20 of the Best Ice Cream Shops Across America

June 10, 2021 | Food & Drink

I scream, you scream, we all scream for the best darn dessert to ever hit summer.

Ice cream needs no introduction. One of the most versatile sweet treats around, you can spring it with toppings, freeze it with nitrogen, put it in a shake or squeeze it between cookies for extra gooey goodness. Everyone does ice cream a little differently, but what flavor or texture do you like best?

We asked our editors to tell us where to get the best ice cream in their city. Now, we're giving you the national scoop. From Chicago to Miami, New York City to Los Angeles and everything between, here are some of the best ice cream shops across America.

Atlanta - Butter & Cream

Multiple locations / Website

Locally crafted in small batches with real cream and fresh ingredients, the brilliant minds at Butter & Cream take classic flavors and reinvent them with unique, modern twists. Offering up to 20 different flavors at any given time, you can expect seasonal rotations of quirky concoctions, including milkshakes, slushies and ice cream floats. Every inclusion, from brownies and cookies to toffee and sauces, are made in-house and guaranteed fresh. Be sure to stop by the Beltline location with your pooch and treat them to a pup cup. Ready for more? Atlanta’s full list includes gelato, nitrogen ice cream and other frozen delights.

Aspen - Third Bowl

201 Elk Ave., Crested Butte / Website

It all started when Matt Smith and Kendall Tankersley wanted to bring exceptionally fresh and natural homemade ice cream to Gunnison Valley. With overwhelming positive feedback and support from family and friends, Third Bowl Ice Cream shop opened in Crested Butte in 2012. Since then, they’ve been serving creative concoctions, including coconut vanilla malt, blueberry pie and Fluffernutter, along with dairy-free choices, including chocolate, cowboy coffee and honey lavender. If you can’t make it to Crested Butte, look out for pints and half pints being sold at your local grocery store. Don’t stop there, because Aspen offers three more must-try ice cream parlors on its full list.

Boston - Crescent Ridge Dairy Bar

407 Bay Rd., Sharon / Website

Located in Sharon, this award-winning shop has been making their small batch ice cream flavors from scratch since 1968. Not only is this location filled with unbelievable flavors, such as salted caramel chocolate pretzel and graham central station, but it also provides a variety of nutritious options carrying kosher, dairy-free and sugar-free flavors of ice cream, sorbet, sherbet and frozen yogurt. With a carefully-churned option for everyone, Crescent Ridge earned its spot in National Geographic magazine’s “10 Best Ice Creams in the World” not once, but twice. Once you’re done, keep beating the heat at one of the other fine shops on Boston’s full list.

Chicago - Rainbow Cone

9233 S. Western Ave.; 498 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard; Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. / Website

Long before the age of Instagram, this 95-year-old Chicago institution was serving up the ultimate post-worthy frozen treat, a signature five-layer towering concoction of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House (that would be vanilla with cherries and walnuts), pistachio and orange sherbet. New for ’21? Four ice cream trucks that are wandering the streets of the city, ready to bring ice cream delight straight to you. Still got a sweet tooth? Try one of Chicago’s other six favorite ice creameries on the full list.

Dallas - Botolino

2116 Greenville Ave.; 5959 Royal Lane, Suite 622 / Website

From gelato and popsicles to cakes and sundaes, Botolino has your cool cravings covered. Using pure ingredients to craft his desserts from scratch, founder Carlo “Botolo” Gattini has a heart for timeless Italian flavors plus creative creations like olive oil, mascarpone and figs, and peanut and jelly sandwich. If you crave something different from the rest, try their affogato, which is your favorite gelato flavor drowned in your choice of Valhorna chocolate sauce or espresso and coffee liqueur. Summer is super hot in Dallas, though, so try the other four ice cream stops on Dallas full list.

