Best Immersive Art Exhibits In Miami

By: Carie Ziebell By: Carie Ziebell | September 15, 2023 | Culture
From abstract to surrealism, Miami is the melting pot for different artistic styles to flourish. A new digital age has allowed creators to develop new and immersive artistic experiences which has taken connoisseurs by storm. If you want to feel like you are the piece that pulls the artwork together, we’ve put together the ultimate list for you to explore Miami's best immersive art experiences.
View this post on Instagram
736 Collins Ave. / Website
Located in the heart of Miami Beach, ARTECHOUSE has quickly become one of the hottest spots for an inspiring and one of kind artistic adventure. By implementing awe-inspiring technology, ARTECHOUSE has become the catalyst for new artists in the media to showcase their concepts without limitations. Astonishing works of digital art not only give attendees an enhanced overall experience but plenty of Instagrammable photo ops!
See also: The Most Inclusive Art Fair Is Heading Back To Miami
View this post on Instagram
174 E Flagler St. / Website
The Van Gogh Immersive Art Experience allows visitors to live through one of history's greatest artists' creative processes. Featuring a 20,000 square foot light and sound phenomenon of Van Gogh's most compelling creations in 360 degrees, the Van Gogh Immersive Experience is a can't miss spectacular. While you’re there, be sure to check out the 10 minute virtual reality experience, which takes you on a journey through a day in the life of one of history's most fascinating artists!
View this post on Instagram
1101 NW 23rd St. / Website
Check out Superblue Miami to witness one of the most innovative and transcendent digital art experiences. Featuring an astounding collection of different rooms displaying engaging digital artwork at a large-scale, each step you take through Superblue Miami transports you to a new world of inspiration. Superblue Miami also offers discounts to students, seniors, and military personnel.
View this post on Instagram
1400 N Miami Ave. / Website
If Monet’s artwork speaks to you through his typical medium, Beyond Monet is a must see experience. This immersive artistic experience features over 400 of the French painter's most beautiful creations, now brought to life through modern technology. Occupying a 50,000 square foot space, attendees of all ages are able to witness each painting come to life, one brushstroke at a time.
View this post on Instagram
174 E Flagler St. / Website
Step into and explore Gustav Klimt’s creative mind at this multisensory 360 degree immersive art exhibit. This spectacular experience features multiple two-story digital projections of the modernists most profound pieces, while simultaneously telling the exquisite story of Klimt’s life as a historic artist through modern cutting-edge technology. With total artistic immersion as well as a hands on virtual reality experience, this digital experience is sure to leave you feeling inspired.
Photography by: Courtesy Saj Shafique