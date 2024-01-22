10 Luxury Teas to Try in 2024

By: Shreya Chari By: Shreya Chari | | Food & Drink Lifestyle

Tea Forte creates special pyramid-shape bags for a smoother taste.

Whether you need to wake up on a busy weekday or seek a soothing brew to help you fall asleep, tea is the drink that gets the job done.

Since its origin in Asia more than 5,000 years ago, tea has had a variety of benefits. Chamomile can reduce pain and improve sleep, Roobois helps increase blood circulation, and Peppermint has been found to relieve migraines. Ginger can fight morning sickness, Hibiscus can lower blood pressure, while Green tea and Black tea come through for caffeine and other health benefits.

With so many herbal options and brands on the market, how do even jump in? Whether you're looking to bring tea into your life in 2021 or looking to expand your healthy routine, these are the delicious and aromatic high-end tea brands we trust.

Vahdam

Vahdam's flavors are delicious, but its their ethical business model that keeps us coming back for more. Originating from India, Vahdam has quickly become a favorite of both Oprah and Ellen DeGeneres. It sells exclusively online, so you get the fastest, freshest ingredients. To top it off, 1 percent of the profits go to provide education for the children of Vahdam's farmers. This is a great tea to give as a gift to family or friends, or to simply warm you up on a cold day.

The Republic of Tea

The Republic of Tea has definitely made its mark in the tea world. This company encourages you to savor the subtle hints and nuances of flavor in their products "sip by sip." An award-winning, philanthropic tea brand, it calls itself the "republic" because it considers their customers its "citizens," which means you've joined a community of tea lovers just like yourself. With more than 300 varieties of tea, there is sure to be something new for everyone to try.

Palais des Thes

For anyone interested in educating themselves on the ritual of brewing and enjoying tea, you’ll love Palais des Thes. This luxury tea brand aims to bridge the gap between tea produce and tea consumer. It does so in two ways: by sharing knowledge about the world of tea with consumers, and by spotlighting the people who make great tea by traveling to plantations and learning directly from the source. This helps Palais des Thes directly source tea from producers, heralding fresher tea with more variety. The company is also committed to being clean and eco-friendly, and to practicing sustainable farming methods. Its teas are certified by the SafeTea program to ensure its consumers’ health. With a wide assortment of flavored teas, single estate teas, caffeine-free teas, and classic tea types (black, oolong, green, etc), these are sure to become a daily staple.

Tea Forte

From its flavors to its luxurious packaging, Tea Forte indulges in every step of the process. Tea Forte works directly with growers, ensuring maximum freshness and flavor. Their well-designed pyramid tea infusers help blend the leaves, so you get the most out of each bag. Best of all, there’s no reason to stick to just one flavor of Tea Forte. With an array of tea assortments available for purchase, choosing a sample of Tea Forte’s numerous flavors will become your favorite part of the day.

Jade Leaf Matcha

Calling all matcha lovers! Here's your new favorite drink. Jade Leaf Matcha sources their matcha straight from Japan in an area near Kyoto. They produce a "Ceremonial grade of matcha," according to Luxe Digital, which is 100% USDA Certified Organic, both of which are extremely difficult qualities to find. This expensive drink is quite easy to prepare, whether you want matcha for a morning boost or evening wind-down.

Harney & Sons

Starting out in 1983 with only six teas, Harney & Sons’ growth is remarkable. The tea brand now offers more than 300 teas to choose from. Sourced from tea gardens worldwide, you can shop from a wide range of black, herbal, matcha, green, white, oolong and flavored teas (which have become the company’s speciality in recent years). Harney & Sons also boasts pure teas and blends. Founder Mike Harney and his family often visit the tea gardens for “on-the-spot testing and tasting,” rating the teas on three attributes: briskness (astringency), body (thickness), and aroma. You can enjoy loose tea, tea bags or silken sachets. Whichever you decide, we’re sure you’ll taste Harney & Sons’ attention to quality.

Magic Hour

As ethical practices have become more of a priority for customers, here’s a brand whose purpose stems from the same value. Magic Hour, founded in Ojai, CA; practices Fair Trade so that its female workers benefit wholly from their work. The company ensures workers are provided with healthcare, maternity leave, housing and educational opportunities for their families. Its Sri Lankan tea garden uses regenerative farming methods that have certified it as organic and Biodynamic—the first tea garden in the world to do so. On top of all that, Magic Hour offers its customers a wide range of teas and collections, as well as teaware and gifts!

Teabox

Teabox has a unique mission to bring “recognition to the beguiling world of Indian teas, and put it on the global map.” Along with those eye-opening words, Teabox has taken active steps to streamline its tea-making processes, offering complete transparency into its tea-picking locations, a one-week delivery time, and the assurance that workers are fairly compensated. Teabox is an Indian brand and offers Indian teas exclusively. This includes Darjeeling and Assam teas, as well as Chai. Customers can specify teas based on caffeine levels, time of day and regional preferences. Order yours and experience the luxury of Indian tea for yourself.

TWG Tea

Founded by Taha Bouqdib, one of the world's biggest tea lovers, TWG is known for its immaculate attention to detail and immersion of flavors. Bouquib has spent more than 15 years learning about, traveling and tasting different teas. TWG's hand-sewn teabags are made of 100 percent cotton and were designed to leave room for tea leaves to move about freely, creating a smoother blend. Labeled the best luxury tea brand by Luxe Digital, TWG is intentionally delicious and finely crafted, down to the last detail.

Bellocq Tea Atelier

Over the past decade, this Brooklyn tea store has made its mark in the luxury tea world. Bellocq Tea Atelier claims its teas envelop you in nostalgia through olfactory memory. The brand’s teas originate from different countries in Asia and Africa, including China, Japan, India, Nepal, Taiwan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Malawi. The company offers whole leaf, organic teas and herbal blends generally, but the Exquisite Collection includes single origin, pure teas; an assortment of organic herbal selections and rare puerh. The practice of tea focuses on ritual and well-being, and Bellocq aims to provide its customers with this luxury.

The world of luxury tea is a beautiful frontier to explore. It’s sumptuous and subtle, and it’s generally pretty good for your health. Interested in other fine beverages with a healthy edge? Why not try some of these non-alcoholic spirits and try your hand at the ever-popular mocktail game?