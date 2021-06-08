The 8 Best Ice Cream Shops In Miami

By Erin Kain and Jolie Tanner | June 8, 2021 | Food & Drink Feature

If you’re craving a cold treat, here are 8 of the best ice cream shops in Miami.

Aubi & Ramsa

Forget boozy brunches—this summer, spice up your weekend beach trips with a treat that’s both refreshing and alcoholic. Aubi & Ramsa offers 20 flavors made with top quality ingredients and high-end liquors in 3.7 ounce sizes or pints, ensuring you have enough to imbibe on throughout the week (or day, we won’t judge!). Featuring brands like Casamigos, Moet & Chandon, Jack Daniel’s and more, you’re sure to find a flavor you fancy. 172 NE 41st St., Miami Design District; 104 NW 25th St., Wynwood, @aubiramsa

Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank focuses on local, customized flavors made in partnership with Miami businesses, such as JoJo Tea and Per’la Coffee. The bubblegum pink-hued creamery dishes out delicious artisan flavors that rotate daily. Past favorites include Ube Macapuno made with coconut ice cream and Filipino purple yams, and smoked almond ice cream with a dulce de leche swirl. Our pick? The cheekily-named Salty Beach coconut ice cream with sea salt and graham cracker is a must-try. 2211 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood, @dasherandcrank

The Frieze Ice Cream Factory

This longstanding South Beach staple has been scooping the finest 16% butterfat ice cream made from purely natural ingredients for over 30 years. The Frieze also offers myriad dairy-free options, including an incredible selection of fruit sorbets (try the Guanabana soursop, a distinct Caribbean flavor) alongside melt-in-your-mouth chocolate flavors. Insider tip: The Frieze ice cream is now available on all JetBlue Mint flights. 1626 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach, @thefriezeicecream

Azucar Ice Cream Company

If you’re craving something a little more worldly, head over to Azucar Ice Cream Company for its inventive Cuban-inspired treats. The creamery’s signature Abuela Maria, named after owner Suzy Battle’s grandmother, is a cult favorite with crushed up Maria cookies, guava and cream cheese. While enjoying your scoop, take a moment to appreciate the shop’s famous art pieces, including a painting of Celia Cruz and a giant ice cream sculpture that has become a Calle Ocho landmark. 1502 SW 8th St., Little Havana,@azucaricecream

Vicky’s House

From the masterminds at Kush Hospitality comes a sweet 1980s twist on your classic milkshake bar. This intimate joint offers a 12-seat tasting room inspired by none other than owner Matt Kuscher’s childhood home. Not only does Vicky’s supply some of the best ice cream in Miami, they also offer a highly-curated selection of craft brews. So take a chill pill, enjoy the authentic ’80s additions and awesome ice cream creations (like, totally!), such as the Kaptain Kush flavor featuring brownie batter ice cream with special green chocolate chip “Kush” cookies. 3190 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove, @vickyhousebylokal

Salt & Straw

Cousin duo Kim and Tyler Malek have transformed their ice cream dream from a single cart to a loyal community with Salt & Straw. The ice cream boasts a maxed-out butterfat content, interesting ingredients like habanero-laced goat cheese and a passion for what’s local, so you’re sure to have a one-of-a-kind experience. Stroll through Wynwood and grab a scoop (or two) of one of the rotating monthly flavors or indulge in a yummy classic like honey lavender or The Salty Donut Guava + Cheese. 246 NW 25th St., Wynwood, @saltandstraw

MadLab Creamery

MadLab Creamery caters to the most indulgent ice cream enthusiasts. Enjoy their rosy interior and some imaginative frozen treats, courtesy of award-winning pastry chef Soraya Kilgore. Classic and seasonal ice cream flavors can be paired with over 30 unique toppings, including edible glitter, gold dust, gold leaf, cotton candy and fancy sprinkles.Take your taste buds on a trip with seasonal desserts like the wiggly Japanese cheesecake or an ooey gooey matcha swiss roll. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for the MadLab Creamery cart making its way around the Design District! 140 NE 39th St., Miami Design District, @madlab_creamery

Taiyaki NYC

Stationed at 1-800-Lucky’s courtyard, this small truck doles out renowned fish-shaped ice cream cones to Miami. The Japanese taiyaki tradition includes a fish-shaped pastry, often filled with red bean paste or custard. Taiyaki NYC gives us exactly that with a taiyaki waffle cone, your choice of filling and ice cream (we suggest a matcha swirl), a wafer stick and mini mochi rice cakes to top it all off. It’s the perfect place to get your fill of sweets, culture and story-worthy food snaps. 143 NW 23rd St., Wynwood, @taiyakinyc