Best Immersive Art Exhibits In Miami

From abstract to surrealism, Miami is the melting pot for different artistic styles to flourish. A new digital age has allowed creators to develop new and immersive artistic experiences which has taken connoisseurs by storm. If you want to feel like you are the piece that pulls the artwork together, we’ve put together the ultimate list for you to explore Miami's best immersive art experiences.

ARTECHOUSE

736 Collins Ave. / Website

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, ARTECHOUSE has quickly become one of the hottest spots for an inspiring and one of kind artistic adventure. By implementing awe-inspiring technology, ARTECHOUSE has become the catalyst for new artists in the media to showcase their concepts without limitations. Astonishing works of digital art not only give attendees an enhanced overall experience but plenty of Instagrammable photo ops!

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

174 E Flagler St. / Website

The Van Gogh Immersive Art Experience allows visitors to live through one of history's greatest artists' creative processes. Featuring a 20,000 square foot light and sound phenomenon of Van Gogh's most compelling creations in 360 degrees, the Van Gogh Immersive Experience is a can't miss spectacular. While you’re there, be sure to check out the 10 minute virtual reality experience, which takes you on a journey through a day in the life of one of history's most fascinating artists!

Superblue Miami

1101 NW 23rd St. / Website

Check out Superblue Miami to witness one of the most innovative and transcendent digital art experiences. Featuring an astounding collection of different rooms displaying engaging digital artwork at a large-scale, each step you take through Superblue Miami transports you to a new world of inspiration. Superblue Miami also offers discounts to students, seniors, and military personnel.

Beyond Monet

1400 N Miami Ave. / Website

If Monet’s artwork speaks to you through his typical medium, Beyond Monet is a must see experience. This immersive artistic experience features over 400 of the French painter's most beautiful creations, now brought to life through modern technology. Occupying a 50,000 square foot space, attendees of all ages are able to witness each painting come to life, one brushstroke at a time.

Klimt: The Immersive Art Experience

174 E Flagler St. / Website

Step into and explore Gustav Klimt’s creative mind at this multisensory 360 degree immersive art exhibit. This spectacular experience features multiple two-story digital projections of the modernists most profound pieces, while simultaneously telling the exquisite story of Klimt’s life as a historic artist through modern cutting-edge technology. With total artistic immersion as well as a hands on virtual reality experience, this digital experience is sure to leave you feeling inspired.