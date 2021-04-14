7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home

Ariane Vigna | April 14, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

There’s nothing like listening to a good podcast on your morning commute. Listening to one that’ll help you come home to a beautiful interior is even better.

That's right. You can binge interior design concepts and home improvement without sitting on the couch glued to HGTV.

Whether you’re looking to renovate or take on a fun DIY project, these seven podcasts have what it takes to inspire and encourage. Learn from industry specialists and get to know knowledgeable guests as you discover insider tips and tricks to put together the coziest, most splendid nest.

How to Decorate

In this podcast from the Ballard Designs team, you’ll learn how to decorate thanks to expert advice from top designers. Markham Roberts, Joy Moyler, Katie Ridder and more are ready to answer questions and share the trials and triumphs of their own home adventures. Stick around for deep dives into specific topics, picking the right paint colors or outfitting a dining room. You’ll come out of the listening experience feeling confident and inspired to tackle your next design project.

The Style Files

While we were busy redecorating our desk set-up in the first few months of the pandemic, Paloma Contreras launched her podcast. The designer and tastemaker already has quite an impressive roster of design masterminds, including Bunny Williams, Mark Sikes, Alexa Hampton, Amanda Lindroth, Nick Olsen and Martyn Lawrence Bullard. If you like her La Dolce Vita blog, you’ll love the chance to learn more from Contreras and industry trailblazers in these entertaining conversations.

Monocle On Design

Want to be in the know when it comes to design trends around the world? Monocle on Design is the podcast for you. Expect fresh stories and new finds, plus expert interviews with creative entrepreneurs, entertaining stories, and news on topics from furniture to architecture.

The Great Indoors

Putting together a luxurious house is one thing, but what is it worth if it doesn’t feel like home? In the Great Indoors, you’ll learn everything you need to know to make your place feel entirely yours. Hosted by TV presenter and designer Sophie Robinson, and best-selling author and journalist Kate Watson Smyth, this podcast guides you through today’s top interior design trends, so you can choose which latest design craze actually fits your style.

At Home with Lauren Keenan

Hosted by Sydney interiors stylist and award-winning podcaster Lauren Keenan, At Home with Lauren Keenan is the show you can trust to create the home of your dreams. With the guiding premise that everyone deserves a home they truly love, this podcast let's you learn directly from designers, retailers and interior experts, so you can introduce the latest interior design trends into your home. Do yourself a favor and give it a listen.

Style Matters

Co-hosts Karen June Grant and Zandra Zuraw show you how to bring your personal style to your home and surround yourself with beauty in a meaningful way—with a little bit of help from experts like lifestyle icon Desha Peacock. The podcast began in 2014, so you have quite a bit of material to catch up on, but it’s all worth it. Hear from top stylists, designers, artisans and tastemakers from around the globe to learn why style matters to them and why the art of home-making is so powerful.

Young House Love Has a Podcast

If you don’t follow Sherry and John Petersik, you’re missing out. The married duo began sharing their home improvement adventures 14 years ago on their blog Young House Love. They's since come out with two New York Times best-selling books, but their journey hasn’t stopped there. Every week, the legendary couple tells all about their latest renovation projects and home improvement adventures. Episodes are packed with tips and tricks to help you organize, decorate and upgrade your home. If you’re looking to become a DIY pro, this is it.

