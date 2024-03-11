The 5 Best Karaoke Bars In Miami

Culture, Lifestyle,

It’s 8 p.m. and you and your friends are deciding what to do tonight. Do you stay in? Do you head to a club? Do you have a karaoke night? Karaoke night it is!

Bars and restaurants across Miami have created a niche in the nightlife scene, bringing together an amazing crowd for weekly karaoke nights. Whether you have the voice of an angel or are stage fright, Miami’s karaoke community has created a special vibe and a welcoming experience for all singers!

Sweet Caroline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar (@sweetcarolinebar)

1111 SW 1st Ave. / Website

Sweet Caroline is Brickell’s most popular karaoke bar, always filled with locals and tourists looking for a fun night. With over 300,000 songs in their library, there is no doubt that by the time you get up on stage you’ll be belting out your favorite song. If you’re looking for karaoke before 8 p.m., Sweet Caroline has a daily happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m.

DOM’S

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DOM’S | Brickell (@domsbrickell)

1010 Brickell Ave. / Website

Like many, DOM’s is an “If you know, you know”, karaoke experience. This quintessential cocktail bar brings the heat every Thursday for karaoke night! The night kicks off at 9 p.m. weekly, bringing guests a low-key karaoke experience, without a stage and without the pressure. As Brickell's premier karaoke night, DOM’S brings together guests that just want to have fun and sing their hearts out!

The Bay Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bay Club (inside @lucalimia) (@bayclubmiami)

1930 Bay Rd. / Website

If you’re looking for karaoke in Miami Beach, there is no doubt that you’re heading to The Bay Club. Grab a casual bite at Lucali’s just in time to head inside for the 9 p.m. kick-off for karaoke night every Thursday. From hip-hop classics to old-school tunes, this karaoke night hits all of the best music.

Se7aS Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karaoke Miami (@karaokemiami)

2200 SW 57th Ave. / Website

Seven Seas is a classic Miami Bar and they are best known for their epic karaoke nights. Guests can partake in karaoke weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday featuring all of the karaoke classic songs. The bar has one of the best vibes in the city, with an extremely laid-back atmosphere and guests who just want to have fun.

1-800-Lucky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1-800-LUCKY (@1800lucky)

143 NW 23rd St. / Website

It definitely can't get better than karaoke in a food hall. No matter what night of the week, 1-800-Lucky's private karaoke room is available for online booking by the hour. Belting your heart out just you and your friends, judgement-free? Yes, please!