The Hamptons - Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen

2391 Montauk Hwy., Bridgehampton / Website

Sometimes the best things are left classic. That is why Bridgehampton Candy Kitchen has one of the strongest ice cream games out East. The restaurant is nothing short of adorable, radiating ultimate ice cream parlor vibes. Needless to say, their homemade ice cream hits the sweet spot, with flavors ranging from mint chocolate chip to coffee chip. After munching on one of Candy Kitchen’s signature lunch dishes or in the need of a refresher, their ice cream makes for the ultimate sweet treat. Top your ice cream with a sugar confection that puts the candy in Candy Kitchen. Still feeling sweet? Try one of the other six spots on the Hamptons’ full list.

Hawai’i - Banán

2301 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu / Website

At Banán, the desserts look like ice cream—but taste like the tropics. Aiming to provide its customers with fresh, healthy ingredients, this island eatery transforms Hawai'i grown bananas into plant-based frozen treats. Banán is on a mission to make both people and the Earth happy and has done so with its various initiatives to revive Hawai'i’s banana industry and create a culture focused on local agriculture. With acai bowls, papaya boats and even pineapple yachts, Banán has put a unique twist on Hawai'i’s frozen desserts. Why quit now? Island hop your way to more frozen treats with Hawai’i’s full list.

Houston - Sweet Bribery

250 West 19th St. / Website

Summer wouldn’t be summer without a scoop of this ice cream that’s freshly handcrafted using only the finest ingredients. Try the icy delight in waffle cones or beverage floats including soda, champagne or draft beer to savor the sweet life. A colorful collection of classic goodies like rice krispies treats, cookies and funfetti cake are sure to put a smile on your face with a cherry on top! Of course, Houston stays hot for most of the year, so there’s plenty of time to try all five of the ice cream spots on H-Town’s full list.

Las Vegas - Rolled Ice Cream

7920 W Tropical Pkwy #150 / Website

No scoops, just rolls. Rolled Ice Cream is known for its exciting rolled ice cream flavors like Nutella, s’mores, avocado and piña colada, among others. If you want to take your sweetness to the next level, try its cereal cookies, varying from Lucky Charms and Cocoa Pebbles to peanut butter and chocolate chips. Want it all? Try its rolled sandwiches featuring two cookies with rolled ice cream in between. In the mood for something more traditional? Try one of the other nine spots on Las Vegas’ full ice cream list.

Los Angeles - Salt & Straw

829 E 3rd St.; 240 N Larchmont Blvd. / Website

Known for mouthwatering unique scoops, Salt & Straw is a must-visit for locals and visitors alike. Out-of-the-box flavors like honey lavender, pear and blue cheese, and bourbon and caramelized honeycomb have curious customers waiting in lines wrapped around the store. For those will a less daring palate, Salt & Straw also offers more traditional flavors like double fold vanilla and sea salt with caramel ribbons. All that yumminess, and yet there are still six other shops to try on L.A.’s full list.

Miami - Azucar Ice Cream Company

1502 SW 8th St., Little Havana / Website

If you’re craving something a little more worldly, head over to Azucar Ice Cream Company for its inventive Cuban-inspired treats. The creamery’s signature Abuela Maria, named after owner Suzy Battle’s grandmother, is a cult favorite with crushed up Maria cookies, guava and cream cheese. While enjoying your scoop, take a moment to appreciate the shop’s famous art pieces, including a painting of Celia Cruz and a giant ice cream sculpture that has become a Calle Ocho landmark. Pero, like, you still have to try the seven other stops on Miami’s full list.

New York City - Morganstern’s Finest Ice Cream

2 Rivington St. / Website

Morganstern’s has perhaps some of the most unique ice cream flavors in the entire city. While they carry traditional flavors such as Cookies N’ Cream and Rockiest Road, they also reinvented the concept of ice cream through their nonconventional flavors of Olive Oil Chocolate Orange, Sour Cream & Brown Sugar Strawberry, and French Fry. This spot is legendary, but so are the other 10 shops on NYC’s full list.

