeling like we’re stepping into an ultra-elite study room that serves alcohol. Hand us a bourbon and cigar, please, which we’ll enjoy as we consume fine literature in front of the fireplace.