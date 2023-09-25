10 Most Instagrammable Vacation Destinations in America: Lake Tahoe, Clearwater Beach And More

By: Marley Penagos By: Marley Penagos | | Lifestyle

Sometimes, a good Instagram picture can make up for a not-so-great day on vacation. When your followers see you lounging on a boat, they don’t need to know that you got seasick right after!

For everyone who loves a good post-vacation IG post session, researchers at wall-art photo purveyors Storyboards conducted a study using Instagram hashtag data to discover the most picturesque landscapes in America.

Lake Tahoe, CA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Bradford (@abradfordadventure)

No. of hashtags: 2,986,225

Securing the number one spot on the list is Lake Tahoe, CA, with some of the clearest water in the U.S. and nearly 3 million hashtags on Instagram. Nestled right on the border of California and Nevada, Lake Tahoe is famous for its sparkling blue waters, and with a purity level of 99.994 percent, it is easy to see why. Not only would it make for a stunning photo on your Instagram feed, but there are endless outdoor activities to enjoy at Lake Tahoe—from swimming or kayaking in the crystal waters to fishing and even hiking. Locals and lovers of Lake Tahoe are constantly working hard to keep the Lake clean and the water purity level high. They even created the Keep Tahoe Blue movement to help with the task. If you do visit this beautiful lake, be sure to leave no trace and keep the area clean and unpolluted.

Lake Michigan, MI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by madscenery by Kevin Madson (@mad.scenery)

No. of hashtags: 2,788,904

Taking the second place spot is Lake Michigan, which has amassed just over 2.7 million hashtags. Home to legendary sunsets, U-Pick fruit farms and charming beach towns nestled along the lake’s coast, it is hard not to fall in love with Lake Michigan. Boasting a length of 307 miles and a width of 118 miles, Lake Michigan takes home the prize as the third-largest lake in America and the fifth-largest in the world. Plus, the lake is home to an abundance of natural habitats, and the biodiversity is diverse and hosts many beautiful native plants only found in the Great Lakes region of Michigan.

Clearwater Beach, FL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clearwater Beach Florida (@clearwaterbeachdaily)

No. of hashtags: 1,298,877

In third place, with a total of almost 1.3 Instagram hashtags, is Florida’s stunning Clearwater Beach. The flawless white sand is undoubtedly one of the main attractions of Clearwater Beach, which is made of quartz from the Appalachian Mountains. In 2016, 2018 and 2019, TripAdvisor ranked Clearwater Beach the No. 1 Beach in the U.S., and if the sugar-white sand wasn’t enough, the beach also boasts summer water temperatures of 82 to 88 degrees Fahrenheit and winter water temperatures near 70 degrees F. You can catch a tan on the beach, play in the clear, warm water, or even catch a dolphin cruise to spot some of Florida’s true locals.

Lake Superior, MN View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Harmon (@kenharmonbwca) No. of hashtags: 1,157,663 Lake Superior, situated just on the border of the U.S. and Canada, takes fourth place for most picturesque location with over 1.5 million hashtags on Instagram. It also takes first place as the largest freshwater lake in the world! One of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior actually contains 10 percent of the world’s freshwater, and due to the lake having very little organic material, the water is incredibly clear. Lake Superior is home to the stunning Split Rock Lighthouse, which also functions as a museum. The lake also features year-round fishing, and there is no limit to the adventures you can find on a paddleboard or in a kayak.

Lake Ontario, NY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYup.com (@newyorkupstate) No. of hashtags: 1,007,124 Lake Ontario, another of the Great Lakes, takes the fifth spot at about 1 million Instagram hashtags. Lake Ontario’s shoreline is 712 miles long if you include its many islands. Like its slightly more popular siblings, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, Lake Ontario is also home to rare wildlife and precious ecosystems that are only found in the Great Lakes area. Pictured here are the stunning and dramatic rock formations at Chimney Bluffs State Park. But what makes Lake Ontario stand out is the famous, must-visit Niagra Falls, which connects it to Lake Erie. According to the Great Lakes Guide, you will find approximately 2,000 islands and 100 diverse beaches on Lake Ontario.

Waikiki Beach, HI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy E. (@s2rp3roi)

No. of hashtags: 969,640 Waikiki Beach places sixth, with more than 900 thousand Instagram hashtags, although if we included #Waikiki, without the word “beach,” this stunner would outrank our first-place location, Lake Tahoe, with over 4 million total hashtags. Waikiki Beach first gained its name from Duke Kahanamoku, “the father of surfing,” who taught people how to surf the Waikiki break. Now, the popular tourist destination boasts over 71,000 visitors per day and has earned the title of most popular beach in Hawai’i. Whether you choose to swim, surf or play in the magnificently blue water—or enjoy the perfect tropical climate and array of palm trees from the flawless white sand—Waikiki is a beautiful tourist destination and certainly deserves its spot on this list.

Lake Norman, NC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raleigh Magazine (@raleighmagazine) No. of hashtags: 640,978 Lake Norman ranks seventh on our list, thanks to its 640 thousand hashtags on Instagram. Lake Norman is the largest man-made lake in North Carolina, and hosts countless activities, including fishing, boating, camping and hiking, just to name a few. Its many campsites and docks mean the lake has plenty of spots for locals and visitors alike to park their boats and view the gorgeous sunset on the water.

Lake Huron, MI View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Ferenc (@toriferenc)

No. of hashtags: 560,434 Lake Huron, another Great Lake on the list, ranks in eighth place for most picturesque and fourth place for the largest lake in the world. Lake Huron sees a total of 560,000 Instagram hashtags. Lake Huron’s diverse dunes and wetlands make it perfect for the nature-loving Instagram user, and it also boasts plenty of lighthouses as well as more than 30,000 islands. Home to both sandy and rocky beaches, Lake Huron is perfect for stunning sunrises, as opposed to Lake Michigan’s sunsets. Lake Huron may not be the most popular Great Lake, but the lack of crowds makes for a more intimate experience in whatever activity you choose, whether it is visiting a ghost town, going on a shipwreck tour, witnessing the blue ice while viewing the Mackinac Bridge, or enjoying the view from Sturgeon Point Lighthouse.

Lake Powell, UT View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Photo Project (@utahphotoproject)

No. of hashtags: 456,329 Following closely behind is Lake Powell in ninth place, with nearly 456,000 Instagram hashtags. Straddling the border of Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell has incredible views. Thanks to the canyons creating the lake, its unique shape of inlets and secluded subsections create more than 2,000 miles of shoreline. Plus, a wide range of activities that make for killer Instagram photos. Go crazy off-roading on an ATV, relax and tan while boating, get cozy camping or explore Lake Powell’s fishing or hiking scene.

Mojave Desert, CA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Black (@justinblackphoto)

No. of hashtags: 429,066 Last but certainly not least, the Mojave Desert boasts more than 429,000 hashtags on Instagram. Occupying over 25,000 square miles, most of the Mojave Desert is in Southern California, but the expansive desert also branches into Nevada, Arizona and Utah. Perhaps known best for the funky statement art pieces and Joshua Trees that litter the golden sand, there is no doubt that any spot in the desert would result in stunning photographs, not to mention the lack of light pollution, which makes for unbelievable sunsets and the most incredible blanket of stars over the night sky. No matter which of these vacation destinations you choose, your Instagram feed and followers will thank you, but these 10 spots are not just popular with Instagram. They are stunning natural wonders, many of which have a rich history behind them. When visiting these showstopping locations and getting amazing content for your social feeds, remember to be respectful of the land and the locals, and stay safe!