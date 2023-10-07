The Best Kosher Restaurants In Miami

By: Sarah Finkel By: Sarah Finkel | | Food & Drink Community

Ostrow Brasserie

For those who keep kosher in Miami, there are plenty of top-notch meat and dairy options that are certified and supervised, ranging from casual to rowdy to fine dining. If you’re tired of cooking, rest assured you’ll find a gourmet kosher meal across a variety of cuisines at one of these destinations. While it’s worth noting that Miami’s signature hotspots Papi Steak and Motek offer Glatt kosher meat, they haven’t made it on this list as a result of being kosher-style, not kosher certified.

Fuego by Mana

Etzel Itzik Deli

26 Sushi & Tapas

Asiatiko

Mendel's Backyard BBQ & Brew

The Harbour Grill

Rustiko

Meatbar

Zak The Baker

