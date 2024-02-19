The 8 Best Hotels In Miami

By Audrey Adl By Audrey Adl | | Lifestyle, Feature, Guides,

HERE ARE THE BEST HOTELS IN MIAMI NO MATTER WHAT YOUR NEEDS ARE

Faena Hotel Miami Beach

Experience royal treatment at its finest at Miami’s most elegant, artistic and exuberant hotel – the Faena. Known for its over-the-top fashion defined by shiny gold and velvet reds, each guest room exudes wealth through marble-floored bathrooms, walk-in showers and large soaking tubs. From exceptional culinary offerings to lively nightlife options, Faena Hotel Miami Beach has something for everyone. Spend your day at the pool under a candy-striped umbrella or nestled on the beach in an exclusive cabana or visit the healing oasis, Tierra Santa Healing House for a complete spa experience. With both the pool deck and private beach equipped with hospitable staff to provide guests with white-glove service all day long, the Faena pulls through on its promise of elite luxury while making all guests feel like a king. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @faena

Four Seasons Surfside

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club is one of the city's premier oceanfront destinations, bringing striking beauty, glamor and pure elegance to our shores. Experience stunning beachfront views and warm white sand as you lounge on a cozy chaise and enjoy access to three large swimming pools with exceptional service all day long. Hideaway in your suite with full marble bathrooms, a beautiful soaking tub and a customizable Four Seasons bed. When it's time to eat, head to Winston's On The Beach for a more casual bite, or dress up for a fancy meal at The Surf Club Restaurant. From day to night, this modern-styled resort will not disappoint and serves as the ultimate destination for a luxury staycation. 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside, @fssurfside

The Setai Miami Beach

Combining Asian-inspired decor with the trend-forward style of Miami, the Setai is an unparalleled hotel. While delivering a modern and chic ambiance through sleek design, its guest rooms range from tranquil oceanfront suites to minimalist Art Deco-styled havens. Spend time rejuvenating at the luxury wellness spa where you can gain peace, balance and intimacy. If you get hungry, the Miami-favorite restaurant Jaya is located downstairs, where eclectic Indian and Asian cuisine is served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Your stay at the Setai will bring you harmony, as it was created to deliver a unique form of relaxation. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @thesetaimiamibeach

1 Hotel South Beach

This one-of-a-kind beachfront hotel buzzes with vibrancy and excitement. Designed for the lovers of contemporary style, the 1 Hotel offers a unique ambiance that is both youthful and minimalistic. Wake up in a cotton robe to stunning views of the sparkling ocean, and find that each guest room provides yoga mats and espresso machines to kickstart the day. Dine at WATR on the Rooftop or spend the morning basking in the sun at Tala Beach. You will not regret your stay at this luxe oasis in the heart of South Beach. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @1hotels

W South Beach

Discover the perfect getaway at the W South Beach. From embracing sea views inside of an oceanfront suite to lounging upon a chaise under a red and white striped umbrella, savor the day at one of its two heated outdoor pools or semi-private beaches. The hotel also features five mouth-watering restaurants and a glamorous detoxifying and recently renovated AWAY Spa. Your days at the W South Beach will be as rejuvenating as they are unforgettable. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @wsouthbeach

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

This glamorous five-star resort brings guests an iconic stay in Miami. While each elegant guest room is flawless with cozy beds, furnished balconies and walk-in showers, experience panoramic views of the glistening turquoise waters from your suite. Play and relax at the resort's various pools with sugar-white lounge chairs and full-service cabanas. If that doesn't do the trick, surrender yourself to the Lapis spa to rejuvenate surrounded by tranquility. Dine at Mirabella with Coastal Italian cuisine helmed by Michael White and keep the party going late into the night at LIV. With amenities to accommodate any mood, you're in for an unforgettable time. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @fountainebleau

Eden Roc Miami Beach

As a Miami Beach icon, Eden Roc provides an exclusive tropical setting for its guests. Escape to your spacious suites fully equipped with bathrobes, rainfall showers and stunning oceanfront views and make a splash in one of the three pools offering poolside pampering at its finest. Choose from an abundance of sunny lounge chairs or shaded cabanas as you sip on refreshing frozen drinks and cocktails. This hotel's ocean views, large property and impeccable amenities will not disappoint. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @edenrocmiamibeach

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach

The Nobu Hotel offers guests the most refined spa and leisure retreat on the Miami Beach shoreline. Relax in your suite on a signature Nobu bed as you take in the tranquil decor. Whether warming up in the sun while lounging at one of its three luxurious pools or indulging in a restorative beauty treatment, discover the Nobu spa's treatment rooms and a variety of amenities, including whirlpools, plunge pools, saunas and hydro experience showers. This coveted Miami destination invites you to unwind with a limitless lineup of illuminating experiences and VIP services. 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, @nobumiamibeach

