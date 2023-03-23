The 10 Best Things To Do On A Rainy Day In Miami

By: Alexa Shabinsky and Charlotte Trattner By: Alexa Shabinsky and Charlotte Trattner | | Lifestyle Lifestyle Feature

Keep yourself busy on a Miami rainy day, while staying dry and experiencing these fun local spots

Day At The Museum: Pérez Art Museum Miami / Website

Spend the day walking around the Pérez Art Museum Miami, exploring modern and contemporary art. Visitors have access to exhibits featuring international art of the 20th and 21st centuries. Current exhibitions include Yayoi Kasuama: Love is Calling, Leandro Erlich: Liminal and many more. After exploring the exhibits, grab a bite at Verde restaurant, while looking over Biscayne Bay, and take a piece of art home with beautiful accessories, art books, and handmade items from the museum's gift shop. Your day at the museum will leave you fulfilled in creativity and history.

Hit the Driving Range at Topgolf / Website

Practice your swing while staying dry at Topgolf. Bring your friends and play one of the dozen games offered at Topgolf, such as Angry Birds, Topshot and Jewel Jam. Upon arrival, players are given their own bay and complimentary clubs to play with while also being able to watch your favorite game on personal HDTVs. With delicious appetizers and drinks, you are in for a great day at Topgolf and even some friendly competition!

A Day of Science at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science / Website

Dedicated to sharing the power of science, this leading-edge science museum is an incredible place to spend the day. This upcoming summer, the museum will showcase the largest touring collection of mummified remains and related artifacts. Mummies of the World: The Exhibition will showcase and reveal the lives of ancient people from all over the world while providing unprecedented insights into past cultures and civilizations.

Brewery Tasting at Wynwood Brewing / Website

Explore Miami’s first craft production brewery, Wynwood Brewing. This Wynwood taproom is a great place to taste and test a variety of different beers, including Father Francisco, which was a recent Silver Winner in the Best Florida Beer competition. The Taproom is a fun way to enhance your palate. You can taste Wynwood Brewing in the Taproom for the full experience or take it to-go with countless options of handcrafted draft beers.

Visit the Paradox Museum / Website

This indoor venue merges education and entertainment. With more than 70 interactive exhibits, the first U.S.-based Paradox Museum offers the perfect Instagram-able photo opportunity full of eye-tricking optical illusions. Stay inside during the rainy day while exploring each mind-blowing experience.

Shopping at Brickell City Centre / Website

Since the cure for boredom is always shopping, get some fresh air while being covered from the rain at Brickell City Centre. With countless well-known and new-to-market brands, Brickell City Centre is the perfect place to shop and dine. With premium designers and contemporary beauty, home, decor jewelry, and apparel brands, you will be kept busy for hours. And once you are shopped out, sit back and grab a bite with many restaurants to choose from, including Casa Tua Cucina, Pubbelly Sushi, Tacology and more.

Spa Day at Lapis Spa / Website

Book yourself a “me” day at the Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau. Treat yourself to a luxury treatment such as a facial, massage, body therapies and salon hair and nails, looking over the beautiful ocean views. Following your treatment, enter an oasis with mineral pools, massage-jet showers, and eucalyptus steam baths. Give your mind, body and soul the ultimate reset with a spa day at Lapis.

Indoor Kart Racing at K1 Speed / Website

Put on your helmet—it’s time to go fast at K1 Speed. The perfect activity for the adrenaline junkie is K1 Speed indoor kart racing. Race head-to-head at speeds of up to 45 mph in an electric vehicle on a controlled and safe indoor track. Whether you want to go and ride alone or bring a group, the one-seater go-kart vehicles allow you to race against opponents or against the clock. Give yourself the thrill of going fast while staying safe at K1 Speed.

View art at the Annex Gallery / Website

Located inside the Wynwood Walls, the Annex Gallery features an array of artists' work. Spend the next Miami rainy day experiencing 3D street artist Leon Keer's first U.S. exhibition, Seeing Things. In his exhibit, the Dutch artist reflects on contradiction in the world through elaborate metaphors while bringing to life 27 distinct art pieces.

Day at the Casino: Seminole Hard Rock Casino / Website

It’s time to get lucky at Seminole Hard Rock Casino. The casino offers a variety of nearly 200 table games, 3,100 slot machines and 45 poker tables. With thousands of game offerings and delicious restaurants on-site, a day at Hard Rock Casino and Hotel is bound to be a good time—and good luck!