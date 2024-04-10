7 Scenic Hotel Stays On The North Fork

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Lifestyle Culture Feature Lifestyle Feature

Just a ferry ride or a drive away from New York City, here are our favorite spots to check out and into on the North Fork this summer.

THE SHOALS SUITES AND SLIPS

Prepare to be swept away by waterfront views of Peconic Bay and 20 charming suites and slips at the recently opened Shoals, the ultimate tranquil getaway. This Southold gem boasts a handful of experiences, from charter boats to an on-property lounge dedicated to oysters. Sip sunset cocktails under tucked-away cabanas and stay awhile—the Shoals awaits your visit. 61600 Main Road, Southold,theshoalsnorthfork.com

NORTH FORK TABLE & INN



North Fork Table & Inn’s on-site food truck.

North Fork Table & Inn’s farm-chic countryside getaway allows guests to relax and savor the moment. Its view provides the ultimate visual feast, where locally sourced wines from Macari Vineyards wash down seasonal culinary delights from its restaurant. Restaurateur and Michelin-starred chef John Fraser heats the culinary scene at this North Fork hot spot, using ingredients from surrounding farmers to create vivid experiences. 57225 Main Road, Southold,northforktableandinn.com

SOUND VIEW GREENPORT

Situated on the North Fork, this vibrant resort town combines relaxation with lively activities, making it an ideal getaway for families, couples and individuals seeking a peaceful retreat. Providing a new meaning to “room with a view,” almost every room at Sound View Greenport is waterfront. Secure a seat at the hotel’s enchanting restaurant— The Halyard—where dishes include locally sourced ingredients from the North Fork and Atlantic Seaboard. 58775 County Road 48, Greenport,soundviewgreenport.com

THE PRESTON HOUSE & HOTEL

Welcome to the historic Preston House & Hotel, which has charmed Riverhead since its opening in 1905. As the town’s only boutique hotel, this petfriendly, 20-room property grants access to four private event rooms, an outdoor pool, in-room massage and salon services, and much more. Whether opting for a studio, suite or other accommodation, every stay at the Preston feels like the greatest escape. 428 E. Main St., Riverhead,theprestonhouseandhotel.com

THE MENHADEN



The Menhaden’s inviting exterior.

Nestled along the stunning seaside of Greenport, the Menhaden embodies a coastalchic style with its beachy decor and relaxed sophistication. A haven for picturesque getaways and special occasions, guests are near wine tours, beaches, picnics, oyster experiences and other attractions. The hotel prides itself on its dedicated concierge service, committed to crafting itineraries tailored to guests’ preferences and interests. Its roof deck and general store celebrate local ingredients from North Fork farms and fisheries, transporting you to your dream beach vacation without leaving charming Greenport village. 207 Front St., Greenport,themenhaden.com

SILVER SANDS MOTEL & BEACH BUNGALOWS

Soak up the sun at Silver Sand’s beach.

Hot off the heels of a ravishing renovation, Silver Sands Motel & Beach Bungalows offers guests accommodations—overlooking the serene Peconic Bay—that dazzle from sunrise to sunset. One and two-bedroom private beach shacks and bungalows feature cozy reading nooks, a carefully curated selection of books, coffee stations and screened-in porches. This Greenport hot spot brings something unique: two on-property dining options— Eddie’s and Nookies—serving palatable plates alfresco or indoors. 1400 Silvermere Road, Greenport,silversandsmotel.com

JEDEDIAH HAWKINS INN

Intimacy is in the air on the North Fork, where Jedediah Hawkins Inn brings a sophisticated yet rustic aesthetic to the heart of the wine region. Formerly a 19th-century boarding house and seaside resort, the property’s suite and five guest rooms make this a serene escape to unplug and unwind beside a crackling fire. The optimal location for a wedding or weekend getaway, Jedediah Hawkins Inn has stood the test of time but continues to stay modern while evolving. 400 S. Jamesport Ave., Jamesport,jedediahhawkinsinn.com