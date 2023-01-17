Where To Find Live Jazz In Miami

Few associate Miami as the jazz mecca of the country in the way that New Orleans and New York immediately come to mind, but maybe that’s because they’re not looking hard enough for all that jazz. The Magic City might not be known as a quintessential jazz capital to this day, but South Florida did serve as the home for renowned American jazz singer and pianist Ida Goodson, among other notable jazz multi-instrumentalists. The smooth notes of this musical genre can still be found at several Miami bars and restaurants that evoke the sultry sound of The Jazz Age on designated nights, or in the case of New Orleans jazz bar dupe Lagniappe, every night.