Orange County - Afters Ice Cream

Multiple locations / Website

Afters is anything but your typical ice cream shop. Here, creativity and culture blend together in a unique array of flavors like Jasmine Milk Tea, French Toast Churro and Cookie Monster. Devour stacked scoops on homemade waffle cones or the Milky Bun, a glazed bun stuffed with your favorite flavors. Orange County is not playing around, and there are 14 other amazing ice creameries you have got to try on the full list.

San Diego - Bobboi Natural Gelato

Piazza Della Famiglia, 550 W Date St. / Website

While Bobboi offers classic flavors like stracciatella and pistachio, unconventional options such as matchatella (matcha and chocolate shards) or rosehoney (honey and Lebanese rosewater) are what truly stand out. Rather than showcasing their gelato like most shops, they store it away to maintain freshness and temperature, ensuring a flawless consistency every single time. Ready for more? Check the fine flavors on San Diego's full list.

San Francisco - Honey Creme

839 Irving St. / Website

Taste the unforgettable flavor of South Korea's fresh-milk ice cream recipe at Honey Creme. Specializing in soft-serve ice cream topped with organic ingredients like honeycomb, mixed grains, Himalayan salt dark chocolate, and even cotton candy, there really is something for everyone at Honey Creme. For those who prefer a plainer, but equally rich confection, try the Original in either a cup or a cone. For more adventurous tastebuds, opt for the Affogato soft-serve or Original soft-serve topped with organic cotton candy. Even more exciting? There’s 10 other fantastic ice cream spots to try on SF’s full list.

Scottsdale - Fatty Daddy's

1608 N. Miller Road, Ste. 5 / Website

Stay cool in the Valley heat with a Fatty Daddy’s Cookie Cup that includes your choice of a single scoop gelato, sorbet or ice cream, topped with a macaroon and a toasted marshmallow. Gelato and sorbet are made with local, natural and organic ingredients in a variety of seasonal flavors that rotate weekly. For die-hard cereal fans, we guarantee you’ll get your fix and then some with ice cream flavors like Captain Crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cookie & Cream and Fruity Pebble. All that and there’s still seven other sizzling ice creameries to try on Scottsdale's full list.

Silicon Valley - Rick’s Rather Rich Ice Cream

3946 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto / Website

With 48 inventive flavors to choose from, you'll never tire of Rick's ice cream. Since 1956, this Palo Alto gourmet microcreamery has been serving the community delicious scoops of flavors like Black Raspberry Crunch, Rose—made with rose syrup from India—Sweet Coconut, and many more. They also craft incredibly creative ice cream cakes perfect for any special occasion. Still, there’s more where that came from on Silicon Valley’s full list.

Palm Beach - Piccolo Gelato

66 Via Mizner / Website

Serving locally sourced, handcrafted gelato and sorbetto, Piccolo Gelato is an ideal locale for the dessert-lovers of Palm Beach. The eatery offers a variety of over 20 rotating flavors, including some that are only 80 calories per serving and dairy free. Of course, sunny south Florida has more than one great ice cream spot, so check the full list for Palm Beach.

Philadelphia - Scoop DeVille

111 S. Independence Mall E.; 1109 Walnut St.; Website

Since its opening in 1989, Scoop DeVille has been serving Philadelphians with the most memorable ice cream experience in town. From colorful cakes to custom blends, guests can create their own soft serve flavors or choose from hundreds of magnificent mix-ins. Whether you’re craving a sweet treat or savory splendor, the flavor combinations are endless with Scoop DeVille. All that said, and Philly still boasts three more must-try ice cream shops, so check the full list.

Washington D.C. - Moorenko’s

8030-B Georgia Ave., Silver Spring / Website

Since its opening in 2002, Moorenko’s has crafted Washington D.C.’s finest, ultra-premium ice cream. These wholly-satisfying desserts are made by hand daily using only the highest quality, natural ingredients. Dishing out a distinctive range of ice cream and sorbet flavors, like fresh ginger or honey lavender, guests are sure to find new and unexpected twists on this classic frozen treat. Is D.C. the capital of ice cream? Try the other spots on the city’s full list and judge for yourself.